For the White House and the Kremlin, the question of nuclear war is not if, but when. Newly-elected President John F. Kennedy is launched into proving his skills in international diplomacy. He faces a crisis in Cuba with the Bay of Pigs fiasco and must win over Krushchev in a crucial summit. Will his charm prevail now that he's in the top job?

Arguably the most famous political assassination of the 20th century, the shooting of John F. Kennedy has ignited scores of conspiracy theories. Was Oswald really acting alone? Could the Soviets have been involved? The CIA? And how does his infamous death affect how we view his legacy? Should he be remembered as charismatic proponent of civil rights who prevented nuclear world war? Or a womaniser who mishandled foreign affairs and was too slow to support the plight of African-Americans?

One of the most famous leaders of the twentieth century, Winston Churchill is far more than just WWII. The 'pretty baby', who as a boisterous boy fought for the attention of his aristocratic parents eventually emerged into adulthood as a soldier and war journalist. Soon he finds himself travelling through the Middle East and Africa - and risking his life. But will anyone back home notice?

The First World War sees Churchill as confident as ever in his role as First Lord of the Admiralty. But rash judgements – especially around the disastrous campaign in Gallipoli - cost thousands of lives. The UK press describes him as 'a danger to the country', he's left out of Lloyd George's cabinet and, at home, tragedy strikes. All the while he can see trouble brewing in Europe, but no one is listening to him...

About Legacy

About Legacy

From Wondery and Goalhanger Podcasts, Afua Hirsch and Peter Frankopan tell the wild stories of some of the most extraordinary men and women ever to have lived – and ask whether they have the rep they deserve. Should Nina Simone's role in the civil rights movement be more celebrated than it is? When you find out what Picasso got up to in his studio, can you still admire his art? Was Napoleon a hero or a tyrant - or both? (And, while we're at it, was he even short?) Legacy is the show that looks at big lives from the perspective of now – and doesn't always like what it sees.