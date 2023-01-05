Original SCP encounters derived from the SCP Foundation database. Professionally produced in podcast format. New episodes are released weekly. Be sure to click ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 226
To The Cleverest | SCP-050
SCP Foundation EUCLID class object, SCP-050: To The Cleverest
This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Go to betterhelp.com/scp today to get 10% off your first month!
This story was derived from https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-050 and is released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Author: Lucas Click
Discover the Author's impressive series of SCP Tales here: https://www.amazon.com/kindle-vella/story/B0BVWJFGV3
Check out more of Mr. Click's work here: newpulptales.com
DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion.
#thescpexperience #scp #scpfoundation #scpencounters #securecontainprotect #scpstories #scpexplained #whatisscp
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
39:05
The Window | SCP-965
SCP Foundation EUCLID class object, SCP-965: The Window
This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Go to betterhelp.com/scp today to get 10% off your first month!
This story was derived from https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-965 and is released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Author: Travis Brown
Check out his Reddit page here: https://www.reddit.com/user/Grand_Theft_Motto/
DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion.
#thescpexperience #scp #scpfoundation #scpencounters #securecontainprotect #scpstories #scpexplained #whatisscp
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
27:20
Control Your Pests | SCP-5820
SCP Foundation EUCLID class object, SCP-5820: Control Your Pests
This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Go to betterhelp.com/scp today to get 10% off your first month!
This story was derived from https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-5820 and is released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Author: Matt Doggett
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MatthewDoggettAuthor/
Website/Newsletter sign up: matthewdoggettauthor.com
New Book Releases: https://www.amazon.com/Matthew-G-Doggett/e/B08FD5378Z
DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion.
#thescpexperience #scp #scpfoundation #scpencounters #securecontainprotect #scpstories #scpexplained #whatisscp
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/24/2023
22:00
The Cursed Number | SCP-048
SCP Foundation EUCLID class object, SCP-048: The Cursed Number
This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Go to betterhelp.com/scp today to get 10% off your first month!
This story was derived from https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-048 and is released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Author: Lucas Click
Discover the Author's impressive series of SCP Tales here: https://www.amazon.com/kindle-vella/story/B0BVWJFGV3
Check out more of Mr. Click's work here: newpulptales.com
DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion.
#thescpexperience #scp #scpfoundation #scpencounters #securecontainprotect #scpstories #scpexplained #whatisscp
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/21/2023
29:44
Heart Attack | SCP-058
SCP Foundation KETER class object, SCP-058: Heart Attack
This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Go to betterhelp.com/scp today to get 10% off your first month!
This story was derived from https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-058 and is released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Author: Lucas Click
Discover the Author's impressive series of SCP Tales here: https://www.amazon.com/kindle-vella/story/B0BVWJFGV3
Check out more of Mr. Click's work here: newpulptales.com
DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion.
#thescpexperience #scp #scpfoundation #scpencounters #securecontainprotect #scpstories #scpexplained #whatisscp
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices