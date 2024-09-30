From Pockets to Power: How to Use Fashion as Resistance with Kimberly Jenkins

Host Darren sits down with award-winning scholar and fashion expert Kimberly Jenkins about the subversive power of adornment in enslavement, the Harlem Renaissance, the Civil Rights Movement, and contemporary Black identity. Don't miss this rich conversation about fashion, sustainability, and the power of Black creativity. To learn more about Kimberly's Fashion and Race Database, visit fashionandrace.org. Black History Year (BHY) is produced by PushBlack, the nation's largest non-profit Black media company. PushBlack exists to amplify the stories of Black history you didn't learn in school and explore pathways to liberation with people who are leading the way. You make PushBlack happen with your contributions at BlackHistoryYear.com — most people donate $10 a month, but every dollar makes a difference. If this episode moved you, share it with your people! Thanks for supporting the work. Hosting BHY is Darren Wallace. The BHY production team includes Brooke Brown, Amber Davis, Mina Davis, Kevin McFall, Gabby Roberts, and Leslie Taylor-Grover. Our producers are Cydney Smith, Darren Wallace, and Len Webb, who also edits the show. BHY's executive producers are Julian Walker and Lilly Workneh.