Recorded live at the Bigg Theatre in Biggleswade, this is a special Christmas episode of Weird in the Wade! Nat with special guest Owen Staton explore tales of demon dogs, creepy canines and haunted hounds. Avoiding the most famous of them all Old Shuck, this episode considers lesser-known tales including those shared by listeners, as well as folktales from Bedfordshire and across the UK. From Luton's fiery hound of Galley Hill to a tragic Welsh folktale, as well as tales of kindred canines who seem to guide human companions out of danger. Special thanks to Owen Staton from Time Between Times Storytelling podcast Thanks to Julie, listener to Weird in the Wade for letting me share her stories. Weird in the Wade theme and the specially composed Black Shuck theme which opened this episode by Tess Savigear Written by Nat Doig Presented by Nat Doig and Owen Staton Produced and Edited by Lucy Dearlove Assistant Producers: Izzy Syme and Liv Woodward