The Tape Library - Archive of the Paranormal & the Unexplained

Abandoned, eerie, and shrouded in mystery—Summerwind Mansion is one of the most infamous haunted houses in America. Once a beautiful estate, it became a hotspot for ghostly activity, strange voices, and horrifying encounters that drove its owners away. What caused this serene mansion to turn into a place of fear? We uncover the mansion’s history, its spine-chilling hauntings, and the legends that still surround it today.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Summerwind Mansion
02:09 Welcome to The Tape Library
02:57 The Lamont Mansion
05:41 The Haunting Begins
07:30 The Last Night
09:34 The Keefers
11:34 The Hinshaws
14:26 The Blueprints
15:59 Not Alone
17:53 Changing
19:25 Hole in the Wall
22:45 Woman in White
25:40 Dark Thoughts
28:17 The Story Continues
31:11 A House of Leaves
32:29 Alone
34:35 Hypnosis
37:10 Shattered Memories
40:35 Carver
42:35 The Summerwind Fire
44:36 Lilac Lucy W/ Mystery Archives
51:05 What Really Happened?
56:02 Wrapping Up
The Tragic True Story of The Pollock Family
In 1957, a tragic car accident claimed the lives of two young sisters in England. A year later, their parents gave birth to twins who not only resembled their lost daughters but seemed to possess their memories and habits. The Pollock Twins case has become a cornerstone in the study of reincarnation, sparking debate among skeptics and believers alike. Could this be evidence of life after death, or is there another explanation? Find out in this intriguing exploration of the Pollock Twins mystery.
CHAPTERS
00:00 The Pollock Twins
02:50 Welcome to The Tape Library
04:20 A Tragic Start
09:39 A Prediction
16:27 Moving On
22:09 Ian Stevenson
24:49 Old Story, New Life
30:26 What Really Happened?
41:45 Wrapping Up
The Disturbing True Horror of the Hexham Heads
What happens when you dig up something you were never meant to find? In the case of the Hexham Heads, the answer is terrifying. These small, carved stone heads unleashed a series of bizarre and frightening events, including unexplained noises, violent disturbances, and sightings of a werewolf-like beast. Were the Hexham Heads relics of ancient magic, cursed artifacts, or just an elaborate hoax? Join us as we explore this strange and unsettling mystery.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Werewolf!
03:52 The Hexham Heads
04:26 BBC Nationwide
06:40 Discovery
10:30 The Beast Next Door
13:41 Paranormal Activity
17:49 The Doctor & The Wolf
22:32 The Lorry Driver
25:56 Where are the Hexham Heads?
27:55 What Really Happened?
31:34 Wrapping Up
The Horrifying Legends of Lake Michigan
Ghost ships, haunted lighthouses, and one of the most credible UFO sightings in history—Lake Michigan has it all. In this video, we explore the spine-chilling mysteries surrounding this Great Lake, including the unexplained disappearances and paranormal encounters that continue to baffle experts. What lies beneath the surface of Lake Michigan, and why does it remain a hotspot for the strange and supernatural? Dive in to uncover its secrets.
CHAPTERS
00:00 The Rosabelle
02:15 Lake Michigan Triangle
03:18 Ghost Ships
09:17 Haunted Lighthouses
14:49 Missing People
16:53 Steven Kubacki
20:18 Look to the sky
24:07 1994 UFO Sighting
36:17 Wrapping Up
The Priest Murders & The Mystery of William Toomey
In 1982, a man calling himself William Toomey was found dead in a church, leading to one of the strangest unsolved mysteries. His identity remains unknown, but his story became even darker when his case was rumored to be connected to a series of violent priest murders. Who was this man, and what was his purpose? This video uncovers the clues, theories, and eerie coincidences surrounding the William Toomey case and the shadowy ties to the clergy murders.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Father Ryan
04:46 A Strange Death
11:07 The Priest Murders
26:49 A Dark Secret
28:38 What Really Happened?
31:55 Wrapping Up