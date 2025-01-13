After Rome’s declaration of war in 171, Perseus desperately attempts to stand his ground. When the “Third Macedonian War” drags on longer than anticipated, the consul Lucius Aemilius Paulus is called in and destroys the royal army at Pydna in 168, leading to the end of the Antigonid dynasty and the Macedonian kingdom.
Episode Notes:
(https://hellenisticagepodcast.wordpress.com/2025/01/13/103-antigonid-macedon-the-first-domino-falls/)
Episode Transcript:
(https://hellenisticagepodcast.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/103-antigonid-macedon-the-first-domino-falls-transcript.pdf)
Family Tree - Reign of Perseus:
(https://hellenisticagepodcast.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/reign-of-perseus-1.pdf)
Social Media:
Twitter (https://twitter.com/HellenisticPod)
Facebook (www.facebook.com/hellenisticagepodcast/)
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hellenistic_age_podcast/)
Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/hellenisticagepodcast)
Show Merchandise:
Etsy (https://www.etsy.com/shop/HellenisticAgePod)
Redbubble (https://www.redbubble.com/people/HellenisticPod/shop?asc=u)
Donations:
Patreon (https://patreon.com/TheHellenisticAgePodcast)
Ko-Fi (https://ko-fi.com/hellenisticagepodcast)
Amazon Book Wish List (https://tinyurl.com/vfw6ask)
--------
1:17:35
102: Antigonid Macedon - Sins of the Father
Despite a controversial rise to the throne, King Perseus showed himself to be an able ruler. Continuing his father’s policies of restoring the strength of Macedonia, he earned a positive reputation across the Greek world through his philanthropy and general good behavior. His rising popularity earned the enmity of those like Eumenes II of Pergamon, who accused Perseus of secretly carrying out plans for a war against the Roman Republic, inheriting his father's schemes. Tensions would soon boil over, and the king would find himself in the crosshairs of the Senate, leading to the Third Macedonian War.
Episode Notes:
(https://hellenisticagepodcast.wordpress.com/2024/11/21/102-antigonid-macedon-sins-of-the-father/)
Episode Transcript:
(https://hellenisticagepodcast.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/102-antigonid-macedon-sins-of-the-father-transcript.pdf)
Social Media:
Twitter (https://twitter.com/HellenisticPod)
Facebook (www.facebook.com/hellenisticagepodcast/)
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hellenistic_age_podcast/)
Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/hellenisticagepodcast)
Show Merchandise:
Etsy (https://www.etsy.com/shop/HellenisticAgePod)
Redbubble (https://www.redbubble.com/people/HellenisticPod/shop?asc=u)
Donations:
Patreon (https://patreon.com/TheHellenisticAgePodcast)
Ko-Fi (https://ko-fi.com/hellenisticagepodcast)
Amazon Book Wish List (https://tinyurl.com/vfw6ask)
--------
38:27
101: Antigonid Macedon - A House Divided
The long reign of Philip V comes to an end after nearly 42 years on the throne. Following the defeat at Cynoscephalae, the Antigonid ruler spends the next two decades restoring his kingdom through economic and military reforms. By 179, Macedonia was once again a powerhouse to be reckoned with. However, infighting between the two princes Perseus and Demetrius would threaten to undermine the dynasty's unity, as an appropriately Greek tragedy stains the final days of Philip's career.
Episode Notes:
(https://hellenisticagepodcast.wordpress.com/2024/10/16/101-antigonid-macedon-a-house-divided/)
Episode Transcript:
(https://hellenisticagepodcast.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/101-antigonid-macedon-a-house-divided-transcript.pdf)
Family Tree (Reign of Philip V):
(https://hellenisticagepodcast.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/reign-of-philip-v.pdf)
Social Media:
Twitter (https://twitter.com/HellenisticPod)
Facebook (www.facebook.com/hellenisticagepodcast/)
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hellenistic_age_podcast/)
Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/hellenisticagepodcast)
Show Merchandise:
Etsy (https://www.etsy.com/shop/HellenisticAgePod)
Redbubble (https://www.redbubble.com/people/HellenisticPod/shop?asc=u)
Donations:
Patreon (https://patreon.com/TheHellenisticAgePodcast)
Ko-Fi (https://ko-fi.com/hellenisticagepodcast)
Amazon Book Wish List (https://tinyurl.com/vfw6ask)
--------
44:37
100: Q&A #2 - Electric Boogaloo
Six and a half years since we first started this journey, we finally have reached episode 100. Taking the least original approach possible, I decided to host another question and answer session to celebrate.
Episode Notes:
(https://hellenisticagepodcast.wordpress.com/2024/10/05/100-qa-2-electric-boogaloo/)
Bad Ancient - "Are the Homeric Epics an Accurate Source for the Bronze Age Aegean?"
(https://www.badancient.com/claims/homeric-epics-source-bronze-age-aegean/)
Natty Lifting - "Why Did Bronze Age Lifters Have Flat Chests?" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIcbKGilhME&pp=ygUXYnJvbnplIGFnZSBib2R5YnVpbGRpbmc%3D)
Social Media:
Twitter (https://twitter.com/HellenisticPod)
Facebook (www.facebook.com/hellenisticagepodcast/)
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hellenistic_age_podcast/)
Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/hellenisticagepodcast)
Show Merchandise:
Etsy (https://www.etsy.com/shop/HellenisticAgePod)
Redbubble (https://www.redbubble.com/people/HellenisticPod/shop?asc=u)
Donations:
Patreon (https://patreon.com/TheHellenisticAgePodcast)
Ko-Fi (https://ko-fi.com/hellenisticagepodcast)
Amazon Book Wish List (https://tinyurl.com/vfw6ask)
--------
1:08:29
099: Hellenistic Science - Geography and Astronomy
Our understanding the cosmos and our place in it has perplexed humanity for untold generations. The astronomers and geographers of the Hellenistic period were no different, looking to explain celestial phenomena and the nature of the Earth. Eratosthenes of Cyrene managed to calculate the circumference of the Earth to an astonishingly close value, Hipparchus did the same with the distance of the Moon, and Aristarchus of Samos proposed the earliest known model of heliocentrism 1800 years before Copernicus. The pinnacle of these theories came together was the incredible Antikythera Mechanism, the world's oldest analog computer, which will bring our series on science and technology to an end.
Episode Notes:
(https://hellenisticagepodcast.wordpress.com/2024/08/30/099-hellenistic-science-geography-and-astronomy/)
Episode Transcript:
(https://hellenisticagepodcast.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/099-hellenistic-science-astronomy-and-geography-transcript.pdf)
Social Media:
Twitter (https://twitter.com/HellenisticPod)
Facebook (www.facebook.com/hellenisticagepodcast/)
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hellenistic_age_podcast/)
Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/hellenisticagepodcast)
Show Merchandise:
Etsy (https://www.etsy.com/shop/HellenisticAgePod)
Redbubble (https://www.redbubble.com/people/HellenisticPod/shop?asc=u)
Donations:
Patreon (https://patreon.com/TheHellenisticAgePodcast)
Ko-Fi (https://ko-fi.com/hellenisticagepodcast)
Amazon Book Wish List (https://tinyurl.com/vfw6ask)