Creepy

Podcast Creepy
Bloody FM
From creator Jon Grilz, a collection of the most famous and disturbing creepypastas and urban legends in the world. Listener discretion is advised.
FictionDramaArtsPerforming Arts

  • Nothing Helps
    Nothing Helps
    Written by: Squidmanescape *** Story link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Nothing_Helps Content is available under CC BY-SA *** The Shadow Man *** Written by: Rhyan Pike and Narrated by: Cole Burkhardt *** Content Warning: Gun Violence *** Coulrophilia Written by: Tom Johnstone and Narrated by: Jimmy Ferrer *** Content warning: Clown *** My house is empty. But my friend insists someone is here.  *** Written by: Quincy Lee and Narrated by: Heather Thomas
    1:13:31
  • Big Jim Morgan's Chill and Thrills
    Big Jim Morgan's Chill and Thrills *** Written by: George Larson *** A Family Curse  *** Written by: Linda S Gambill and Narrated by: JV Hampton-VanSant *** Of Things That Go Howl in the Night *** Written by: Rachael Hagarstrom and Narrated by: Michelle Kane *** That Speleobox *** Written by:  Rachel Henderson and Narrated by: Danielle Hewitt
    1:44:05
  • 1dollar.wav, Camcorder, Knob.exe
    1dollar.wav, Camcorder, Knob.exe *** Written by: BlittleMcNilsen with Narration by: Nate DuFort and Rissa Montanez *** Story link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/1dollar.wav Story link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Camcorder Story link: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Knob.exe *** Content is available under CC BY-SA *** Runner's High *** Written by: Cyndi Gradel and Narrated by: Alicia Atkins
    1:29:39
  • Day 32 - One Finger at a Time & The Last Night in October
    Happy Halloween! *** ﻿One Finger at a Time *** Written by: Allie Harrison and Narrated by: Danielle Hewitt *** The Last Night in October *** Written by: Nicola Lombardi
    46:28
  • Day 31 - I Keep Finding My Family Photos & I'll See You One of These Nights
    I Keep Finding My Family Photos *** https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/ *** I'll See You One of These Years *** Written and Narrated by: Owen McCuen
    47:29

About Creepy

From creator Jon Grilz, a collection of the most famous and disturbing creepypastas and urban legends in the world. Listener discretion is advised. Story requests can be made on Instagram @creepypod or via email at [email protected]
