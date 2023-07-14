The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Step into a mysterious shop where every relic has a sordid tale to tell. New episodes every Thursday!
Step into a mysterious shop where every relic has a sordid tale to tell. New episodes every Thursday!
  • Lot 002 : I Am Trapped Inside This Story // The Elevator Game (ft. Joseph Winter and Melanie Stone)
    Become part of a tale hiding a sinister twist before plunging ten stories into the infamous real-life paranormal game…that dares you to take a journey to the “Other World”.  I Am Trapped Inside This Story - Written by Xx_Kronik_xX. Visit r/kroniknightmares The Elevator Game - Adapted by Trevor Shand Stars Joseph Winter and Melanie Stone (DEADSTREAM, V/H/S 99) Gwyneth Glover (The Darkness of The Road / Home Again) Featuring Stephen Knowles as the Antique Dealer DEADSTREAM is available on VOD and blu ray, including an exclusive steelbook edition at Walmart! Theme music by The Newton Brothers Additional music: CO.AG ([email protected]) Suspenseful Cinematic Ambient by MusicLFiles Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/6195-suspenseful-cinematic-ambient License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Parsemoth by Dave Deville Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/8230-parsemoth License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Music: Creepy Piano Ambience by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/8725-creepy-piano-ambience License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Music: Mortician's Hat Trick by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/8493-morticians-hat-trick License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Music: Ingestion Of Sorrows by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9828-ingestion-of-sorrows License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/27/2023
    22:04
  • - lot 000 - Employee Handbook
    Rules and regulations Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/27/2023
    1:03
  • Lot 001: I Was The Hitchiker (ft. Kate Siegel and Josh Ruben)
    A mysterious man with a dark secret gets the ride of his life.  Stars Kate Siegel (Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) and Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within, A Wounded Fawn) Featuring Stephen Knowles as The Antique Dealer.  Written by Moe T. Theme music by The Newton Brothers.  Additional music: On Entering The 9th Circle by Brian Holtz Music Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9269-on-entering-the-9th-circle License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Lightless Dawn by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3982-lightless-dawn License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Investigate (Loopable) by Dave Deville Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/10777-investigate-loopable License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) An Evil Wynd by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9830-an-evil-wynd License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Ingestion Of Sorrows by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9828-ingestion-of-sorrows License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Carne Arrabiatta by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9826-carne-arrabiatta License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/20/2023
    33:54
  • - vexare -
    Welcome to The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/14/2023
    1:16

Step into a mysterious shop where every relic has a sordid tale to tell. New episodes every Thursday!

