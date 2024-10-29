Powered by RND
Listen to Batman: The Audio Adventures in the App
Batman: The Audio Adventures

Max
In partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, this scripted audio original, Gotham City comes to lurid life in the theater of your mind…with a sensational pageant of...
FictionComedy Fiction

Available Episodes

  • Introducing: The Penguin Official Podcast
    If you enjoyed Batman: The Audio Adventures, you may also like The Penguin Official Podcast from HBO. Listen to Episode 1, "After Hours" here. Join The Penguin Official Podcast host, film critic Amy Nicholson, as she explores the brutal rise and fall of power in Gotham City through the eyes of Oz Cobb, aka, The Penguin. We'll hear firsthand accounts from the creators, cast and crew, like series creator, Executive Producer and Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, Executive Producer and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves, actors Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, and more. The official companion podcast offers an intimate look at the making of a modern-day villain, revealing the chilling depths of his ambition and the devastating consequences of quest for power. The Penguin Official Podcast is Produced by OBB Sound for HBO.
    1:14:11
  • S2 E10 - "Our Feature Presentation"
    Laid low by Scarecrow, Batman is trapped in the depths of his mind and the fight of his life. Meanwhile, The Riddler's long running feud with Dr. Arkham reaches an inflection point. And The Penguin's fate collides with Harley Quinn's at the big game… DC LOGO, BATMAN AND ALL RELATED CHARACTERS AND ELEMENTS © & ™ DC.
    34:49
  • S2 E9 - "H.A.H.A.H.A."
    To keep his grip on the criminal underworld, The Penguin is forced to raise the stakes. Scarecrow and his gang assault Wayne Manor, and with Batman nowhere to be found, Alfred and Two-Face must band together to survive. And Robin flies too close to the sun… DC LOGO, BATMAN AND ALL RELATED CHARACTERS AND ELEMENTS © & ™ DC.
    28:16
  • S2 E8 - "A Hero and a Fool"
    Batman mounts a daring raid to free Harvey Dent from The Penguin's custody with Crane's assistance, but it'll cost him more than he bargained for. Meanwhile, Harley Quinn takes the stage to woo her man. And the pressure on The Penguin keeps mounting… DC LOGO, BATMAN AND ALL RELATED CHARACTERS AND ELEMENTS © & ™ DC.
    26:26
  • S2 E7 - "Harm…ony?"
    It looks like curtains for Catwoman, but she's not going down without a fight or some very dangerous decisions. As Scarecrow's treatment takes effect, Two-Face finds himself…cured? And to save his friend, Bruce Wayne steps into the lion's den… DC LOGO, BATMAN AND ALL RELATED CHARACTERS AND ELEMENTS © & ™ DC.
    33:44

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Batman: The Audio Adventures

In partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, this scripted audio original, Gotham City comes to lurid life in the theater of your mind…with a sensational pageant of technicolor villainy unlike any other on Earth. Mafioso Penguins. Thieving Catwomen. Terrorist Riddlers. Killing Jokers…a city where some problems can only be solved by a billionaire in a bat costume. Starring Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, and a who’s who of incredible “Saturday Night Live” alums, the series draws inspiration from the vintage noir atmosphere of the celebrated “Batman: The Animated Series,” the spirited fun of the classic 1960s “Batman”TV series, and the entire 80-plus year history of the BATMAN franchise. This rollicking, over the top Batman adventure is written and directed by Emmy®-winner Dennis McNicholas, features an A-List cast, and devilishly delightful original music.
