Max and Mazey are still trying to figure out things in Communications, since the Captain urgently wants to talk to HQ. Meanwhile, Carter and company head to the jungle but have an abrupt stop in the plains when they find a body. Music: "Ganymede" by Yehezkel-Raz @ Artlist.io "Visible" by Shahead Mostafafar @ Artlist.io "First Flight" by Denys Horokhovskiy @ Artlist.io

Stooge's first day at the tower is not a good day. He's not prepared and it seems no one really cares to help him, save for Yara. Meanwhile, Max looks into the blip, while also fighting with Mazey. And Rich and Ferris get high and find a new pet. Music: "Discovery" by Kevin Graham @ Artlist.io "Full-access" by Jimmy Svensson @ Artlist.io "Arcade" by Evgeny-Bardyuzha @ Artlist.io "Neon Coast" by Evgeny-Bardyuzha @ Artlist.io "Normalize" by Stanley Gurvich @ Artlist.io "The Barrenness of a Busy Life" by Benja @ Artlist.io "Such a Light Surrounding" by Be Still the Earth @ Artlist.io "Out of Flux" by cdHiddenDir @ Artlist.io

We've been getting a lot of emails asking if we are still making podcasts and wondering why things are taking so long. Well, here's a little explanation of what's been going on behind the scenes. Don't worry though. We haven't stopped production. We're still working on all your favorites! Thanks for listening!!

Carter and company head into the jungle to locate the shuttle. Things aren't easy traversing over mushy ground, fighting insects, and hiding from Zinos. Miles away, in the APT, Stooge also struggles as he tries to find his place among the builders. Music: "Full Access" by Jimmy Svensson @ Atlist.io

Carter and crew head back to Crystal Blue with two bodies, trying to figure out what actually happened, Ferris makes a deal with Worm to get food for his new pet, and Max can't get over the blip. Music provided by Taako @ soundcloud.com/madebytaako Additional tracks: "Discovery" by Kevin Graham @ Artlist.io "Odd Numbers" by Curtis Cole @ Artlist.io "First Flight" by Denys Horokhovskiy @ Artlist.io "Space Mission" by Young Rich Pixies @ Artlist.io "Spearhead" by Evgeny Bardyuzha @ Artlist.io And various artists at Pond5.com

About Crystal Blue

Crystal Blue is a sci-fi audio drama about fifteen military outcasts that evade dishonorable discharge and are instead sent to a remote grouping of planets known as the Theras. Thera II houses the base known as Crystal Blue, where each member is forced to work a specific job such as building air purifier towers, maintaining the base, or monitoring space travel. It's a boring job, but someone as to do it. But things get crazy when a mysterious shuttle crash lands on the planet, holding some secret information about an alien race. An alien race that has not been in contact with humans for centuries. What could this mean for the members of Crystal Blue?! Listen and find out!!