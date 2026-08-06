The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings

Lot 138 : Hunted For Sport



Consigned by Jesse Pullins



Starring Trevor Shand



Jarret Griffis



Mark Lapointe







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Theme music by The Newton Brothers







Produced by Kevin Seaman







Additional music by



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Clement Panchout







Vivek Abhishek







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Hunted For Sport appears in the collection Lying Awake by Jesse Pullins



Published by Velox Books



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