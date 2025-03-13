Powered by RND
Hollow Disciple

Shadow & Static
ArtsPerforming ArtsFictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Shoulder The Burden // Trailer
    Do you believe in fate? []In the vast abyss of dying stars lurks a forsaken vessel. Silent and still. Stumbling upon it, the scavenger crew of The Elpis think they've hit the jackpot. But when the scouting party stops responding, their luck takes a dark turn and the sinister nature of their prize becomes all too apparent. []Hollow Disciple is an upcoming, dark sci-fi audio drama from the creator of Wake Of Corrosion and part of The Rusty Quill Network []Want to hear it early and without ads? Join our Patreon []Follow the show here []Created by Shaun Pellington []Featuring:David Ault as [FILE MISSING]Original theme by Dylan Griggs []Original artwork by Heather Vaughan [] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3:08

About Hollow Disciple

In the vast abyss of dying stars lurks a forsaken vessel. Silent and still. Stumbling upon it, the scavenger crew of The Elpis think they've hit the jackpot. But when the scouting party stops responding, their luck takes a dark turn and the sinister nature of their prize becomes all too apparent. Part of the Rusty Quill Network Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
