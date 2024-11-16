Jesters of Ravenloft: A D&D Podcast

3.38 - What Do We Do About Adam?

The troupe decided that Shadow Nemesis could handle his owl problem on his own and continued on toward the caves. New Rogue confidently led them in the wrong direction through a dense jungle, they discussed the conundrum of having lost an hour in the morning, Del revealed that she'd learned that every day spent in this realm was a month back on earth, and Tyler had a philosophical discussion with Ivan about his familiar's agency. Suddenly, they were all set upon by three raptor-like dinosaurs and Del tried to distract them only to be immediately injured. Is Wet Change any match for these deadly reptiles without Shadow Nemesis? Featuring players Tyler Hewitt, Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, and Adam McNamara, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante.