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1542 episodes
- What happens when a civilisation at its peak begins to fail? Historians have long been fascinated by the Maya Collapse in the 9th century: why the great cities of Mesoamerica were abandoned, why their populations disappeared, and why the construction of magnificent monuments came to a halt.
To trace the story of this mighty fall, Dan travels to the ancient Maya cities hidden in the jungles of Belize to investigate star wars, climate crisis, Spanish conquest and Maya resistance. He also ventures deep into Belize's extraordinary cave system with archaeologist Dr Rafael Guerra to uncover how the ancient Maya turned to human sacrifice in an attempt to appease forces beyond their control- leading to an astonishing discovery.
If you'd like to visit any of the places mentioned in this episode, like the ancient cities of Caracol, Lamanai or Belize's many caves, you can find out more at www.travelbelize.org.
If you want more Maya history, you can sign up to watch our History Hit documentary The Secrets of the Maya at https://access.historyhit.com/videos/secrets-of-the-maya
With huge thanks to Jonnell Augustine and Simon Noralez from the Belize Tourism Board, Natalie Wilson and Gabriella Bustone from Finn Partners. Thank you to all our contributors, including archaeologists Dr Adrian Chase, Dr Rafael Guerra, guide Reuben Arevalo and Juan Cal.
Produced by Mariana Des Forges and edited by Dougal Patmore.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- For more than 3,000 years, the Maya built one of the Ancient world's greatest civilisations. They raised towering pyramids in the rainforest, mastered the environment and established powerful dynasties- long before the rise of the Aztecs or the Inca. Their city-states waged wars, forged alliances, and practised elaborate rituals as they competed for power across Central America.
In a special mini-series, Dan travels to the remote jungles of Belize to trace the remarkable story of the Maya: from their earliest beginnings and astonishing rise to their golden age, to the enduring mystery of the ninth-century collapse that continues to puzzle historians.
In episode one, Dan discovers exactly how the Maya emerged to become a dominant force in the ancient Americas.
If you would like to find out how to visit the ancient city of Caracol and the many places mentioned in this podcast, visit www.travelbelize.org for more information!
If you want more, you can sign up to watch our History Hit documentary The Secrets of the Maya at https://access.historyhit.com/videos/secrets-of-the-maya
With huge thanks to Jonnell Augustine and Simon Noralez from the Belize Tourism Board, Natalie Wilson and Gabriella Bustone from Finn Partners. Our contributors: Dr Adrian Chase, Dr Diane Chase and Jose Mes.
Produced by Mariana Des Forges and edited by Dougal Patmore.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Today, we trace Julius Caesar’s dramatic invasions into Britain - two bold expeditions that tested Rome’s reach at the very edge of the known world. Ships were battered by storms, soldiers struggled with unfamiliar tides, and British warriors offered fierce resistance. Caesar never secured a lasting conquest of the island - so what drove him to try? Military necessity, retribution or a calculated move in his rivalry with figures like Pompey?
Joining us is historian and author Simon Elliott to unpack the politics, ambition and spectacle behind these campaigns, and to explore how these risky ventures helped shape the larger-than-life reputation that still defines Caesar today.
Produced by James Hickmann and edited by Dougal Patmore.
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Dan Snow's History Hit is now available on YouTube! Check it out at: https://www.youtube.com/@DSHHPodcast
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- Newcastle, Liverpool, Glasgow, Cardiff - all of these places and more were bombed during the Blitz. From the devastated shipyards of Tyneside to the bombed-out docks of Shieldhall, we strip away the myth of the Blitz spirit to uncover the raw, human cost of the air war beyond the capital.
Joining us is the historian and former RAF navigator John Nichol, author of 'Blitz: When World War Two Came Home'.
Produced by James Hickmann and edited by Dougal Patmore.
We need your help! Let us know what you want from Dan Snow's History Hit by filling in our anonymous survey here: https://forms.gle/PvgayWLkWGjYT4St6
Dan Snow's History Hit is now available on YouTube! Check it out at: https://www.youtube.com/@DSHHPodcast
Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week and ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe.
You can also email the podcast directly at ds.hh@historyhit.com.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It’s where our ancient instincts to travel, to trade, to reunite with family and explore meet modern technology and innovation. From muddy airfields to gleaming cathedrals of designer shopping, fancy restaurants and even botanical gardens- the airport has become this weird and wonderful place that tells the story of the modern world. For the 80th birthday of Heathrow - one of the world’s pioneering and most connected airports - Dan explores the curious history of the airport from the earliest versions back in the 1920s, through the luxurious golden age of travel to the revolution of the jet age and beyond.
To find out more, head to Heathrow.com/80
Thanks to Alastair Gordon, author of ‘Naked Airport: A Cultural History of the World's Most Revolutionary Structure’, as well as Alan Smilie, Ady Dolan, Zulfikar and Joseph Gregory at Heathrow.
Produced by Mariana Des Forges and edited by Dougal Patmore.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Dan Snow's History Hit
Historian Dan Snow journeys across the globe to tell the stories of history's defining moments. From the Colosseum in Rome to the Great Wall of China, the battlefields of Waterloo to the Tomb of Tutankhamun, join Dan as he explores the how and why of the greatest monuments, battles, heroes, villains and events that have shaped our world.New episodes on Mondays and Thursdays with bonus subscriber only episodes every other Friday.You can get in touch with us at ds.hh@historyhit.comA podcast by History Hit, the world's best history channel and creators of award-winning podcasts The Ancients, Gone Medieval, and Betwixt the Sheets.Sign up to History Hit for hundreds of hours of original documentaries, with a new release every week and ad-free podcasts. Sign up at https://www.historyhit.com/subscribe. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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Dan Snow's History Hit: Podcasts in Family
- WarfareHistory
- The AncientsHistory
- American History HitHistory
- After Dark: Myths, Misdeeds & the ParanormalHistory, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Gone MedievalHistory
- Not Just the TudorsHistory
- Betwixt The Sheets: The History of Sex, Scandal & SocietyHistory
- Echoes of HistoryHistory, Leisure, Society & Culture, Video Games