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Thirteen

SpectreVision Radio
DramaFiction
Thirteen
Latest episode

143 episodes

  • Thirteen

    Narc: Part Two

    07/20/2026 | 44 mins.
    A world of slackers, thieves, and cowards—and then there’s you.

    Somebody who won’t back down, not when he’s right.

    Written by ⁠Caleb Ritchie⁠

    Paul was ⁠Mason Amadeus⁠

    Travis was ⁠C.S.W.⁠

    Echo ⁠Brooke Jennett⁠

    The Therapists were played by ⁠Haberlin Roberts⁠

    Music composed by ⁠Caleb Ritchie⁠

    Editing and sound design by ⁠Brooke Jennett⁠

    Video Editing by ⁠Brooke Jennett⁠

    Mixed Media Visuals provided by ⁠Alex Taylor⁠

    Additional Assistance from Bridgett Freeman and Ian Epperson

    Watch the ⁠video⁠ for this episode!

    Support Thirteen on ⁠Patreon⁠

    Check out our ⁠merch store⁠

    Find Thirteen on social media at:⁠ ⁠Facebook⁠⁠,⁠ ⁠Tiktok⁠⁠ and⁠⁠ Instagram⁠⁠

    Email us with any questions, comments, or story submissions at

    ⁠info@thirteenpodcast.com⁠

    Additional Music/SFX licensed through⁠ ⁠Artlist⁠



    We’re part of the SpectreVision Radio network!

    SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.

    SpectreVision Radio ⁠⁠Website⁠⁠

    SpectreVision Radio ⁠⁠Socials⁠⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Thirteen

    Narc: Part One

    07/13/2026 | 40 mins.
    A world of slackers, thieves, and cowards—and then there’s you.

    Somebody who won’t back down, not when he’s right.

    Written by Caleb Ritchie

    Paul was Mason Amadeus

    Travis was C.S.W.

    Echo Brooke Jennett

    The Therapists were played by Haberlin Roberts

    Music composed by Caleb Ritchie

    Editing and sound design by Brooke Jennett

    Video Editing by Brooke Jennett

    Mixed Media Visuals provided by Alex Taylor

    Additional Assistance from Bridgett Freeman and Ian Epperson

    Watch the video for this episode!

    Support Thirteen on Patreon

    Check out our merch store

    Find Thirteen on social media at: ⁠Facebook⁠, ⁠Tiktok⁠ and⁠ Instagram⁠

    Email us with any questions, comments, or story submissions at

    ⁠info@thirteenpodcast.com⁠

    Additional Music/SFX licensed through ⁠Artlist⁠

    We’re part of the SpectreVision Radio network!

    SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.

    SpectreVision Radio ⁠Website⁠

    SpectreVision Radio ⁠Socials⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Thirteen

    Witch Bottle

    06/13/2026 | 41 mins.
    There's got to be an easier way to earn an income ...

    Written by Cassandra O’Sullivan Sachar

    Narrated by Ian Epperson

    Old Lady was Brooke Jennett

    Music composed by Caleb Ritchie

    Editing and sound design by Caleb Ritchie

    Additional Assistance from Bridgett Freeman

    Support Thirteen on Patreon

    Check out our merch store

    Find Thirteen on social media at: ⁠Facebook⁠, ⁠Tiktok⁠ and⁠ Instagram⁠

    Email us with any questions, comments, or story submissions  at 

    ⁠info@thirteenpodcast.com⁠

    Additional Music/SFX licensed through ⁠Artlist⁠

    We’re part of the SpectreVision Radio network!

    SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.

    SpectreVision Radio ⁠Website⁠

    SpectreVision Radio ⁠Socials⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Thirteen

    Encore Episode: Swear on My Life

    05/13/2026 | 58 mins.
    We don't have a new episode for you this month, but we'll be back next month with an all new story.

    For now, enjoy this re-release of a Thirteen classic.

    Originally released March 2023

    Being a caretaker is a rewarding and heroic job - but what if something doesn't want you there?

    Written by Kris West

    Narrated by Brooke Jennett

    Jim was Ian Epperson

    Bridgett Howard was the friend on the FaceTime call

    Find Guide to the Unknown on ⁠Apple Podcasts⁠ and ⁠Spotify⁠

    Music, editing and sound design by ⁠Caleb Ritchie⁠

    Support Thirteen on ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠ 

    Merch is available through ⁠⁠Dashery⁠

    Find Thirteen on social media at: ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Tiktok⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠

    Email us with any questions, comments or story submissions at info@thirteenpodcast.com

    Looking for more ghost stories? Check out Imaginary Comma for all things horror, scary and mystery.

    Additional Music and SFX licensed by⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Artlist⁠⁠

    SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.

    ⁠spectrevisionradio.com⁠

    ⁠linktr.ee/spectrevisionsocial⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Thirteen

    Double Feature: Morbid Maude is Onto You and A Figure in the Pines

    04/13/2026 | 45 mins.
    Isolation, unknown terrors, and brutal reality.

    This month’s episode is a double feature. 

    Morbid Maude is Onto You

    Written by Kate Niestrom

    Narrated by Kayla Temshiv

    Lynn was Brooke Jennett

    A Figure in the Pines 

    Written by Josh Poole and Travis Wellman

    Narrated by Brooke Jennett

    Music composed by Caleb Ritchie

    Editing and sound design by Brooke Jennett

    Additional Assistance from Ian Epperson and Bridgett Freeman

    Support Thirteen on Patreon

    Check out our merch store

    Find Thirteen on social media at: ⁠Facebook⁠, ⁠Tiktok⁠ and⁠ Instagram⁠

    Email us with any questions, comments, or story submissions  at 

    ⁠info@thirteenpodcast.com⁠

    Additional Music/SFX licensed through ⁠Artlist⁠

    SCROLL FOR CONTENT WARNING—MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS

    We’re part of the SpectreVision Radio network!

    SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.

    SpectreVision Radio ⁠Website⁠

    SpectreVision Radio ⁠Socials⁠

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    -

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    MORBID MAUDE IS ONTO YOU

    CW: References to self-harm, suicide, torture
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Thirteen
Feature length, atmospheric, spooky stories, explore an eerie universe of supernatural and occult tales. Stories that will make you laugh, make you cry, and have you wishing for a nightlight. . . . We're part of the SpectreVision Radio podcast network! SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring the anomalous, the luminous, and the numinous. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. ⁠spectrevisionradio.com⁠ ⁠linktr.ee/spectrevision⁠
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