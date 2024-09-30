From Pockets to Power: How to Use Fashion as Resistance with Kimberly Jenkins
Host Darren sits down with award-winning scholar and fashion expert Kimberly Jenkins about the subversive power of adornment in enslavement, the Harlem Renaissance, the Civil Rights Movement, and contemporary Black identity. Don’t miss this rich conversation about fashion, sustainability, and the power of Black creativity.
To learn more about Kimberly’s Fashion and Race Database, visit fashionandrace.org.
Black History Year (BHY) is produced by PushBlack, the nation's largest non-profit Black media company. PushBlack exists to amplify the stories of Black history you didn't learn in school and explore pathways to liberation with people who are leading the way. You make PushBlack happen with your contributions at BlackHistoryYear.com — most people donate $10 a month, but every dollar makes a difference. If this episode moved you, share it with your people! Thanks for supporting the work.
Hosting BHY is Darren Wallace. The BHY production team includes Brooke Brown, Amber Davis, Mina Davis, Kevin McFall, Gabby Roberts, and Leslie Taylor-Grover. Our producers are Cydney Smith, Darren Wallace, and Len Webb, who also edits the show. BHY’s executive producers are Julian Walker and Lilly Workneh.
How This Racist Phrase Became A Nursery Rhyme
It’s an everyday phrase you’ve probably heard used to describe warm feelings or used as harmless “baby talk.” But its real meaning has hideous racist origins.
‘Buck Naked’ Doesn’t Mean What We Think It Does
There are so many creative ways to talk about being nude. Buck naked is one that you may use often. Except the phrase “buck naked” has a history that makes us want to cover up completely.
The Hidden Black History Behind Playing The Dozens
The “dozens” goes by many names: trash talking, flaming, jonesing, slipping, bagging, roasting, capping, or snapping, and many others. Each generation plays it in its own way, but the basics stay the same. Here’s how it started.
The Revolutionary Life and Death Of Tupac Shakur with Marcus J. Moore
Host Darren sits down with award-winning music journalist Marcus J. Moore for a deep dive into Tupac Shakur’s lasting impact as a Black revolutionary, cultural icon, and boundary-defying artist. Through compelling connections to the Black Panther Party, Kendrick Lamar, and the evolution of hip hop, this episode unpacks the complexity of Tupac’s humanity, the mythology of his legacy, and how his life—and untimely death—challenged ideas of masculinity and liberation. A must-listen for anyone curious about art’s power to shape identity, culture, and change.
To learn more about Marcus and his newest book "High and Rising: A Book About De La Soul," visit www.marcusjmoore.media
Black History Year (BHY) is produced by PushBlack, the nation's largest non-profit Black media company. PushBlack exists to amplify the stories of Black history you didn't learn in school and explore pathways to liberation with people who are leading the way. You make PushBlack happen with your contributions at BlackHistoryYear.com — most people donate $10 a month, but every dollar makes a difference. If this episode moved you, share it with your people! Thanks for supporting the work.
Hosting BHY is Darren Wallace. The BHY production team includes Brooke Brown, Amber Davis, Mina Davis, Kevin McFall, Gabby Roberts, and Leslie Taylor-Grover. Our producers are Cydney Smith, Darren Wallace, and Len Webb, who also edits the show. BHY’s executive producers are Julian Walker and Lilly Workneh.
Learning your history makes you - and your people - stronger. As Black people, we know we’re left out of the history books. That the media images are skewed. That we need access to experts, information and ideas so we can advance our people. Black History Year connects you to the history, thinkers, and activists that are left out of the mainstream conversations. You may not agree with everything you hear, but we’re always working toward one goal: uniting for the best interest of Black people worldwide. BHY is produced by PushBlack, the nation’s largest non-profit Black media company - hit us up at BlackHistoryYear.com.