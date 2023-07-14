Step into a mysterious shop where every relic has a sordid tale to tell. New episodes every Thursday!
Lot 002 : I Am Trapped Inside This Story // The Elevator Game (ft. Joseph Winter and Melanie Stone)
Become part of a tale hiding a sinister twist before plunging ten stories into the infamous real-life paranormal game…that dares you to take a journey to the “Other World”.
I Am Trapped Inside This Story - Written by Xx_Kronik_xX. Visit r/kroniknightmares
The Elevator Game - Adapted by Trevor Shand
Stars Joseph Winter and Melanie Stone (DEADSTREAM, V/H/S 99)
Gwyneth Glover (The Darkness of The Road / Home Again)
Featuring Stephen Knowles as the Antique Dealer
- lot 000 - Employee Handbook
Rules and regulations
Lot 001: I Was The Hitchiker (ft. Kate Siegel and Josh Ruben)
A mysterious man with a dark secret gets the ride of his life.
Stars Kate Siegel (Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) and Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within, A Wounded Fawn)
Featuring Stephen Knowles as The Antique Dealer.
Written by Moe T.
7/20/2023
- vexare -
Welcome to The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings!
