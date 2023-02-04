Short History Of... continues to be available for free wherever you get your shows.
The Crown Jewels
The British Crown Jewels is a priceless collection of items gathered over eight turbulent decades. Consisting of 100 objects decorated with 23,000 gemstones, it’s held at the Tower of London, protected by guards and high-tech security. But why did one thief put the crown jewels down his trousers? Which king managed to lose his own crown? And why is one diamond so controversial that it is not invited to the coronation of King Charles III?
This is a Short History of the Crown Jewels.
Written by Jo Furniss. With thanks to Anna Keay, author and former curator at the Tower of London.
4/30/2023
45:08
The Blitz
From September 1940, Germany’s Luftwaffe subjected Britain to an intense bombing campaign lasting more than eight months. Around 43,000 civilians were killed, with many more injured or made homeless. But what led to the onslaught, and why could it not be stopped? How effective was Hitler’s campaign in achieving his aims? And how did the people of Britain react to this massive disruption to their daily lives and to the ever-present threat of death?
This is a Short History of the Blitz.
Written by David Jackson. With thanks to Joshua Levine, historian and author of several books including The Secret History of the Blitz.
4/23/2023
49:17
The Wild West
Think of the Wild West, and you’ll imagine cowboys, shootouts, bank robberies and saloons. But it was also a time of massive resettlement, new technology and communications. But what the white settlers’ westward migration mean for the native people who had lived on the land for centuries? What inspired so many to move west in the first place? And if the era only lasted a few decades, what makes it so iconic to Americans and the rest of the world?
This is a Short History of…The Wild West
Written by Emma Christie. With thanks to Chris Wimmer, host and creator of the Legends of the Old West podcast.
4/16/2023
49:41
British Castles
For over 600 years, castles played a leading role in the story of Britain. From the Norman Conquest to the English Civil War, they are woven into the tapestry of British history. But when did they start to be built, and why? How did their architecture evolve? And why did they fall out of fashion, leaving a landscape littered with crumbling ruins?
This is A Short History Of… British Castles.
Written by Joe Viner. With thanks to Marc Morris, historian and author of Castles: A History of the Buildings that Shaped Medieval Britain.
4/9/2023
51:30
Muhammad Ali
From the day he burst onto the scene, Muhammad Ali changed boxing history. But he also influenced the American civil rights movement, the perception of Islam, the view of the war in Vietnam, and the self-branding of athletes themselves. So how did his beliefs affect his career? What drove him to keep fighting for so long – even when boxing itself was taking away the gifts that made him famous? And was he really the greatest of all time?
This is a Short History of Muhammad Ali.
Written by Kate Harrison. With thanks to Jonathan Eig, writer of award-winning biography, Ali: A Life.
