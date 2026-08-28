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Station 151

Pale Matter | Realm
FictionScience Fiction
Station 151
Latest episode

37 episodes

  • Station 151

    Season 3 Announcement and Discussion

    08/28/2026 | 31 mins.
    Join the creators of Station 151 as we discuss the imminent return of the show with the rest of season 3 about to drop. We discuss what you can expect, why the delays, and why we think season 4 won’t be as long of a wait. Hear all of that and more.

    Can't wait for more? Patreon members get all episodes early and ad-free.

    ⁠⁠Support the show⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠If you're enjoying the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Station 151⁠⁠ science-fiction podcast series, we invite you to connect with us on ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, or come and hang out with us and other fans on ⁠⁠Discord⁠⁠! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Station 151

    S3E01: True Believer

    01/13/2026 | 31 mins.
    A late-night call to paranormal radio host Blake Palmer takes a dark turn when a former Telders contractor breaks years of silence to reveal what happened at Station 151 in Antarctica. As the story breaks, so does the connection, leaving true believers with a chilling glimpse into something long dismissed as conspiracy theory.

    Content warning: profanity

    Can't wait for more? Patreon members get all episodes early and ad-free.

    Headphones highly recommended

    ⁠Support the show⁠

    ⁠If you're enjoying the ⁠⁠Station 151⁠ science-fiction podcast series, we invite you to connect with us on ⁠Facebook⁠, ⁠Twitter⁠, and ⁠Instagram⁠, or come and hang out with us and other fans on ⁠Discord⁠! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at ⁠Patreon⁠—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Station 151

    S2E15: Epilogue: Transcendence

    12/24/2024 | 17 mins.
    In this dramatic epilogue to Season 2, Astrid, now physically separated from Wayne, takes bold steps to ensure her survival. Partnering with Mac, she targets the heavily secured Telders Space Telescope Array in a desperate bid to escape Antarctica and secure her future.
    Content warning: loud noises
    Can't wait for more? Patreon members get all episodes early and ad-free.
    Headphones highly recommended
    Support the show
    If you're enjoying the Station 151 science-fiction podcast series, we invite you to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or come and hang out with us and other fans on Discord! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at Patreon—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Station 151

    S2E14: Bubble

    12/17/2024 | 21 mins.
    Following a gruesome, last-minute act of self-preservation, Spegg leads Wayne outside, where they reunite with Buzz and confront what remains of Richard’s mess. As they prepare to leave the Antarctic continent behind, an unexpected revelation emerges—a voice from the past, and the distant future.
    Content warning: profanity, loud noises, violence, gooey sounds
    Can't wait for more? Patreon members get all episodes early and ad-free.
    Headphones highly recommended
    Support the show
    If you're enjoying the Station 151 science-fiction podcast series, we invite you to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or come and hang out with us and other fans on Discord! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at Patreon—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Station 151

    S2E13: Extraction

    12/10/2024 | 27 mins.
    Wayne's worst fears are realized as Dr. Alfieri continues experimenting with the black goo. After all hell breaks loose, Wayne faces an impossible decision–one that could change the course of his life forever.
    Content warning: profanity, loud noises, violence, forced surgery, gory and gooey sounds
    Can't wait for more? Patreon members get all episodes early and ad-free.
    Headphones highly recommended
    Support the show
    If you're enjoying the Station 151 science-fiction podcast series, we invite you to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or come and hang out with us and other fans on Discord! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at Patreon—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Station 151
Station 151 is Antarctica’s first and only astronomical radio observatory. Built by the Telders Corporation at an estimated cost of $200M USD, the station promises to reveal the darkest secrets of the universe. Join Astrophysicist Wayne Robertson at the bottom of the world as he sets off on the adventure of a lifetime (and possibly his last). Station 151 is a science-fiction podcast written by Andy Scearce and Steven James Scearce. It is produced by Bear Weiter and Pale Matter.
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