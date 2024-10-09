The Tape Library - Archive of the Paranormal & the Unexplained

Powered by RND
The Tape Library
The home of the strange, the scary, the paranormal and the unidentified. Welcome to the dark corner of the internet. This is The Tape Library.
History

Available Episodes

5 of 81
  The Horrifying True Story of Summerwind Mansion
    Abandoned, eerie, and shrouded in mystery—Summerwind Mansion is one of the most infamous haunted houses in America. Once a beautiful estate, it became a hotspot for ghostly activity, strange voices, and horrifying encounters that drove its owners away. What caused this serene mansion to turn into a place of fear? We uncover the mansion’s history, its spine-chilling hauntings, and the legends that still surround it today. Support the channel with Patreon - www.patreon.com/thetapelibrary Special thanks to Mystery Archives!   Do you have a supernatural story to share? Drop me an email at [email protected] You can check out The Tape Library in video form at www.youtube.com/thetapelibrary Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thetapelibrary Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thetapelibrary Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Tape-Library/100094332411836/ Archive of the Paranormal, the strange and the unexplained. The Tape Library brings you the creepiest stories, to keep you horror junkies up all night. True scary stories of ghosts, cryptids, UFOs and true crime. Additional footage and audio from Evanto, Singularity, Midjourney and Pexels.  All other footage used under fair use. CHAPTERS 00:00 Summerwind Mansion 02:09 Welcome to The Tape Library 02:57 The Lamont Mansion 05:41 The Haunting Begins 07:30 The Last Night 09:34 The Keefers 11:34 The Hinshaws 14:26 The Blueprints 15:59 Not Alone 17:53 Changing 19:25 Hole in the Wall 22:45 Woman in White 25:40 Dark Thoughts 28:17 The Story Continues 31:11 A House of Leaves 32:29 Alone 34:35 Hypnosis 37:10 Shattered Memories 40:35 Carver 42:35 The Summerwind Fire 44:36 Lilac Lucy W/ Mystery Archives 51:05 What Really Happened? 56:02 Wrapping Up
  The Tragic True Story of The Pollock Family
    In 1957, a tragic car accident claimed the lives of two young sisters in England. A year later, their parents gave birth to twins who not only resembled their lost daughters but seemed to possess their memories and habits. The Pollock Twins case has become a cornerstone in the study of reincarnation, sparking debate among skeptics and believers alike. Could this be evidence of life after death, or is there another explanation? Find out in this intriguing exploration of the Pollock Twins mystery. Pollock Twins Segment - https://youtu.be/UhpuvUiQ2xA  Support the channel with Patreon - www.patreon.com/thetapelibrary Do you have a supernatural story to share? Drop me an email at [email protected] You can check out The Tape Library in audio form on all of your favourite podcast providers. Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thetapelibrary Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thetapelibrary Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Tape-Library/100094332411836/ Archive of the Paranormal, the strange and the unexplained. The Tape Library brings you the creepiest stories, to keep you horror junkies up all night. True scary stories of ghosts, cryptids, UFOs and true crime. Additional footage and audio from Evanto, Singularity, Midjourney and Pexels. Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio and the youtube audio library.  All other footage used under fair use. CHAPTERS 00:00 The Pollock Twins 02:50 Welcome to The Tape Library 04:20 A Tragic Start 09:39 A Prediction 16:27 Moving On 22:09 Ian Stevenson 24:49 Old Story, New Life 30:26 What Really Happened? 41:45 Wrapping Up
  The Disturbing True Horror of the Hexham Heads
    What happens when you dig up something you were never meant to find? In the case of the Hexham Heads, the answer is terrifying. These small, carved stone heads unleashed a series of bizarre and frightening events, including unexplained noises, violent disturbances, and sightings of a werewolf-like beast. Were the Hexham Heads relics of ancient magic, cursed artifacts, or just an elaborate hoax? Join us as we explore this strange and unsettling mystery. Support the channel with Patreon - www.patreon.com/thetapelibrary Do you have a supernatural story to share? Drop me an email at [email protected] You can check out The Tape Library in audio form on all of your favourite podcast providers. Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thetapelibrary Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Tape-Library/100094332411836/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thetapelibrary Archive of the Paranormal, the strange and the unexplained. The Tape Library brings you the creepiest stories, to keep you horror junkies up all night. True scary stories of ghosts, cryptids, UFOs and true crime. Additional footage and audio from Evanto, Singularity, Midjourney and Pexels. Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio and the youtube audio library.  All other footage used under fair use. CHAPTERS 00:00 Werewolf! 03:52 The Hexham Heads 04:26 BBC Nationwide 06:40 Discovery 10:30 The Beast Next Door 13:41 Paranormal Activity 17:49 The Doctor & The Wolf 22:32 The Lorry Driver 25:56 Where are the Hexham Heads? 27:55 What Really Happened? 31:34 Wrapping Up
  The Horrifying Legends of Lake Michigan
    Ghost ships, haunted lighthouses, and one of the most credible UFO sightings in history—Lake Michigan has it all. In this video, we explore the spine-chilling mysteries surrounding this Great Lake, including the unexplained disappearances and paranormal encounters that continue to baffle experts. What lies beneath the surface of Lake Michigan, and why does it remain a hotspot for the strange and supernatural? Dive in to uncover its secrets. That Rock Island story - https://youtu.be/pm2_9GlySRE Support the channel with Patreon - www.patreon.com/thetapelibrary Do you have a supernatural story to share? Drop me an email at [email protected] You can check out The Tape Library in audio form on all of your favourite podcast providers. Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thetapelibrary Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Tape-Library/100094332411836/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thetapelibrary Archive of the Paranormal, the strange and the unexplained. The Tape Library brings you the creepiest stories, to keep you horror junkies up all night. True scary stories of ghosts, cryptids, UFOs and true crime. Additional footage and audio from Evanto, Singularity, Midjourney and Pexels. Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio and the youtube audio library.  All other footage used under fair use. CHAPTERS 00:00 The Rosabelle 02:15 Lake Michigan Triangle 03:18 Ghost Ships 09:17 Haunted Lighthouses 14:49 Missing People 16:53 Steven Kubacki 20:18 Look to the sky 24:07 1994 UFO Sighting 36:17 Wrapping Up
  The Priest Murders & The Mystery of William Toomey
    In 1982, a man calling himself William Toomey was found dead in a church, leading to one of the strangest unsolved mysteries. His identity remains unknown, but his story became even darker when his case was rumored to be connected to a series of violent priest murders. Who was this man, and what was his purpose? This video uncovers the clues, theories, and eerie coincidences surrounding the William Toomey case and the shadowy ties to the clergy murders. Support the channel with Patreon - www.patreon.com/thetapelibrary Do you have a supernatural story to share? Drop me an email at [email protected] You can check out The Tape Library in video form at www.youtube.com/thetapelibrary Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thetapelibrary Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Tape-Library/100094332411836/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thetapelibrary Archive of the Paranormal, the strange and the unexplained. The Tape Library brings you the creepiest stories, to keep you horror junkies up all night. True scary stories of ghosts, cryptids, UFOs and true crime. Additional footage and audio from Evanto, Singularity, Midjourney and Pexels. Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio and the youtube audio library.  All other footage used under fair use. CHAPTERS 00:00 Father Ryan 04:46 A Strange Death 11:07 The Priest Murders 26:49 A Dark Secret 28:38 What Really Happened? 31:55 Wrapping Up
About The Tape Library - Archive of the Paranormal & the Unexplained

