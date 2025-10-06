Chapter Eight: The Fall

The Void is unrelenting in its pursuit of fear. Sam and his friends learn first hand exactly how dangerous it can be when you step off of "the way", an experience that leaves Sam a reluctant leader, trekking deeper into the unknown. The Void is a full cast audio drama. But be careful. While the characters may be fictional, you might find yourself confronting your own reality and those things that bind you... If you're loving "The Void" we would be beyond honored if you checked out what we're building on Patreon. In addition to ad-free and early access episodes of "The Void", you get access to our companion podcast, "The Mines of Milton", and our "Director's Cut Podcast". It's great value and helps support the show. Check us out on Patreon (you won't regret it!): ⁠⁠⁠patreon.com/TheVoid_pod⁠⁠⁠ Be social! Follow us on Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠instagram.com/thevoid_pod⁠ Find custom merch and other fun details about The Void on our website: thevoidpod.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices