The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings

Lot 002 : I Am Trapped Inside This Story // The Elevator Game (ft. Joseph Winter and Melanie Stone)

Become part of a tale hiding a sinister twist before plunging ten stories into the infamous real-life paranormal game…that dares you to take a journey to the "Other World". I Am Trapped Inside This Story - Written by Xx_Kronik_xX. Visit r/kroniknightmares The Elevator Game - Adapted by Trevor Shand Stars Joseph Winter and Melanie Stone (DEADSTREAM, V/H/S 99) Gwyneth Glover (The Darkness of The Road / Home Again) Featuring Stephen Knowles as the Antique Dealer DEADSTREAM is available on VOD and blu ray, including an exclusive steelbook edition at Walmart! Theme music by The Newton Brothers Additional music: CO.AG ( [email protected] ) Suspenseful Cinematic Ambient by MusicLFiles Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/6195-suspenseful-cinematic-ambient License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Parsemoth by Dave Deville Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/8230-parsemoth License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Music: Creepy Piano Ambience by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/8725-creepy-piano-ambience License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Music: Mortician's Hat Trick by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/8493-morticians-hat-trick License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Music: Ingestion Of Sorrows by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9828-ingestion-of-sorrows License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)