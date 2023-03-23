American Shadows is a bi-weekly podcast from iHeartRadio and Aaron Mahnke’s Grim & Mild. The show focuses on the darker stories from American history: the peopl... More
Available Episodes
5 of 74
Boneheads
The Gilded Age was a time of opulence and opportunism, an age that turned businessmen into household names. But it also created some of the biggest rivalries in the rush to unearth the past.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
28:05
Bad Medicine
Thomas Neill Cream wanted nothing more than to leave the family shipping business to become a medical doctor. Having graduated with honors, his future seemed promising -- until the bodies began to appear. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/20/2023
31:09
Anchors Away
Spirits were high that summer’s day as everyone boarded the General Slocum. The passengers were looking forward to their annual picnic just up river… but as fate would have it, they’d never arriveSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/6/2023
26:27
The American Plan
In 1918, the US Government created a plan to track, detain, and imprison women for the STIs brought home from soldiers.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/23/2023
27:19
Cold Case
In the mid 1930s an unidentified killer stalked Kingsbury Run, Ohio. It's a mystery that even Elliott Ness couldn't solve.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
American Shadows is a bi-weekly podcast from iHeartRadio and Aaron Mahnke’s Grim & Mild. The show focuses on the darker stories from American history: the people, places, and things that are hidden and forgotten in the shadows. From better-known tales like the conspiracy to steal Lincoln’s body, to less-known stories, like the rainmaker who flooded San Diego. Join host Lauren Vogelbaum as she spans two centuries of omitted lore from our country’s history books.