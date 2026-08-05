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Noble Blood

iHeartPodcasts and Grim & Mild
HistorySociety & Culture
Noble Blood
Latest episode

325 episodes

  • Noble Blood

    The Tudor Villainess

    08/04/2026 | 36 mins.
    She has been called "the most hated woman in Tudor England." Jane Boleyn, sister-in-law to Anne, served five queens. Two of them were beheaded. How much was her fault?
    Support Noble Blood:
    —ORDER 'THE ARCANE ARTS'
    — Bonus episodes, stickers, and scripts on Patreon
    — Order Dana's book, 'Anatomy: A Love Story' and its sequel 'Immortality: A Love Story'
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Noble Blood

    The House of Boleyn (with Tracy Borman)

    07/28/2026 | 34 mins.
    Where does a woman go when a King is wooing her and won't stop? Dana speaks with Chief Historian of Historic Royal Palaces, Tracy Borman, about her newest historical fiction novel, THE HOUSE OF BOLEYN.
    Support Noble Blood:
    —ORDER 'THE ARCANE ARTS'
    — Bonus episodes, stickers, and scripts on Patreon
    — Order Dana's book, 'Anatomy: A Love Story' and its sequel 'Immortality: A Love Story'

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Noble Blood

    How a Dog Talks: The Surprising Redemption of Comic Sans [from Very Special Episodes]

    07/26/2026 | 36 mins.
    Comic Sans is a punchline. But the notorious font's legacy isn't one of failure, because Comic Sans succeeded in ways its critics never saw coming.
    *
    Listen to Dana Schwartz on Very Special Episodes wherever you get your podcasts.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Noble Blood

    The King for a Day

    07/21/2026 | 31 mins.
    In December of 1586, the King of Poland died suddenly and without an obvious successor. King was an elected position, and the noblemen bickered and tried to advance their own agendas, to no avail. It was a complete standsill. They needed an unbiased third party to be a temporary king. It's a romantic story of a non-royal ascending to a temporary throne, but is it true?
    Support Noble Blood:
    —ORDER 'THE ARCANE ARTS'
    — Bonus episodes, stickers, and scripts on Patreon
    — Order Dana's book, 'Anatomy: A Love Story' and its sequel 'Immortality: A Love Story'
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Noble Blood

    Wyatt and Elizabeth in Revolt

    07/14/2026 | 29 mins.
    Queen Mary I's decision to marry a foreign prince turned people against her. Some were so against her they planned an uprising to overthrow her in favor of her half-sister, Elizabeth. But how much did Elizabeth know? And when she was imprisoned in the Tower of London, how much evidence of her treason would be uncovered?
    Support Noble Blood:
    —ORDER 'THE ARCANE ARTS'
    — Bonus episodes, stickers, and scripts on Patreon
    — Order Dana's book, 'Anatomy: A Love Story' and its sequel 'Immortality: A Love Story'
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Noble Blood
Author Dana Schwartz explores the stories of some of history’s most fascinating royals: the tyrants and the tragic, the murderers and the murdered, and everyone in between. Because when you’re wearing a crown, mistakes often mean blood.
Podcast website
HistorySociety & Culture

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