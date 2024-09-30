In an epic handshake of history, the Qing and Russian Empires hammer out the first major treaty between East and West. It's good for Great Qing, it's maybe good for Russia... but it's definitely not good for the Mongols who got iced out of the negotiations by a couple of Puritan hustlers, like Galdan Khan and his harried host of Dzungars. Not good news at all...
Time Period Covered:
1690-91 CE
Major Historical Figures:
Qing Dynasty:
The Kangxi Emperor (Aisin-Gioro Xuanye) [r. 1654-1722]
Jean-Francois Gerbillon, Puritan Missionary
Tómas Pereira, Puritan Missionary
Russian Empire:
Count Fedor Alekseevich Golovin [1650-1706]
Mongols/Tibetans:
Lamist Tibetans:
The Fifth Dalai Lama, Ngawang Lobsang Gyatso [1617–1682]
Dzungar Mongols:
Galdan, the Boshugtu Khan [r. 1679-1697]
Khalkha Mongols:
Jebzongdanba Khutukhtu
Tusiyetu Khan
Chechen Khan
Tsewang Rabdan
Major Sources Cited:
Liu, Cixin. Death's End.
Munkh-Erdene, Lamsuren. The Taiji Government and the Rise of the Warrior State.
Perdue, Denis. China Marches West: The Qing Conquest of Central Eurasia.
Thokmay, Darig. “Game Changers of the Tibetan Buddhist Political Order in Central Asia in the Early Eighteenth Century” in The Tibet Journal, Vol. 46, No. 1.
Extra: Interview with Vince & Cassie of the Autocrat Podcast
A chat with Vince and Cassie of the Autocrat Podcast comparing and contrasting the Roman and Chinese origins and genesis legends, folktales, & mythos.
Find Autocrat Podcast at: autocratpodcast.wordpress.com
#278 - Strange Tales IX.2: To Mortal Strife
A hefty second helping of weird, whimsical, wondrous, and wicked tales of the supernatural from the Zhou, Han, Liu Song, Yuan, and Qing Dynasties, for evenings when leaves quake from branches & the walls between the worlds grows thin.
0:00:00 - "Finishing Jiao's Poem" By: The One Within the Mound (Tr. Larry Hammer & Chris Stewart).
0:02:51 - "The Taoist Monk" Liaozhai Zhiyi, vol. 3.
0:09:57 - "A Report From the Qin Imperial Envoy At Xicheng, Gan Zong" Baopuzi.
0:11:33 - "The Ghoul" Shuyiji.
0:14:23 - "The Devil's Advocate" Liaozhai zhiyi, vol. 3.
0:21:57 - "REPORT: Flock of Bears Goes Rogue" Xu Yijian zhi.
0:23:13 - "The Face-Stealer" Shuyiji.
0:26:39 - "Manfox/Foxman" Liaozhai zhiyi, vol. 10.
Special: The Raven
By Edgar Allen Poe [1809-1849]
Published: 1845
Happy Halloween 2024!
#277 - Strange Tales IX: Fox Tails
A trio of seasonal tales about the Korean version of the classic fox spirit, the kumiho (huli jing [CN]/kitsune [JP]) as well as their implications bout the societies they stemmed from.
"The Maiden's Grave" - 02:21
"The Bone The Was a Fox" - 03:39
"The Fox Sister" - 06:22
From:
Fenkl, Heinz Inzu. "Fox Wives & Other Dangerous Women."
