Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Thirteen in the App
Listen to Thirteen in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Thirteen

Thirteen

Podcast Thirteen
Podcast Thirteen

Thirteen

Imaginary Comma
add
Feature length, atmospheric, slow-burn spooky stories told on the 13th of each month. Explore an eerie universe of supernatural and occult tales  More
FictionDrama
Feature length, atmospheric, slow-burn spooky stories told on the 13th of each month. Explore an eerie universe of supernatural and occult tales  More

Available Episodes

5 of 57
  • Introducing: Magic Isn't Real
    Introducing: Magic Isn't Real Listen to familiar voices Kayla Temshiv and Dustin Parsons on their new show!Find Magic Isn't Real, wherever you're listening now and check out their Linktree hereSupport Thirteen on Patreon hereMerch is available through TeePublic hereFind Thirteen on social media at: Facebook, Twitter Tiktok and InstagramEmail us with any questions, comments or story submissions at [email protected] out Imaginary Comma for all things spooky, eerie, scary and horrorAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/1/2023
    53:09
  • Double Feature: Night Time at the Doll Hospital/Livescream
    Night Time at the Doll Hospital by Shannon Frost GreensteinNarrated and edited by Brooke JennettMusic:FairyTale Waltz by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license.Sinister Cathedral by Asher FuleroAndLivescream by Julia LaFondNarrated by Ian Epperson and Brooke JennettMusic and Editing by Caleb RitchieIntroducing the Apollo app for IOS or ANDROID and subscribe to Apollo+ for bonus content from your favorite audio dramas, including ThirteenMerch is available through TeePublic hereFind Thirteen on social media at: Facebook, Twitter Tiktok and InstagramEmail us with any questions, comments or story submissions at [email protected] out Imaginary Comma for all things spooky, eerie, scary and horrorAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/24/2023
    39:24
  • Call of the Depths
    There's nothing wrong with a little adventure. But watch where your step, and stay in the light.Call of the Depths was written by Sean HeasmanNarrated by Bridgett HowardThe sheriff was Ian EppersonMusic, editing and sound design by Caleb RitchieSupport Thirteen on Patreon hereMerch is available through TeePublic hereFind Thirteen on social media at: Facebook, Twitter Tiktok and InstagramEmail us with any questions, comments or story submissions at [email protected] out Imaginary Comma for all things spooky, eerie, scary and horrorAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/13/2023
    39:16
  • Swear On My Life
    Being a caretaker for another person is a rewarding rewarding and heroic job. But what if something doesn't want you thereSwear on My Life was written by Kris WestNarrated by Brooke JennettJim was Ian EppersonBridgett Howard was the friend on the FaceTime callFind Guide to the Unknown on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyMusic, editing and sound design by Caleb RitchieSupport Thirteen on Patreon hereMerch is available through TeePublic hereFind Thirteen on social media at: Facebook, Twitter Tiktok and InstagramEmail us with any questions, comments or story submissions at [email protected] out Imaginary Comma for all things spooky, eerie, scary and horrorAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    3/13/2023
    55:45
  • Double Feature: They Come as Fireflies - Dead Line
    A trip to the mountains can be good for the soul. But anything can happen when you're that secluded for the rest of the worldThey Come As Fireflies was written by Kris WestNarrated by Brooke JennettDead Line was written by Julia LaFondNarrated by Brooke JennettMusic, editing and sound design by Caleb RitchieAssistance from Bridgett Howard and Ian EppersonSupport Thirteen on Patreon hereMerch is available through TeePublic hereFind Thirteen on social media at: Facebook, Twitter Tiktok and InstagramEmail us with any questions, comments or story submissions at [email protected] out Imaginary Comma for all things spooky, eerie, scary and horrorAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    2/13/2023
    41:28

More Fiction podcasts

About Thirteen

Feature length, atmospheric, slow-burn spooky stories told on the 13th of each month. Explore an eerie universe of supernatural and occult tales 

Podcast website

Listen to Thirteen, The Storytellers Tavern and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Thirteen

Thirteen

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Thirteen: Podcasts in Family