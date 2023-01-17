Station 151 is Antarctica’s first and only astronomical radio observatory. Built by the Telders Corporation at an estimated cost of $200M USD, the station promi... More
S1E11: Rubicon
Tensions reach an all-time high as Wayne and Buzz race against time to escape Wilkins, Doctor Alfieri, and an ominous threat from above. Will they be able to outwit their enemies and survive the ultimate showdown? Find out as it all comes to a head in the explosive finale of Season One. CW: Slight Animal Injury
2/14/2023
21:46
S1E10: Snowcat
With Dr. Alfieri on the move and an imminent threat falling from the skies, Wayne and Astrid rush to escape before Wilkins wakes from maintenance and puts a stop to their plans. Unfortunately, any place of safety or refuge on the map will be a dangerous trek across a frozen and unforgiving landscape.
2/7/2023
22:42
S1E9: Spegg
While Wilkins is down for maintenance, Wayne, Mac, and Astrid receive a barrage of horrifying messages from wormhole MTCW189. Should Wayne attempt to reply? Or would doing so open the door to something terrible that could endanger their very lives?
1/31/2023
22:10
S1E8: Maxim
While struggling with bouts of missing time and disorientation that may (or may not) be side effects of his prescribed Dexmexatrine, astrophysicist Wayne Robertson bypasses Mac to infiltrate The Core and finally uncovers what Wilkins and The Telders Corporation have been hiding from him all this time.
1/24/2023
19:39
S1E7: Mac
With Astrid's help, astrophysicist Wayne Robertson breaches Station 151's Core. Once inside, they must outwit Mac, The Core's master control program, before they can finally uncover the truth about what Wilkins and The Telders Corporation have been hiding from Wayne during his sessions in The Chair.
Station 151 is Antarctica’s first and only astronomical radio observatory. Built by the Telders Corporation at an estimated cost of $200M USD, the station promises to reveal the darkest secrets of the universe. Join Astrophysicist Wayne Robertson at the bottom of the world as he sets off on the adventure of a lifetime (and possibly his last). Station 151 is a science-fiction podcast written by Andy Scearce and Steven James Scearce. It is produced by Bear Weiter and Pale Matter.