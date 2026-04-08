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The History of Rome

Mike Duncan
EducationHistory
The History of Rome
Latest episode

193 episodes

  • The History of Rome

    Ad-Free History of Rome Patreon

    11/05/2024 | 1 mins.
    Become a patron and get the entire History of Rome backcatalog ad-fre, plus bonus content, behind the scenes peeks at the new book, plus a chat community where you can talk to me directly. Join today!
    Patreon: patreon.com/thehistoryofrome
    Merch Store: cottonbureau.com/mikeduncan
  • The History of Rome

    The Storm Before The Storm: Chapter 1- The Beasts of Italy

    07/27/2017 | 55 mins.
    Audio excerpt from The Storm Before the Storm: The Beginning of the End of the Roman Republic by Mike Duncan. Forthcoming Oct. 24, 2017. Pre-order a copy today! 
    Amazon
    Powells
    Barnes & Noble
    Indibound
    Books-a-Million
    Or visit us at:
    revolutionspodcast.com
    thehistoryofrome.com
  • The History of Rome

    Revolutions Launch

    09/16/2013 | 0 mins.
    Available at revolutionspodcast.com, iTunes, or anywhere else fine podcasts can be found.
  • The History of Rome

    Update- One Year Later

    05/30/2013 | 1 mins.
    Next show coming soon!
  • The History of Rome

    179- The End

    05/06/2012 | 30 mins.
    The history of The History of Rome...Why the Western Empire Fell when it did...Some thoughts on the future...Thank you, goodnight.
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About The History of Rome
A weekly podcast tracing the history of the Roman Empire, beginning with Aeneas's arrival in Italy and ending with the exile of Romulus Augustulus, last Emperor of the Western Roman Empire. Now complete!
Podcast website
EducationHistory

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