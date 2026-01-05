39 The Prestonville Horror
We return to Brighton and the suburb of Prestonville to discover one of the most bizarre hauntings Nat has ever found. Investigated by the Daily Mirror in 1907, the Presonville Horror defies all understanding of what a ghost might be. A mother and daughter are plagued by strange sounds and sights whilst they care-take a large crumbling house. A flamboyant sceptic investigates and claims to have solved the mystery of the haunting, though few believe him. Is this haunting of 1907 linked to another on the same street investigated by the Society for Psychical Research (SPR) in 1888? To have two houses just 5 numbers apart on the same street making ghostly headlines seems like more than just a coincidence?Find out more on today's episode. Thanks to Tom Ruffles' SPR archive blogFind show notes and links for further reading at weirdinthewade.blogContact the show at [email protected] Weird in the wade is researched, written, presented and produced by Nat DoigTheme music and this episode's Unicorn theme by Tess Savigear
Recorded live at the Bigg Theatre in Biggleswade, this is a special Christmas episode of Weird in the Wade! Nat with special guest Owen Staton explore tales of demon dogs, creepy canines and haunted hounds. Avoiding the most famous of them all Old Shuck, this episode considers lesser-known tales including those shared by listeners, as well as folktales from Bedfordshire and across the UK. From Luton's fiery hound of Galley Hill to a tragic Welsh folktale, as well as tales of kindred canines who seem to guide human companions out of danger. Special thanks to Owen Staton from Time Between Times Storytelling podcast Thanks to Julie, listener to Weird in the Wade for letting me share her stories. To see images referenced in the episode visit the show blog at weirdinthewade.blog Nat will be hosting a Winterval Ghost Stories and Folktales online event on the evening of Monday 29th December. Sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1966782724072?aff=oddtdtcreator On Friday 9th January, Nat is hosting an evening of Biggleswade's Dark History at the Bigg Theatre in Biggleswade find out more here: https://www.thebiggtheatre.co.uk/natalie-doig/ If you have a story to share or any comments please email Nat at [email protected] Follow Weird in the Wade on social media for behind the scenes info and latest news. https://linktr.ee/weirdinthewade Weird in the Wade theme and the specially composed Black Shuck theme which opened this episode by Tess Savigear Written by Nat Doig Presented by Nat Doig and Owen Staton Produced and Edited by Lucy Dearlove Assistant Producers: Izzy Syme and Liv Woodward
Join Nat on a brief trip away from the wade to the seaside and Brighton's hidden gem, Preston Manor. This ancient manor house is possibly England's most haunted. There is a ghost story, sometimes multiple ghost stories for every room at this beautiful stately home. Dan Cox Head Guide for Brighton Museums and Preston Manor takes us on a tour of the house sharing ghost stories old and new, including his own creepy encounter. Nat also delves into the history behind Preston's most famous phantom "The White Lady" and discovers more about the late Victorian medium Ada Goodrich Freer who held a séance at the manor in 1896. There are many photos and links to further reading on the show blog weirdinthewade.blog Contact weird in the wade at: [email protected] Special thanks to Dan Cox for his expertise and storytelling A huge thank you to Emily Elle Watts for playing the roles of Lily MacDonald and Ada Goodrich Freer in this episode. Weird in the Wade is researched, written, presented and produced by Nat Doig. Theme music and the Brighton theme composed and performed by Tess Savigear
Listener Nick, tells Nat about a strange and ghostly experience he had at Coopers Hill in Ampthill, Bedfordshrie back in the early 1980s. Did Nick witness a ghost, a time slip or is there a more rational but equally intriguing explanation for his sighting? With the help of Bryan Bland from Ampthill Ghost Walks, Nat uncovers the strange history of Coopers Hill, or the Firs as locals call it. That history includes, Victorian poachers, Canadian lumberjacks in World War One, and a secret cold war bunker. Musicain Olie Campbell inspired by the stories of Coopers HIll has composed two short songs for this episode as well. Listen until the end to catch a sneak preview of the next episode as well. Thanks to Nick, Bryan and Olie for their wonderful contributions to this episode. Check out photographs and links to further reading at weirdinthewade.blog Have a suggestion or comment then email Nat at [email protected] Follow the show here: https://linktr.ee/weirdinthewade Support weird in the wade on Patreon or Ko-fi Weird in the Wade is researched, written, presented and produced by Nat Doig Theme music by Tess Savigear Additional music and soundeffects from Epidemic Sound
Can an historic poltergeist haunting cast light on the current phenomena affecting Andy's house? We visited Andy's house in the last episode. Nat uncovers the poltergeist story behind the 1994 newspaper headlines. She considers the historical context of the haunting, including the broadcast in 1992 of Ghostwatch. Nat also chats with Bethan Briggs-Miller of Eerie Essex podcast and co-founder of the East Anglian Folklore Centre about haunted houses and attending paranormal investigations. Nat also returns to Andy's house, where what she hoped would be a simple update from Andy after the last show, turned into something slightly spookier. Make sure you listen until the end to catch this interview and some of the sounds captured in Andy's house. You can find more information, show notes and photographs on the show blog: weirdinthewade.blog If you have a question or idea, please get in touch with Nat on [email protected] or on social media: https://linktr.ee/weirdinthewade Thank you again to Andy for his time and for sharing his experiences. A huge thank you to Bethan Briggs-Miller for her time, expertise and experience. Weird in the Wade is researched, written, presented and produced by Nat Doig Haunted House and weird in the wade theme are composed and performed by Tess Savigear
