Introducing DC High Volume: Batman

PREMIERING APRIL 2ND: Bringing essential DC comic stories to life off the page and into the audio space — DC High Volume: Batman begins with the four-part adaptation of Year One. After traveling the world for over a decade, Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City to find crime and corruption running rampant in the place he once called home. Knowing Gotham needs a hero, Bruce dons the cape and cowl for the first time becoming the Batman. If Batman and new allies Lieutenant Jim Gordon & District Attorney Harvey Dent succeed in removing the criminal heads of Gotham, who will replace them? A new face of villainy may appear leading to a Long Halloween of costumed criminals… An official adaptation of the comics Batman: Year One by writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli, and Batman: The Long Halloween and Batman: Dark Victory by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale. Listen to DC High Volume: Batman every Wednesday beginning April 2, wherever you get your podcasts.