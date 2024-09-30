#279 - Qing 19: The Treaty of Nerchinsk

In an epic handshake of history, the Qing and Russian Empires hammer out the first major treaty between East and West. It's good for Great Qing, it's maybe good for Russia... but it's definitely not good for the Mongols who got iced out of the negotiations by a couple of Puritan hustlers, like Galdan Khan and his harried host of Dzungars. Not good news at all... Time Period Covered: 1690-91 CE Major Historical Figures: Qing Dynasty: The Kangxi Emperor (Aisin-Gioro Xuanye) [r. 1654-1722] Jean-Francois Gerbillon, Puritan Missionary Tómas Pereira, Puritan Missionary Russian Empire: Count Fedor Alekseevich Golovin [1650-1706] Mongols/Tibetans: Lamist Tibetans: The Fifth Dalai Lama, Ngawang Lobsang Gyatso [1617–1682] Dzungar Mongols: Galdan, the Boshugtu Khan [r. 1679-1697] Khalkha Mongols: Jebzongdanba Khutukhtu Tusiyetu Khan Chechen Khan Tsewang Rabdan Major Sources Cited: Liu, Cixin. Death's End. Munkh-Erdene, Lamsuren. The Taiji Government and the Rise of the Warrior State. Perdue, Denis. China Marches West: The Qing Conquest of Central Eurasia. Thokmay, Darig. "Game Changers of the Tibetan Buddhist Political Order in Central Asia in the Early Eighteenth Century" in The Tibet Journal, Vol. 46, No. 1.