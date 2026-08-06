The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings

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157 episodes
- Lot 140 : The Lump
Consigned by P.D. Thompson
Starring Fiona Thraille
Judith Evenson
**Much obliged for using the Factor and Mint Mobile link below. It lends a helping hand to our little shop, and we’re truly grateful for the support.
🍚 Factor: https://www.factormeals.com Use Code: Sinister50off
📱 Mint Mobile: https://mintmobile.com/SINISTER
💚 Antiquarium shop: https://theantiquarium.myshopify.com
Featuring Stephen Knowles as The Antique Dealer
Theme music by The Newton Brothers
Produced by Kevin Seaman
Additional music by
CO.AG (coagmusic@yahoo.com)
Clement Panchout
Vivek Abhishek
SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba
LIKE them on FACEBOOK: https://rb.gy/nhgn0i
Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt
The Lump appears in the collection Tales To Terrify:Volume 4
Published by Velox Books
Visit veloxbooks.com
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Lot 139 : My Wife Found Something Strange While We Were Camping..and She Refuses To Put It Down08/03/2026 | 23 mins.Lot 139 : My Wife Found Something Strange While We Were Camping..and She Refuses To Put It Down
Consigned by Jamie Frances
Starring Trevor Shand
Addison Peacock
**Much obliged for using the Factor and Mint Mobile link below. It lends a helping hand to our little shop, and we’re truly grateful for the support.
🍚 Factor: https://www.factormeals.com Use Code: Sinister50off
📱 Mint Mobile: https://mintmobile.com/SINISTER
💚 Antiquarium shop: https://theantiquarium.myshopify.com
Featuring Stephen Knowles as The Antique Dealer
Theme music by The Newton Brothers
Produced by Kevin Seaman
Additional music by
CO.AG (coagmusic@yahoo.com)
Clement Panchout
Vivek Abhishek
SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba
LIKE them on FACEBOOK: https://rb.gy/nhgn0i
Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Campfire Radio Theater
Paranormal Appraisal 151
A routine paranormal case spirals out of control when a skeptical investigator encounters a chilling, utterly unexplainable phenomenon.
Written by Soren Narnia
Adapted, directed and produced by John Ballentine
Cast Graham Rowat
Allison Cossitt
Jared Rivet
Monique Bagwell
Christian Young
Original music by Kevin Hartnell
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Lot 138 : Hunted For Sport
Consigned by Jesse Pullins
Starring Trevor Shand
Jarret Griffis
Mark Lapointe
** Every time you use one of the links below, you're helping support our little shop and everything we create. We can't thank you enough for being part of this strange little journey.
📱 Mint Mobile: https://mintmobile.com/SINISTER
📦 Shopify: https://www.shopify.com/tash
💚 Antiquarium Shop: https://theantiquarium.myshopify.com
Featuring Stephen Knowles as The Antique Dealer
Theme music by The Newton Brothers
Produced by Kevin Seaman
Additional music by
CO.AG (coagmusic@yahoo.com)
Clement Panchout
Vivek Abhishek
SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba
LIKE them on FACEBOOK: https://rb.gy/nhgn0i
Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt
Hunted For Sport appears in the collection Lying Awake by Jesse Pullins
Published by Velox Books
Visit veloxbooks.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Lot 137 : Just One Look // Attention : Unidentified Passenger
Just One Look
Consigned by Addison Peacock
Starring Addison Peacock
Trevor Shand
Attention : Unidentified Passenger
Consigned by Blair Daniels
Starring Jessica McEvoy
Romy Evans
Addison Peacock
Trevor Shand
❤️ Much obliged for using the Mint Mobile and Shopify links below. Every click and sign-up helps support our little corner of the world, and we're truly grateful for your support.
📦 Shopify: https://www.shopify.com/tash
📱Mint Mobile: https://mintmobile.com/SINISTER
💚 Antiquarium Shop: https://theantiquarium.myshopify.com
Featuring Stephen Knowles as The Antique Dealer
Theme music by The Newton Brothers
Produced by Kevin Seaman
Additional music by
CO.AG (coagmusic@yahoo.com)
Clement Panchout
Vivek Abhishek
SUBSCRIBE to them on YOUTUBE: / vivekhsihba
LIKE them on FACEBOOK: https://rb.gy/nhgn0i
Follow them on Spotify/ iTunes/ Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/rxdcjqt
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings
Step into a mysterious shop, where every relic has a sordid tale to tell. A weekly multi-award winning full cast horror anthology featuring Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, David Dastmalchian, Devon Sawa, Jocelin Donahue and more. Contact The Antiquarium at (646) 481-7197 or antiquariumshop@gmail.com. Explore our unsought goods, including decoder pins and fine garments at http://theantiquarium.myshopify.com. Join Us: http://www.theobsidiancovenant.comPodcast website
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