Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The History of Rome in the App
Listen to The History of Rome in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
The History of Rome

The History of Rome

Podcast The History of Rome
Podcast The History of Rome

The History of Rome

Mike Duncan
add
A weekly podcast tracing the history of the Roman Empire, beginning with Aeneas's arrival in Italy and ending with the exile of Romulus Augustulus, last Emperor... More
HistoryEducation
A weekly podcast tracing the history of the Roman Empire, beginning with Aeneas's arrival in Italy and ending with the exile of Romulus Augustulus, last Emperor... More

Available Episodes

5 of 192
  • The Storm Before The Storm: Chapter 1- The Beasts of Italy
    Audio excerpt from The Storm Before the Storm: The Beginning of the End of the Roman Republic by Mike Duncan. Forthcoming Oct. 24, 2017. Pre-order a copy today!  Amazon Powells Barnes & Noble Indibound Books-a-Million Or visit us at: revolutionspodcast.com thehistoryofrome.com
    7/27/2017
    55:41
  • Revolutions Launch
    Available at revolutionspodcast.com, iTunes, or anywhere else fine podcasts can be found.
    9/16/2013
    0:16
  • Update- One Year Later
    Next show coming soon!
    5/30/2013
    1:40
  • 179- The End
    The history of The History of Rome...Why the Western Empire Fell when it did...Some thoughts on the future...Thank you, goodnight.  
    5/6/2012
    31:19
  • 178- Not With A Bang But A Whimper
    In the last few years of the Western Empire a series of Emperors came and went. The cycle finally ended in 476 with the exile of Romulus Augustulus. 
    4/30/2012
    28:22

More History podcasts

About The History of Rome

A weekly podcast tracing the history of the Roman Empire, beginning with Aeneas's arrival in Italy and ending with the exile of Romulus Augustulus, last Emperor of the Western Roman Empire. Now complete!
Podcast website

Listen to The History of Rome, Gone Medieval and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The History of Rome

The History of Rome

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The History of Rome: Podcasts in Family