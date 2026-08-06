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The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings

Bloody FM
ArtsDrama
The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings
Latest episode

157 episodes

  • The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings

    Lot 140 : The Lump

    08/06/2026 | 28 mins.
    Lot 140 : The Lump

    Consigned by P.D. Thompson

    Starring Fiona Thraille

    Judith Evenson

     

    **Much obliged for using the Factor and Mint Mobile link below. It lends a helping hand to our little shop, and we’re truly grateful for the support.

    🍚 Factor: https://www.factormeals.com Use Code: Sinister50off

    📱 Mint Mobile: https://mintmobile.com/SINISTER

    💚 Antiquarium shop: https://theantiquarium.myshopify.com

     

    Featuring Stephen Knowles as The Antique Dealer

     

    Theme music by The Newton Brothers

     

    Produced by Kevin Seaman

     

    Additional music by

    CO.AG (coagmusic@yahoo.com)

     

    Clement Panchout

     

    Vivek Abhishek

     

    SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba  

    LIKE them on FACEBOOK:  https://rb.gy/nhgn0i

    Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt

     

    The Lump appears in the collection Tales To Terrify:Volume 4

    Published by Velox Books

    Visit veloxbooks.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings

    Lot 139 : My Wife Found Something Strange While We Were Camping..and She Refuses To Put It Down

    08/03/2026 | 23 mins.
    Lot 139 : My Wife Found Something Strange While We Were Camping..and She Refuses To Put It Down

     

    Consigned by Jamie Frances

    Starring Trevor Shand

    Addison Peacock

     

    **Much obliged for using the Factor and Mint Mobile link below. It lends a helping hand to our little shop, and we’re truly grateful for the support.

    🍚 Factor: https://www.factormeals.com Use Code: Sinister50off

    📱 Mint Mobile: https://mintmobile.com/SINISTER

    💚 Antiquarium shop: https://theantiquarium.myshopify.com

     

    Featuring Stephen Knowles as The Antique Dealer

     

    Theme music by The Newton Brothers

     

    Produced by Kevin Seaman

     

    Additional music by

    CO.AG (coagmusic@yahoo.com)

     

    Clement Panchout

     

    Vivek Abhishek

     

    SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba  

    LIKE them on FACEBOOK:  https://rb.gy/nhgn0i

    Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings

    The Antiquarium Presents: Campfire Radio Theater: Paranormal Appraisal 151

    07/27/2026 | 34 mins.
    Campfire Radio Theater

    Paranormal Appraisal 151

    A routine paranormal case spirals out of control when a skeptical investigator encounters a chilling, utterly unexplainable phenomenon.

    Written by Soren Narnia

    Adapted, directed and produced by John Ballentine

    Cast Graham Rowat

    Allison Cossitt

    Jared Rivet

    Monique Bagwell

    Christian Young

    Original music by Kevin Hartnell

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings

    Lot 138 : Hunted For Sport

    07/23/2026 | 33 mins.
    Lot 138 : Hunted For Sport

    Consigned by Jesse Pullins

    Starring Trevor Shand

    Jarret Griffis

    Mark Lapointe

     

    ** Every time you use one of the links below, you're helping support our little shop and everything we create. We can't thank you enough for being part of this strange little journey.

    📱 Mint Mobile: https://mintmobile.com/SINISTER

    📦 Shopify: https://www.shopify.com/tash

    💚 Antiquarium Shop: https://theantiquarium.myshopify.com

     

    Featuring Stephen Knowles as The Antique Dealer

    Theme music by The Newton Brothers

     

    Produced by Kevin Seaman

     

    Additional music by

    CO.AG (coagmusic@yahoo.com)

     

    Clement Panchout

     

    Vivek Abhishek

     

    SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba  

    LIKE them on FACEBOOK:  https://rb.gy/nhgn0i

    Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt

     

    Hunted For Sport appears in the collection Lying Awake by Jesse Pullins

    Published by Velox Books

    Visit veloxbooks.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings

    Lot 137 : Just One Look // Attention : Unidentified Passenger

    07/20/2026 | 30 mins.
    Lot 137 : Just One Look // Attention : Unidentified Passenger

     

    Just One Look

    Consigned by Addison Peacock

    Starring Addison Peacock

    Trevor Shand

     

    Attention : Unidentified Passenger

    Consigned by Blair Daniels

    Starring Jessica McEvoy

    Romy Evans

    Addison Peacock

    Trevor Shand

    ❤️ Much obliged for using the Mint Mobile and Shopify links below. Every click and sign-up helps support our little corner of the world, and we're truly grateful for your support.

    📦 Shopify: https://www.shopify.com/tash

    📱Mint Mobile: https://mintmobile.com/SINISTER

    💚 Antiquarium Shop: https://theantiquarium.myshopify.com

     

    Featuring Stephen Knowles as The Antique Dealer

     

    Theme music by The Newton Brothers

     

    Produced by Kevin Seaman

     

    Additional music by

    CO.AG (coagmusic@yahoo.com)

     

    Clement Panchout

     

    Vivek Abhishek

     

    SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba  

    LIKE them on FACEBOOK:  https://rb.gy/nhgn0i

    Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings
Step into a mysterious shop, where every relic has a sordid tale to tell. A weekly multi-award winning full cast horror anthology featuring Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, David Dastmalchian, Devon Sawa, Jocelin Donahue and more. Contact The Antiquarium at (646) 481-7197 or antiquariumshop@gmail.com. Explore our unsought goods, including decoder pins and fine garments at http://theantiquarium.myshopify.com. Join Us: http://www.theobsidiancovenant.com
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