October 12, 2003: Remote Viewing Update - Major Ed Dames & Harry Helms
Art Bell welcomes back Major Ed Dames for an intense update on the state of remote viewing and its latest targets - from looming global threats to off-world mysteries. Joined by author and researcher Harry Helms, the conversation explores how remote viewing has evolved and what it continues to reveal about the future, government secrets, and the unknown.
2:51:49
October 11, 2003: Safespace - Robert Miles
Art Bell speaks with Robert Miles, founder of the SafeSpace project, about humanity's relationship with extraterrestrials, planetary transformation, and the urgent need for spiritual and environmental awakening. Miles discusses ET contact, hidden technologies, and a growing movement to protect Earth from both human and non-human threats.
2:50:44
October 5, 2003: Alien Implants & Extraterrestrials - Dr. Roger Leir, Mike Heiser, & Richard C. Hoagland
Art Bell hosts a provocative roundtable featuring Dr. Roger Leir, biblical scholar Mike Heiser, and space theorist Richard C. Hoagland. Dr. Leir shares findings from his surgeries to remove alleged alien implants from abductees, while Heiser offers a theological and historical lens on extraterrestrial encounters. Hoagland rounds out the discussion with insights into alien technology and the possibility of ancient spacefaring civilizations.
2:51:28
October 4, 2003: Anti-Aging Medicine - Dr. Ronald Klatz
Art Bell welcomes Dr. Ronald Klatz, president of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, for an enlightening discussion on the science of extending human life. Dr. Klatz explores cutting-edge treatments, hormone therapies, and breakthroughs in regenerative medicine that aim to slow - or even reverse - the aging process.
2:52:06
September 28, 2003: Nanotechnology - Douglas Mulhall
Art Bell welcomes futurist and author Douglas Mulhall to explore the groundbreaking potential of nanotechnology - and the dangers it may bring. Mulhall explains how microscopic machines could revolutionize medicine, manufacturing, and even environmental cleanup, while also raising urgent ethical and safety concerns.