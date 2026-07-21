We don't have a new episode for you this month, but we'll be back next month with an all new story.



For now, enjoy this re-release of a Thirteen classic.



Originally released March 2023



Being a caretaker is a rewarding and heroic job - but what if something doesn't want you there?



Written by Kris West



Narrated by Brooke Jennett



Jim was Ian Epperson



Bridgett Howard was the friend on the FaceTime call



Find Guide to the Unknown on ⁠Apple Podcasts⁠ and ⁠Spotify⁠



Music, editing and sound design by ⁠Caleb Ritchie⁠



Support Thirteen on ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠



Merch is available through ⁠⁠Dashery⁠



Find Thirteen on social media at: ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Tiktok⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠



Email us with any questions, comments or story submissions at info@thirteenpodcast.com



Looking for more ghost stories? Check out Imaginary Comma for all things horror, scary and mystery.



Additional Music and SFX licensed by⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Artlist⁠⁠



SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.



⁠spectrevisionradio.com⁠



⁠linktr.ee/spectrevisionsocial⁠

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