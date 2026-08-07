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The Ancients

History Hit
History
The Ancients
Latest episode

646 episodes

  • The Ancients

    Scotland's First Warriors

    08/06/2026 | 56 mins.
    Three thousand years ago, prehistoric Scotland was a landscape of rival communities, raids and warfare. Bands of warriors fought for power and territory leaving behind extraordinary weapons that reveal a more violent side to Scotland’s ancient past.

    In this episode of The Ancients, Tristan Hughes is joined by Dr Matthew Knight, Senior Curator of Prehistory at the National Museum of Scotland, to explore Scotland’s first warriors. Who were these Bronze Age fighters? What did their weapons reveal about their status and identity? And how did warfare shape life in prehistoric Scotland?

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    The Ancients is now on YouTube! Watch here: @TheAncientsPodcast

    Presented by Tristan Hughes. Audio editor is Aidan Lonergan. Video Editor is Matthew Wilson. Produced by Joseph Knight and McKenna Fernandez. The senior producer is Anne-Marie Luff.
    All music courtesy of Epidemic Sounds
    The Ancients is a History Hit podcast.

    Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week, plus early access, ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Ancients

    The Catiline Conspiracy

    08/02/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    In 63 BC, Rome faced a conspiracy that threatened to tear the Roman Republic apart. At its centre stood two figures: Marcus Tullius Cicero, the grand old orator of Rome and Lucius Sergius Catilina, accused of plotting violence, rebellion and the overthrow of Rome’s political order. But was the danger as great as Cicero claimed?

    In this episode of The Ancients, Tristan Hughes is joined by Professor Catharine Edwards to uncover the truth behind the Catiline Conspiracy. Did Cicero save the Roman Republic in his finest hour, or did he exaggerate the threat to destroy a political rival? Join us to discover the story behind one of ancient Rome’s most notorious political crises.

    ORATOR by Catharine Edwards is published in hardback, eBook and audio by Hutchinson Heinemann, 23rd July.

    MORE:
    Cicero
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    Battle of Mutina: Cicero's Fight for the Roman Republic
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    The Ancients is now on YouTube! Watch here: @TheAncientsPodcast

    Presented by Tristan Hughes. Audio editor is Tim Astall. Produced by Joseph Knight. The senior producer is Anne-Marie Luff.
    All music courtesy of Epidemic Sounds
    The Ancients is a History Hit podcast.

    Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week, PLUS early access, ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Ancients

    Alexander the Great's Mad Scientist

    07/30/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    WARNING: graphic descriptions of violence and warfare

    Meet Diades, Alexander the Great’s overlooked military engineer, the man who made the impossible siege of Tyre happen.
    Tristan Hughes and Professor Edmund Richardson retell the thrilling, brutal, brilliant story of invention, ambition, and ancient warfare at its most extreme.
    In 332 BC, he turned a coastal blockade into a 1km causeway, then faced fire ships, molten sand, and a city that refused to yield.

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    Alexander the Great | Rise to Power
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    Tyre: The Jewel of Phoenicia
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    The Ancients is now on YouTube! Watch here: @TheAncientsPodcast

    Presented by Tristan Hughes. Audio editor is Tim Astall. Produced by Joseph Knight. The senior producer is Anne-Marie Luff.
    All music courtesy of Epidemic Sounds
    The Ancients is a History Hit podcast.

    Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week, PLUS early access, ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Ancients

    Hollywood’s Odyssey: The Historians' Verdict

    07/26/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster film Odyssey brings Homer’s epic roaring back to life and Tristan Hughes and Dr. Emily Hauser are here to unpack every storm, monster and star-making turn. From the brilliance of the adaptation to the ancient story beneath it, Tristan and Emily bring their expert historical knowledge to challenge what Nolan keeps, what he changes, and why Odysseus still captivates us after 2,500 years.

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    Zeus
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    Cassandra: Priestess of Troy
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    We're going on *TOUR* to Australia and New Zealand! - tickets are selling fast, last few available here.

    Presented by Tristan Hughes. The editor is Natasha Hughes. Studio manager is Hanif Hussain. The video producer is McKenna Fernandez, producer is Joseph Knight. The senior producer is Anne-Marie Luff.
    All music courtesy of Epidemic Sounds
    The Ancients is a History Hit podcast.

    The Ancients is now on YouTube! Watch here: @TheAncientsPodcast

    Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week PLUS early access, ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Ancients

    The First New Zealanders

    07/23/2026 | 56 mins.
    What if the first New Zealanders crossed an ocean, landed in a brand-new world, and built a whole society in just a few generations?
    Tristan Hughes and Dr Richard Walter tell the story of East Polynesian voyagers who reached Aotearoa around the late 1200s, bringing canoes, knowledge, and ambition from Hawaiki to a vast, forested island world.
    From the moa-rich site of Wairau Bar to archeological evidence of exquisite stone tools, ornaments, and fishhooks, Tristan and Richard discuss how these settlers adapted fast, explored far, and laid the foundations for Māori life in New Zealand.

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    The First Hawaiians
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    Ancient Polynesia: Pioneers of the Pacific
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    We're going on *TOUR* to Australia and New Zealand! - final tickets are available here.

    The Ancients is now on YouTube! Watch here: @TheAncientsPodcast

    Presented by Tristan Hughes. Audio editor is Tim Arstall. Produced by Joseph Knight. The senior producer is Anne-Marie Luff.
    All music courtesy of Epidemic Sounds
    The Ancients is a History Hit podcast.

    Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week, PLUS early ad-free podcasts and exclusive subscriber-only episodes every fortnight. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Ancients
A podcast for all ancient history fans! The Ancients is dedicated to discussing our distant past. Featuring interviews with historians and archaeologists, each episode covers a specific theme from antiquity. From Neolithic Britain to the Fall of Rome. Hosted by Tristan Hughes. New episodes every Sunday and Thursday.From History Hit, the world's best history channel and creators of award-winning podcasts Dan Snow's History Hit, Gone Medieval, and Betwixt the Sheets.Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week and ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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