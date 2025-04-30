With Zach further encroaching on all aspects of his life, Lucas tries desperately to navigate the new normal. Which might even be working, until one misstep threatens to disrupt everything… Written By: Robbie HyneStarring: Anthony Keyvan as LUCAS Alexandra Daniels as SADIEKevin McHale as ZACHKelly Lamor Wilson as CARINATeala Dunn as OLIVIA Anthony Turpel as RYANChris Renfro as AUGUST Lexi Simonson as KATHERYNGuest Starring:Adam Faison as KALEBCreated, Produced & Edited by: Robbie HyneIntro & Outro Music by: Noah JamesPodcast Artwork by: Brendan Haley (insta: @haleydoodledo)
21:28
Chapter Eleven
As Zach settles into Bourbon Street Boarding, Lucas throws himself into work at B-Side by trying to hire the perfect new team member. But as the disastrous interviews pile up, he’s forced to consider an unexpected candidate…Written By: Robbie HyneStarring: Anthony Keyvan as LUCAS Alexandra Daniels as SADIEKevin McHale as ZACHKelly Lamor Wilson as CARINATeala Dunn as OLIVIA Anthony Turpel as RYANChris Renfro as AUGUST Lexi Simonson as KATHERYNGuest Starring:Vaune Suitt as BEATRICELyo Reneau as SCOTTJoey Rudman as JEREMYEliza Helm as TTIFANYCreated, Produced & Edited by: Robbie HyneIntro & Outro Music by: Noah JamesPodcast Artwork by: Brendan Haley (insta: @haleydoodledo)
21:04
Chapter Ten
When a new housemate arrives at Bourbon Street Boarding, bringing fresh energy— and fresh complications, Lucas can’t shake the feeling that something isn’t adding up. But the harder he looks for answers, the more questions he finds…Written By: Robbie HyneStarring: Anthony Keyvan as LUCAS Alexandra Daniels as SADIEKevin McHale as ZACHKelly Lamor Wilson as CARINATeala Dunn as OLIVIA Anthony Turpel as RYANChris Renfro as AUGUST Lexi Simonson as KATHERYNGuest Starring:Zackry Colston as MIKEYCreated, Produced & Edited by: Robbie HyneIntro & Outro Music by: Noah JamesPodcast Artwork by: Brendan Haley (insta: @haleydoodledo)
21:03
Chapter Nine
With tensions high at Bourbon Street Boarding, Sadie forces Lucas and his housemates into a day of distractions. But no matter how hard they try to move forward, loss isn’t so easily ignored… especially with another big change just around the corner…Written By: Robbie HyneStarring: Anthony Keyvan as LUCAS Alexandra Daniels as SADIEKevin McHale as ZACHKelly Lamor Wilson as CARINATeala Dunn as OLIVIA Anthony Turpel as RYANChris Renfro as AUGUST Lexi Simonson as KATHERYNCreated, Produced & Edited by: Robbie HyneIntro & Outro Music by: Noah JamesPodcast Artwork by: Brendan Haley (insta: @haleydoodledo)
18:28
Chapter Eight
When his younger sister returns to the boarding home needing help, Lucas struggles to balance family, work, and his relationship. Meanwhile, Kaleb faces something that could change the very foundation at Bourbon Street Boarding…Written By: Robbie HyneStarring: Anthony Keyvan as LUCAS Alexandra Daniels as SADIEKevin McHale as ZACHKelly Lamor Wilson as CARINATeala Dunn as OLIVIA Anthony Turpel as RYANChris Renfro as AUGUST Lexi Simonson as KATHERYNGuest Cast:Adam Faison as KALEBKate Godfrey as SARALilah Richcreek Estrada as NURSE TILDYCreated, Produced & Edited by: Robbie HyneIntro & Outro Music by: Noah JamesPodcast Artwork by: Brendan Haley (insta: @haleydoodledo)
When Lucas moves into a NYC boarding home to start a new life, he discovers decades-old diary cassette tapes left behind by his room’s first occupant. The tapes foreshadow tragedy, but they also lay out a beautiful path of invaluable advice for building a new life in the city. And Lucas uses them to do just that, embarking on his own journey... of life, work, friendship and love.