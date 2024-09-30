Hey everyone! Our friends at Voyage Media have a new horror show! And the whole series is out now!!
You can't close your eyes, if the horror is in your ears... in the new horror audio drama ELIAS THE CARETAKER, from Voyage Media. You'll feel like you're INSIDE the story, as the horror plays out.
A failing podcaster inherits his estranged parents' mansion, and their strange, creepy caretaker. He quickly discovers the mansion is haunted... and there's something very wrong with Elias, The Caretaker. Listen in the dark, if you dare, to ELIAS THE CARETAKER. You can find the rest of the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
3:18
S3E11: Something New
Here we go! The season finale of Tower 4. Can Mike and Amber escape before the whole forest burns?! Listen to find out in this action-packed finale that's over an hour long!!
Music provided by:
Taako @ Soundcloud.com/madebyTaako
Additional music tracks:
"Somewhere in Between" by Kyle Cox @ Artlist.io
"Elevate" by Katrina Stone @ Artlist.io
"Honest Man" by Moon @ Artlist.io
"Something New" by Castle Heist @ Artlist.io
And various artists at Pond5.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:32:34
S3E10: Dead or Alive
Mike and Amber continue their trek to Yellowstone, but things don't get any easier as their bond is tested. Not only that, but helicopters hover over the forest searching for them and the rats.
Music provided by:
Taako @ Soundcloud.com/madebyTaako
Additional tracks from various artists @ Pond5.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
55:56
Sanctuary by Voyage Media
Hey listeners, our friends at Voyage Media have a new sci-fi audio drama to tell you about. It's big, bold, hard sci-fi, so think THE EXPANSE, SERENITY, SNOWPIERCER, that kind of vibe, set on a future terraformed Mars, where the last woman awakened from cryosleep discovers her husband has become the dictator of Mars. It stars Lily Rabe from AMERICAN HORROR STORY, and it comes from Voyage Media, which just had a #1 hit fiction podcast, SOMEONE IS KILLING THE WOLFHOUNDS. It's called SANCTUARY... and it's available right now.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
3:01
S3E9: Brighton Rock
Things continue to get worse for Mike and Amber, who continue to run for their lives. They decide on a new plan, but Amber wants to take a detour.
Music provided by:
Taako @ Soundcloud.com/madebyTaako
Additional tracks from various artists @ Pond5.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Mike Archer is a newly appointed fire watcher in the Wyoming woods. While he's never done anything like this before, he needed something new after his mom passed. Now he hopes to spend his days in a tower above the trees looking for fires and working on his new book. But things aren't as quiet and peaceful as he hoped. Strange interference blasts over his radio at night and he starts seeing and hearing creepy noises in the woods. But are these odd occurrences actually happening or is he just going stir crazy?