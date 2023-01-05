About Dan Snow's History Hit

History! The most exciting and important things that have ever happened on the planet. Powerful kings, warrior queens, nomads, empires and expeditions. Historian Dan Snow and his expert guests bring all these stories to life and more in a daily dose of history. Join Dan as he digs into the past to make sense of the headlines and get up close to the biggest discoveries being made around the world today, as they happen.

If you want to get in touch with the podcast, you can email us at [email protected], we'd love to hear from you!

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.