Listen ad-free and get access to exclusive bonus stories with a 7-day FREE trial of ⁠SCP Premium⁠. Cancel anytime. No commitment. A ruthless casino kingpin is enjoying another night of easy money when a familiar stranger slips through the crowd—and no one notices what he really is. By the time the illusion breaks, the cards are soaked in blood, the killer is running free, and every witness remembers a different man. This story is derived from ⁠The SCP Foundation Database⁠ and is released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0.⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Author: Hayley Vandermaarl Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Agent Carlyle follows a woman onto a subway carrying an anomalous ticket—but the train soon leaves the city, reality, and everyone who could help him behind. Now an impossible conductor is demanding his ticket, and every stop brings him closer to a destination no passenger survives. This story is derived from ⁠The SCP Foundation Database⁠ and is released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0.⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ ⁠⁠⁠ Author: Jake Bible Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Deep beneath Kowloon Walled City, an SCP is reshaping buildings from the inside, creating rooms and hallways that should not exist. The deeper the Foundation goes looking for it, the harder it becomes to tell whether they’re still exploring the city—or something far larger. This story is derived from ⁠The SCP Foundation Database⁠ and is released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0.⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ ⁠⁠⁠ Author: Hayley Vandermaarl Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Sixty of us went into the woods hunting a monster that couldn’t be killed. I was the only one who made it back alive. But before it disappeared into the darkness, it said something that terrified me more than anything else—it knew my name. This story is derived from ⁠The SCP Foundation Database⁠ and is released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0.⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ ⁠⁠⁠ Author: Jake Bible Check out all of Jake’s horror story collections at: https://jakebible.com/short-storiesnovellascollections/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Listen ad-free + bonus stories with a 7-day FREE trial of ⁠SCP Premium⁠. Cancel anytime. No commitment. This story is derived from ⁠The SCP Foundation Database⁠ and is released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0.⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ ⁠⁠⁠ Author: Hayley Vandermaar * * * CONTENT DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content not limited to intense themes, strong language, and depictions of violence intended for adults. Parental guidance is strongly advised for children under the age of 18. Listener discretion is advised. #thescpexperience #scp #scpfoundation #scpencounters #securecontainprotect #scpstories Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The SCP Experience

About The SCP Experience

About The SCP Experience

The SCP Experience™ is an immersive science fiction podcast set in the SCP Foundation universe, adapting classified containment files, anomalous technologies, and forbidden research through cinematic narration and atmospheric sound design. Each episode explores speculative science, ethical dilemmas, and reality-altering phenomena as humanity attempts to understand and control the unknown. New episodes drop every Monday and Friday at 1pm EST. * * * CONTENT DISCLAIMER: This podcast contains explicit content not limited to intense themes, strong language, and depictions of violence intended for adults. Parental guidance is strongly advised for children under the age of 17. Listener discretion is advised. COPYRIGHT WARNING: The use of any affiliated audio of these episodes is not allowed, as it is a direct violation of copyright law and will result in legal action. LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Content related to the SCP Foundation, including this podcast, are licensed under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 Concepts. Copyright © 2021–2026 The SCP Experience. All rights reserved. #thescpexperience #scp #scpfoundation #scarystories #horrorstories #scpstories #scpexplained #whatisscp