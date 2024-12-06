Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionWho The F**K Killed My Sister?
Listen to Who The F**K Killed My Sister? in the App
Listen to Who The F**K Killed My Sister? in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Who The F**K Killed My Sister?

Podcast Who The F**K Killed My Sister?
Chris Sowa
A darkly comedic murder mystery podcast telling the story of Quinn Reynolds, a reluctant true-crime celebrity with a violent past. One year into investigating h...
FictionDrama

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Official Trailer
    Here's a taste of what to expect from WTFKMS season 1.The website and email address mentioned in the show are too explicit for podcast descriptions, but we can also be reached here: [email protected] and whothefpod.buzzsprout.com.
    --------  
    0:49
  • Chapter 8: You're Not Leaving Here Alive
    A season finale you won't soon forget.The website and email address mentioned in the show are too explicit for podcast descriptions, but we can also be reached here: [email protected] and whothefpod.buzzsprout.com.
    --------  
    31:22
  • Chapter 7: Good Captor, Bad Captor
    Reena's got a switchblade, and she's thrilled to use it.The website and email address mentioned in the show are too explicit for podcast descriptions, but we can also be reached here: [email protected] and whothefpod.buzzsprout.com.
    --------  
    30:42
  • Chapter 6: The Great Below
    Anything you've ever wanted to know awaits you in the Great Below.The website and email address mentioned in the show are too explicit for podcast descriptions, but we can also be reached here: [email protected] and whothefpod.buzzsprout.com.
    --------  
    28:33
  • Chapter 5: Igniter
    Tensions boil over on the Central University campus.The website and email address mentioned in the show are too explicit for podcast descriptions, but we can also be reached here: [email protected] and whothefpod.buzzsprout.com.
    --------  
    31:44

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Who The F**K Killed My Sister?

A darkly comedic murder mystery podcast telling the story of Quinn Reynolds, a reluctant true-crime celebrity with a violent past. One year into investigating her sister’s murder, Quinn finds her first major lead — reigniting bitter feuds with the media, law enforcement, and an unhinged group of conspiracy theorists.
Podcast website

Listen to Who The F**K Killed My Sister?, Welcome to Night Vale and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2025 - 3:55:29 PM