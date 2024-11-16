Jesters of Ravenloft: A D&D Podcast

The troupe decided that Shadow Nemesis could handle his owl problem on his own and continued on toward the caves. New Rogue confidently led them in the wrong direction through a dense jungle, they discussed the conundrum of having lost an hour in the morning, Del revealed that she’d learned that every day spent in this realm was a month back on earth, and Tyler had a philosophical discussion with Ivan about his familiar’s agency. Suddenly, they were all set upon by three raptor-like dinosaurs and Del tried to distract them only to be immediately injured. Is Wet Change any match for these deadly reptiles without Shadow Nemesis? Featuring players Tyler Hewitt, Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, and Adam McNamara, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante. Jesters of Ravenloft streams live every Wednesday at 7:30pm ET on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/dumbdumbdice) Enjoying Jesters of Ravenloft?- Consider becoming a Patron of Dumb-Dumbs & Dice for as little as $1 a month and gain access to a ton of extra BTS fun(https://www.patreon.com/dumbdumbdice)- Buy merch on our website (https://dumbdumbdice.com/) - Watch us on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@dumbdumbdice)- Follow us on Instagram (https://instagram.com/dumbdumbdice)- Follow us on Facebook (https://facebook.com/dumbdumbdice) Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic - Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/)- Twitter (https://twitter.com/deltastic) Theme song by Sound Gallery by Dmitry Taras- YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@soundgallerybydmitrytaras)- Pixabay (https://pixabay.com/music/fantasy-dreamy-childrens-dark-mysterious-halloween-night-scary-creepy-spooky-horror-music-116551/)
49:17
3.37 - Rated M for Mature
The troupe awoke to a new day, but found themselves having lost their usual first hour. Shadow Nemesis was haunted by his continual failure to kill Gregernant Mahn, Tyler was temporarily struck thoughtless when he attempted to remove his cursed earring and discovered his new ring would leave him vulnerable in his sleep, Del secretly consulted Lucretia about how to deal with Shadow Nemesis, and New Rogue learned that his new dagger makes him somehow both better and worse at stealth. As they challenged Del's possessiveness over her cookies, Shadow Nemesis was carried off by a giant owl. Will he return, and will Del share her cookies with her friends? Featuring players Tyler Hewitt, Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, and Adam McNamara, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante.
47:37
3.36 - What?...What?...What?
After Del and the squire defeated the severed head, the troupe barricaded the monastery so they could rest and tend to their wounds. The squire asked for a new name, and Del renamed him Doctor Deputy Extreme, Tyler collected Shadow Nemesis's corpse and dumped it into the portable hole for safe-keeping, New Rogue was challenged by Rumpleforeskin to consider whether Ezra really was a benevolent god, Del had another heart-to-heart with her bone horse companion, and Shadow Nemesis found himself in the ghost realm intent on destroying Gregernant. Will Shadow Nemesis exploding be good news for the rest of the troupe? Featuring players Tyler Hewitt, Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, and Adam McNamara, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante.
49:50
3.35 - Doctor Deputy Extreme
The troupe were safe from the undead but not from each other! Shadow Nemesis believed his friends were possessed by Gregernant Mahn before he fell off a roof, died, and became a bat-winged severed head that could only speak in vowels. Del was so afraid that she hid behind Tyler, New Rogue fainted, woke up, tried to attack the head, missed, and nearly killed Tyler, the Doctor Deputy began stealing from Shadow Nemesis's corpse and started fighting with the severed head, and Tyler gave up and said to just let them fight. Will Shadow Nemesis relent and learn a valuable lesson about friendship before he fights Annatruix Serif to the death? Featuring players Tyler Hewitt, Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, and Adam McNamara, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante.
52:40
3.34 - A, E, I, O, U and Sometimes Y
Interparty conflict came to a head between the barbarian and his former minion. Shadow Nemesis attempted to break the Doctor Deputy's new cool bow, Del knocked him unconscious with harsh words, he recovered only to get stomped by Rumpleforeskin, and New Rogue stabilized him once more. Tyler tried to calm Shadow Nemesis down so he wouldn't hurt himself of anyone else and eventually let him leave to look for his cockatrice. Back inside the monastery, Del found a sequence of defaced images mocking Ezra's teachings, but New Rogue's faith was only reaffirmed. Will Wet Change remain safe within their barricaded shelter? Featuring players Tyler Hewitt, Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, and Adam McNamara, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante.
Jesters of Ravenloft is a D&D 5e podcast where a group of comedians are sucked into Dungeons & Dragons - and now it's up to them to become heroes and escape Ravenloft! A new episode drops every Friday and Saturday and, don't worry, there are NO SPOILERS for Strahd. Ranked in the top 50 fiction podcasts on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, check out Jesters of Ravenloft now!