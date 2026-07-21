Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
143 episodes
- A world of slackers, thieves, and cowards—and then there’s you.
Somebody who won’t back down, not when he’s right.
Written by Caleb Ritchie
Paul was Mason Amadeus
Travis was C.S.W.
Echo Brooke Jennett
The Therapists were played by Haberlin Roberts
Music composed by Caleb Ritchie
Editing and sound design by Brooke Jennett
Video Editing by Brooke Jennett
Mixed Media Visuals provided by Alex Taylor
Additional Assistance from Bridgett Freeman and Ian Epperson
Watch the video for this episode!
Support Thirteen on Patreon
Check out our merch store
Find Thirteen on social media at: Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram
Email us with any questions, comments, or story submissions at
info@thirteenpodcast.com
Additional Music/SFX licensed through Artlist
We’re part of the SpectreVision Radio network!
SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.
SpectreVision Radio Website
SpectreVision Radio Socials
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A world of slackers, thieves, and cowards—and then there’s you.
Somebody who won’t back down, not when he’s right.
Written by Caleb Ritchie
Paul was Mason Amadeus
Travis was C.S.W.
Echo Brooke Jennett
The Therapists were played by Haberlin Roberts
Music composed by Caleb Ritchie
Editing and sound design by Brooke Jennett
Video Editing by Brooke Jennett
Mixed Media Visuals provided by Alex Taylor
Additional Assistance from Bridgett Freeman and Ian Epperson
Watch the video for this episode!
Support Thirteen on Patreon
Check out our merch store
Find Thirteen on social media at: Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram
Email us with any questions, comments, or story submissions at
info@thirteenpodcast.com
Additional Music/SFX licensed through Artlist
We’re part of the SpectreVision Radio network!
SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.
SpectreVision Radio Website
SpectreVision Radio Socials
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- There's got to be an easier way to earn an income ...
Written by Cassandra O’Sullivan Sachar
Narrated by Ian Epperson
Old Lady was Brooke Jennett
Music composed by Caleb Ritchie
Editing and sound design by Caleb Ritchie
Additional Assistance from Bridgett Freeman
Support Thirteen on Patreon
Check out our merch store
Find Thirteen on social media at: Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram
Email us with any questions, comments, or story submissions at
info@thirteenpodcast.com
Additional Music/SFX licensed through Artlist
We’re part of the SpectreVision Radio network!
SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.
SpectreVision Radio Website
SpectreVision Radio Socials
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- We don't have a new episode for you this month, but we'll be back next month with an all new story.
For now, enjoy this re-release of a Thirteen classic.
Originally released March 2023
Being a caretaker is a rewarding and heroic job - but what if something doesn't want you there?
Written by Kris West
Narrated by Brooke Jennett
Jim was Ian Epperson
Bridgett Howard was the friend on the FaceTime call
Find Guide to the Unknown on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
Music, editing and sound design by Caleb Ritchie
Support Thirteen on Patreon
Merch is available through Dashery
Find Thirteen on social media at: Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram
Email us with any questions, comments or story submissions at info@thirteenpodcast.com
Looking for more ghost stories? Check out Imaginary Comma for all things horror, scary and mystery.
Additional Music and SFX licensed by Artlist
SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.
spectrevisionradio.com
linktr.ee/spectrevisionsocial
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Isolation, unknown terrors, and brutal reality.
This month’s episode is a double feature.
Morbid Maude is Onto You
Written by Kate Niestrom
Narrated by Kayla Temshiv
Lynn was Brooke Jennett
A Figure in the Pines
Written by Josh Poole and Travis Wellman
Narrated by Brooke Jennett
Music composed by Caleb Ritchie
Editing and sound design by Brooke Jennett
Additional Assistance from Ian Epperson and Bridgett Freeman
Support Thirteen on Patreon
Check out our merch store
Find Thirteen on social media at: Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram
Email us with any questions, comments, or story submissions at
info@thirteenpodcast.com
Additional Music/SFX licensed through Artlist
SCROLL FOR CONTENT WARNING—MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS
We’re part of the SpectreVision Radio network!
SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.
SpectreVision Radio Website
SpectreVision Radio Socials
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORBID MAUDE IS ONTO YOU
CW: References to self-harm, suicide, torture
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Drama podcasts
- Sherlock & Co.Arts, Books, Drama, Fiction
- The SaintsArts, Christianity, Drama, Education, Fiction, History, Kids & Family, Performing Arts, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- We're AliveArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
- Six MinutesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
- Relatos de la NocheDrama, Fiction
- Knifepoint HorrorDrama, Fiction
- Sherlock Holmes Short StoriesArts, Books, Drama, Fiction
- Jane Austen StoriesArts, Books, Drama, Fiction, History, Society & Culture
- The Sleepy BookshelfAlternative Health, Arts, Drama, Fiction, Health & Wellness, Performing Arts
- CreepyArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
Trending Drama podcasts
About Thirteen
Feature length, atmospheric, spooky stories, explore an eerie universe of supernatural and occult tales. Stories that will make you laugh, make you cry, and have you wishing for a nightlight. . . . We're part of the SpectreVision Radio podcast network! SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring the anomalous, the luminous, and the numinous. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. spectrevisionradio.com linktr.ee/spectrevisionPodcast website
Listen to Thirteen, Sherlock & Co. and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Thirteen
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Thirteen: Podcasts in Family