The deeper Sam and his friends journey into The Void, the worse things seem to get back in Milton. As Beth grows into her role as "keeper of the truth", she learns not everyone is eager to embrace it.
The Void is a full cast audio drama. But be careful. While the characters may be fictional, you might find yourself confronting your own reality and those things that bind you...
Chapter Eight: The Fall
The Void is unrelenting in its pursuit of fear. Sam and his friends learn first hand exactly how dangerous it can be when you step off of "the way", an experience that leaves Sam a reluctant leader, trekking deeper into the unknown.
Chapter Seven: The Truth
As Sam and his friends journey deeper into The Void, Beth confronts the new reality of life in Milton without them. Seeking answers and direction, she embarks on her own quest to find the missing Curator. What she finds is a burden heavier than she imagined.
Chapter Six: The Thorns
No longer trapped, the hope and invigoration that Sam felt with leaving Milton is quickly met by the harsh reality of life in The Void. The shadows are watching, the Hat Man is lurking, and constant vigilance is required to stay on The Way.
Chapter Five: The Guide
As the darkness of The Void presses in, making Milton's outlook bleaker by the day, Sam's desperation to leave town grows. He's heard the whispered rumors of The Guide, and a way out of Milton, but what if they're more than a legend?
What do you know about the dark? When you look into the shadows, do you feel them watching back?
In the town of Milton, the darkness isn't just in your head, it lives in the woods. They call it The Void, a cursed expanse that surrounds town, swallowing anyone who dares to leave. At the center of the fear lurks the Hat Man, a figure of nightmares, or perhaps something worse...
Sam, a restless teenager trapped by the forest and his addict father, is desperate for a way out. When an eccentric old man hands him a strange pamplet, a whispered promise of a path through The Void, Sam and his friends begin a harrowing journey that will change everything they thought they knew about their town, their families, and themselves.
The Void is a full cast audio drama. Tread carefully though. While the characters of The Void may be fictional, you might find yourself confronting your own reality and those things that bind you.