Mustapha Ben Ismaïl (with Arthur Asseraf)
Today we welcome special guest (and Associate Professor in History at the University of Cambridge) Arthur Asseraf to talk about Mustapha Ben Ismaïl, a terrifyingly ambitious twink who rose from being an illiterate street beggar to Prime Minister on the strength of the king's love for him –– and whose disastrous policies helped bring an end to Tunisia's independence.
Arthur's Twitter.
Arthur's faculty page.
SOURCES:
