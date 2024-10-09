ATRD Ep. 155 - Scary Rain Day & Coffee Shop Stories

Today, on the 155th episode of the As The Raven Dreams podcast, we have 7 True Chilling stories. These stories come from the shadowy corners of reality, where everyday life takes an eerie twist & ordinary people experience the extraordinary. Today we will be diving into the horrors of working in a coffee shop, as well as some terrifying stories that take place on rainy days. There are TWO Ad breaks in this episode. The first is around 23 minutes, and the second is around 68 Minutes in. So, turn down the lights, tune in, and let the haunting tales of everyday people take you down that dark and creepy road. Remember, these aren't just stories... these are true experiences that remind us that our world can truly be scarier than fiction. Thank you to all of the authors that have stories in today's Video... ChevyHM, MJLMK, Andy, DarthDanny, KennethJR, VelvetVinny, ItsBeenFun As Well As Any Author That Has Requested Anonymity. 'As The Raven Dreams' is a community where we explore the darker parts of human existence through true and harrowing stories. From sinister encounters with strangers and stalkers, to terrifying experiences that defy explanation and unsettling mysteries that linger in the shadows, I am here to tell you the most haunting narratives ever whispered.