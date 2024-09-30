Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsFictionTower 4
Listen to Tower 4 in the App
Listen to Tower 4 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Tower 4

Podcast Tower 4
Bloody FM
Mike Archer is a newly appointed fire watcher in the Wyoming woods. While he's never done anything like this before, he needed something new after his mom passe...
More
FictionDrama

Available Episodes

5 of 45
  • Elias the Caretaker by Voyage Media
    Hey everyone! Our friends at Voyage Media have a new horror show! And the whole series is out now!! You can't close your eyes, if the horror is in your ears... in the new horror audio drama ELIAS THE CARETAKER, from Voyage Media. You'll feel like you're INSIDE the story, as the horror plays out. A failing podcaster inherits his estranged parents' mansion, and their strange, creepy caretaker. He quickly discovers the mansion is haunted... and there's something very wrong with Elias, The Caretaker. Listen in the dark, if you dare, to ELIAS THE CARETAKER. You can find the rest of the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    3:18
  • S3E11: Something New
    Here we go! The season finale of Tower 4. Can Mike and Amber escape before the whole forest burns?! Listen to find out in this action-packed finale that's over an hour long!! Music provided by: Taako @ Soundcloud.com/madebyTaako Additional music tracks: "Somewhere in Between" by Kyle Cox @ Artlist.io "Elevate" by Katrina Stone @ Artlist.io "Honest Man" by Moon @ Artlist.io "Something New" by Castle Heist @ Artlist.io And various artists at Pond5.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:32:34
  • S3E10: Dead or Alive
    Mike and Amber continue their trek to Yellowstone, but things don't get any easier as their bond is tested. Not only that, but helicopters hover over the forest searching for them and the rats. Music provided by: Taako @ Soundcloud.com/madebyTaako Additional tracks from various artists @ Pond5.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    55:56
  • Sanctuary by Voyage Media
    Hey listeners, our friends at Voyage Media have a new sci-fi audio drama to tell you about. It's big, bold, hard sci-fi, so think THE EXPANSE, SERENITY, SNOWPIERCER, that kind of vibe, set on a future terraformed Mars, where the last woman awakened from cryosleep discovers her husband has become the dictator of Mars. It stars Lily Rabe from AMERICAN HORROR STORY, and it comes from Voyage Media, which just had a #1 hit fiction podcast, SOMEONE IS KILLING THE WOLFHOUNDS. It's called SANCTUARY... and it's available right now. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    3:01
  • S3E9: Brighton Rock
    Things continue to get worse for Mike and Amber, who continue to run for their lives. They decide on a new plan, but Amber wants to take a detour. Music provided by: Taako @ Soundcloud.com/madebyTaako Additional tracks from various artists @ Pond5.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:24

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Tower 4

Mike Archer is a newly appointed fire watcher in the Wyoming woods. While he's never done anything like this before, he needed something new after his mom passed. Now he hopes to spend his days in a tower above the trees looking for fires and working on his new book. But things aren't as quiet and peaceful as he hoped. Strange interference blasts over his radio at night and he starts seeing and hearing creepy noises in the woods. But are these odd occurrences actually happening or is he just going stir crazy?
Podcast website

Listen to Tower 4, Nocturno: Tales From the Shadows and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Tower 4: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:44:12 AM