The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings

Lot 001: I Was The Hitchiker (ft. Kate Siegel and Josh Ruben)

A mysterious man with a dark secret gets the ride of his life. Stars Kate Siegel (Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) and Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within, A Wounded Fawn) Featuring Stephen Knowles as The Antique Dealer. Written by Moe T. Theme music by The Newton Brothers. Additional music: On Entering The 9th Circle by Brian Holtz Music Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9269-on-entering-the-9th-circle License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Lightless Dawn by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3982-lightless-dawn License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Investigate (Loopable) by Dave Deville Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/10777-investigate-loopable License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) An Evil Wynd by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9830-an-evil-wynd License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Ingestion Of Sorrows by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9828-ingestion-of-sorrows License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) Carne Arrabiatta by Tim Kulig Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9826-carne-arrabiatta License: Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)