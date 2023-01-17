S1E11: Rubicon

Tensions reach an all-time high as Wayne and Buzz race against time to escape Wilkins, Doctor Alfieri, and an ominous threat from above. Will they be able to outwit their enemies and survive the ultimate showdown? Find out as it all comes to a head in the explosive finale of Season One. CW: Slight Animal Injury