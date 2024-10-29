If you enjoyed Batman: The Audio Adventures, you may also like The Penguin Official Podcast from HBO. Listen to Episode 1, "After Hours" here.
Join The Penguin Official Podcast host, film critic Amy Nicholson, as she explores the brutal rise and fall of power in Gotham City through the eyes of Oz Cobb, aka, The Penguin. We’ll hear firsthand accounts from the creators, cast and crew, like series creator, Executive Producer and Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, Executive Producer and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves, actors Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, and more. The official companion podcast offers an intimate look at the making of a modern-day villain, revealing the chilling depths of his ambition and the devastating consequences of quest for power. The Penguin Official Podcast is Produced by OBB Sound for HBO.
In partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, this scripted audio original, Gotham City comes to lurid life in the theater of your mind…with a sensational pageant of technicolor villainy unlike any other on Earth. Mafioso Penguins. Thieving Catwomen. Terrorist Riddlers. Killing Jokers…a city where some problems can only be solved by a billionaire in a bat costume. Starring Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, and a who’s who of incredible “Saturday Night Live” alums, the series draws inspiration from the vintage noir atmosphere of the celebrated “Batman: The Animated Series,” the spirited fun of the classic 1960s “Batman”TV series, and the entire 80-plus year history of the BATMAN franchise. This rollicking, over the top Batman adventure is written and directed by Emmy®-winner Dennis McNicholas, features an A-List cast, and devilishly delightful original music.