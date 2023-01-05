Feature length, atmospheric, slow-burn spooky stories told on the 13th of each month. Explore an eerie universe of supernatural and occult tales More
Introducing: Magic Isn't Real
Introducing: Magic Isn't Real Listen to familiar voices Kayla Temshiv and Dustin Parsons on their new show!
5/1/2023
53:09
Double Feature: Night Time at the Doll Hospital/Livescream
Night Time at the Doll Hospital by Shannon Frost GreensteinNarrated and edited by Brooke JennettMusic:FairyTale Waltz by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license.Sinister Cathedral by Asher FuleroAndLivescream by Julia LaFondNarrated by Ian Epperson and Brooke JennettMusic and Editing by Caleb Ritchie
4/24/2023
39:24
Call of the Depths
There's nothing wrong with a little adventure. But watch where your step, and stay in the light.Call of the Depths was written by Sean HeasmanNarrated by Bridgett HowardThe sheriff was Ian EppersonMusic, editing and sound design by Caleb Ritchie
4/13/2023
39:16
Swear On My Life
Being a caretaker for another person is a rewarding rewarding and heroic job. But what if something doesn't want you thereSwear on My Life was written by Kris WestNarrated by Brooke JennettJim was Ian EppersonBridgett Howard was the friend on the FaceTime callFind Guide to the Unknown on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyMusic, editing and sound design by Caleb Ritchie
3/13/2023
55:45
Double Feature: They Come as Fireflies - Dead Line
A trip to the mountains can be good for the soul. But anything can happen when you're that secluded for the rest of the worldThey Come As Fireflies was written by Kris WestNarrated by Brooke JennettDead Line was written by Julia LaFondNarrated by Brooke JennettMusic, editing and sound design by Caleb RitchieAssistance from Bridgett Howard and Ian Epperson