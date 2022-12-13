E71: The Cartography of Struggle, with Coffee with Comrades

We chat with Pearson from the Coffee with Comrades podcast about our new web apps: the Working Class History Map and Stories app. This episode has been timed to coincide with the public launch of our web apps on January 31. In this episode, we talk about why we started the mapping project, what it's about, how people can use it, and about different ways of interacting with people's history. We also talk about how it differs from any other radical history mapping project. Check out the Map at map.workingclasshistory.com Check out the Stories app at stories.workingclasshistory.com There is an additional bonus episode with Pearson speaking about their experiences using the map on a trip to London.