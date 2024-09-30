Written by: Squidmanescape
Story link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Nothing_Helps
Content is available under CC BY-SA
The Shadow Man
Written by: Rhyan Pike and Narrated by: Cole Burkhardt
Content Warning: Gun Violence
Coulrophilia
Written by: Tom Johnstone and Narrated by: Jimmy Ferrer
Content warning: Clown
My house is empty. But my friend insists someone is here.
Written by: Quincy Lee and Narrated by: Heather Thomas
Big Jim Morgan's Chill and Thrills
Big Jim Morgan's Chill and Thrills
Written by: George Larson
A Family Curse
Written by: Linda S Gambill and Narrated by: JV Hampton-VanSant
Of Things That Go Howl in the Night
Written by: Rachael Hagarstrom and Narrated by: Michelle Kane
That Speleobox
Written by: Rachel Henderson and Narrated by: Danielle Hewitt
1dollar.wav, Camcorder, Knob.exe
1dollar.wav, Camcorder, Knob.exe
Written by: BlittleMcNilsen with Narration by: Nate DuFort and Rissa Montanez
Story link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/1dollar.wav
Story link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Camcorder
Story link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Knob.exe
Content is available under CC BY-SA
Runner's High
Written by: Cyndi Gradel and Narrated by: Alicia Atkins
1:29:39
Day 32 - One Finger at a Time & The Last Night in October
Happy Halloween!
One Finger at a Time
Written by: Allie Harrison and Narrated by: Danielle Hewitt
The Last Night in October
Written by: Nicola Lombardi
46:28
Day 31 - I Keep Finding My Family Photos & I'll See You One of These Nights
I Keep Finding My Family Photos
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/
I'll See You One of These Years
Written and Narrated by: Owen McCuen
From creator Jon Grilz, a collection of the most famous and disturbing creepypastas and urban legends in the world. Listener discretion is advised. Story requests can be made on Instagram @creepypod or via email at [email protected]