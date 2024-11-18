Dumb-Dumbs & Dragons: A D&D Podcast

Our anti-heroes have killed Straight Stick! The Forsaken (Ryan LaPlante, @theryanlaplante) completed his mission to get Grandpa to pee, Quinny (Tyler Hewitt, @Tyler_Hewitt) kept his new kingpin Remy Pancake alive, and Grandpa Warwick (Laura Hamstra, @lauraehamstra) forgot who his real and fake friends were. What will happen now that Grandpa Warwick turned into a werewolf? Find out next, on Dumb-Dumbs & Dragons! Also featuring our awesome DM Tom McGee (@mcgeetd). Enjoying Dumb-Dumbs & Dragons?- Consider becoming a Patron of Dumb-Dumbs & Dice for as little as $1 a month and gain access to a ton of extra BTS fun (https://www.patreon.com/dumbdumbdice)- Buy merch on our website (https://dumbdumbdice.com/)- Watch us on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@dumbdumbdice)- Follow us on Instagram (https://instagram.com/dumbdumbdice)- Follow us on Facebook (https://facebook.com/dumbdumbdice) Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic- Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/)- X/Twitter (https://twitter.com/deltastic)

Our anti-heroes have killed succeeded in another hostile takeover! The Forsaken (Ryan LaPlante, @theryanlaplante) beat a werewolf into submission, Echo (Laura Hamstra, @lauraehamstra) helped intimidate Remy Pancake into changing his name, and Quinny (Tyler Hewitt, @Tyler_Hewitt) made sure Remy took over the Faithless. But what will happen now that our heroes turned their attention to the slaughterhouses? Also featuring our awesome DM Tom McGee (@mcgeetd).

Our anti-heroes are planning to blow up a slaughterhouse! The Forsaken (Ryan LaPlante, @theryanlaplante) picked up a butt and got advice on where to find explosives, Echo (Laura Hamstra, @lauraehamstra) played the part of a birthday girl who wants to tour their target location, and Quinny (Tyler Hewitt, @Tyler_Hewitt) convinced the guard he was a harmless tourist. But can Quinny and Echo maintain their ruse or will they be caught out in a gang headquarters? Also featuring our awesome DM Tom McGee (@mcgeetd).

Our anti-heroes are taking steps toward blowing up a slaughterhouse! The Forsaken (Ryan LaPlante, @theryanlaplante) negotiated a purchase of explosives, Echo (Laura Hamstra, @lauraehamstra) was offended by a gift of lousy daggers, and Quinny (Tyler Hewitt, @Tyler_Hewitt) managed to keep the group moving the plan forwards. Will their new porter help them carry out the groups plans or will his morals get in the way? Also featuring our awesome DM Tom McGee (@mcgeetd).

Our anti-heroes have tested their explosives and locked down the town! Echo (Laura Hamstra, @lauraehamstra) distracted the owner of the dagger shop, the Forsaken (Ryan LaPlante, @theryanlaplante) planned to burn the shop down, and Quinny (Tyler Hewitt, @Tyler_Hewitt) flew into the sky to test the explosives where there weren't any people around. But what will happen now that Baldur's Gate is being locked down? Also featuring our awesome DM Tom McGee (@mcgeetd).

About Dumb-Dumbs & Dragons: A D&D Podcast

Dumb-Dumbs & Dragons is a podcast where improvisers who’ve never roleplayed before journey into the world of Dungeons & Dragons. The series is hosted by our dungeon master, Tom McGee, and features our regular players - the sneaky Tyler Hewitt, the brilliant Laura Hamstra, and the flatulent Ryan LaPlante - alongside a rotating cast of special guests. Featured on Spotify, ScreenRant, Lifehacker, and the official Dungeons & Dragons podcast Dragon Talk, Dumb-Dumbs & Dragons is regularly in the top 10 comedy fiction podcasts around the globe and ranked #2 of the top 50 fiction podcasts (and #72 of ALL podcasts) on Spotify in the USA. ScreenRant said of the show, "There's nothing better for beginning players!" So, join our heroes and find out why Dumb-Dumbs & Dragons has been downloaded more than 4 million times! You can follow the show on any social @dumbdumbdice, and become a hero yourself by joining our Patreon at www.patreon.com/dumbdumbdice