Here's a taste of what to expect from WTFKMS season 1.The website and email address mentioned in the show are too explicit for podcast descriptions, but we can also be reached here: [email protected] and whothefpod.buzzsprout.com.
0:49
Chapter 8: You're Not Leaving Here Alive
A season finale you won't soon forget.
31:22
Chapter 7: Good Captor, Bad Captor
Reena's got a switchblade, and she's thrilled to use it.
30:42
Chapter 6: The Great Below
Anything you've ever wanted to know awaits you in the Great Below.
28:33
Chapter 5: Igniter
Tensions boil over on the Central University campus.
A darkly comedic murder mystery podcast telling the story of Quinn Reynolds, a reluctant true-crime celebrity with a violent past. One year into investigating her sister’s murder, Quinn finds her first major lead — reigniting bitter feuds with the media, law enforcement, and an unhinged group of conspiracy theorists.