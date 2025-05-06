The course of history never follows a straight line. These are the epic stories that have shaped the world we now live in. From Ballen Studios, join us - for the most heart pounding podcast in history. New episodes every Wednesday. Coming May 21st.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About A Twist of History

The course of history never follows a straight line. And very often, we can pinpoint a remarkable, thrilling twist, which changes everything that follows. These are the epic stories that have shaped the world we now live in.From Ballen Studios, join us - for the most heart pounding podcast in history. New episodes every Wednesday. Coming May 21st.