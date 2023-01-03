Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Art of Crime in the App
Listen to The Art of Crime in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
The Art of Crime

The Art of Crime

Podcast The Art of Crime
Podcast The Art of Crime

The Art of Crime

Gavin Whitehead
add
The Art of Crime is a history podcast about the unlikely collisions between true crime and the arts. We take painstaking research and craft it into compelling s... More
HistoryArtsTrue Crime
The Art of Crime is a history podcast about the unlikely collisions between true crime and the arts. We take painstaking research and craft it into compelling s... More

Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • "What an Artist Dies in Me" : Nero, Pt. I (Assassins)
    Nero became emperor of Rome in 54 A.D., largely thanks to the scheming of his mother, Agrippina. The teenaged ruler showed promise early on, yet major flaws swiftly revealed themselves, including an obsession with becoming a musician. As his enemies multiplied, Nero retained power by brutal means. In 59, he ordered one of the most notorious assassinations of the century, inspired by a special effect he saw at the theater.   Show notes and full transcripts available at www.artofcrimepodcast.com.   If you'd like to support the show, please consider becoming a patron at www.patreon.com/artofcrimepodcast.   The Art of Crime is part of the Airwave Media network. To learn more about Airwave, visit www.airwavemedia.com. If you'd like to advertise on The Art of Crime, please email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    53:21
  • Shooting Andy Warhol: Valerie Solanas (Assassins)
    When Valerie Solanas moved to New York in the early-to-mid 1960s, she wanted nothing more than to become a writer. Within a few years, she approached perhaps the most admired—and reviled—artist in the United States, Andy Warhol, proposing that he produce her pipe-bomb of a comedy, Up Your Ass. Though promising at first, their relationship went south, and in 1968, Solanas walked into Warhol’s studio with the intention of shooting him dead. As you can probably tell from this summary alone, this episode contains language that may offend some listeners.   Show notes and full transcripts available at www.artofcrimepodcast.com.   If you'd like to support the show, please consider becoming a patron at www.patreon.com/artofcrimepodcast.   The Art of Crime is part of the Airwave Media network. To learn more about Airwave, visit www.airwavemedia.com. If you'd like to advertise on The Art of Crime, please email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    58:07
  • The Assassinations of Leon Trotsky: David Alfaro Siqueiros (Assassins)
    A diehard Communist, David Alfaro Siqueiros fought in the Mexican Revolution in the mid-1910s. Over the next several decades, he would revolutionize the theory and practice of muralism in Mexico and abroad, largely inspired by his radical politics. In 1940, his political convictions led to a less honorable enterprise when he spearheaded an assault on the home of Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky as he and his family slept in their beds.     Show notes and full transcripts available at www.artofcrimepodcast.com.   If you'd like to support the show, please consider becoming a patron at www.patreon.com/artofcrimepodcast.   The Art of Crime is part of the Airwave Media network. To learn more about Airwave, visit www.airwavemedia.com. If you'd like to advertise on The Art of Crime, please email [email protected] You can take the Airwave listener survey at surveymonkey.com/r/airwave. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    1:12:02
  • Introducing Assassins
    Season 2 of The Art of Crime explores a new theme. Listen to this trailer to find out what it is! Show notes and full transcripts available at www.artofcrimepodcast.com. If you'd like to support the show, please consider becoming a patron at www.patreon.com/artofcrimepodcast. The Art of Crime is part of the Airwave Media network. To learn more about Airwave, visit www.airwavemedia.com. If you'd like to advertise on The Art of Crime, please email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/30/2023
    3:12
  • Ask Me Anything (Artists Accused of Being Jack the Ripper)
    Thanks to everyone who submitted questions! Let me know if you'd like to hear more AMA episodes in the future at [email protected]   If you'd like to support the show, please consider becoming a patron at www.patreon.com/artofcrimepodcast.   The Art of Crime is part of the Airwave Media network. To learn more about Airwave, visit www.airwavemedia.com. If you'd like to advertise on The Art of Crime, please email [email protected] You can take the Airwave listener survey at surveymonkey.com/r/airwave. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/1/2023
    43:56

More History podcasts

About The Art of Crime

The Art of Crime is a history podcast about the unlikely collisions between true crime and the arts. We take painstaking research and craft it into compelling stories that teach you about society and culture. Each new season covers a different theme. Season 2 is titled "Assassins." It profiles artists who have committed, attempted, or at least been implicated in an assassination. Subjects include John Wilkes Booth, Adolf Hitler, Nero, Andy Warhol, and Leon Trotsky. Also check out Season 1, "The Unusual Suspects: Artists Accused of Being Jack the Ripper." For show notes and full transcripts, visit www.artofcrimepodcast.com. Follow us on Facebook at Art of Crime Podcast, Instagram @artofcrimepodcast, and Twitter @artofcrimepod. Help us buy books for future research and pay composer Liam Bellman-Sharpe, who writes a unique for every episode! If you'd like to make a donation, please consider becoming a patron at www.patreon.com/artofcrimepodcast. You can also make a onetime contribution via PayPal. The relevant email address is [email protected] The Art of Crime is part of the Airwave Media network. To learn more about Airwave, visit www.airwavemedia.com.
Podcast website

Listen to The Art of Crime, The Victor Davis Hanson Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Art of Crime

The Art of Crime

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Art of Crime: Podcasts in Family