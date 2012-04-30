A weekly podcast tracing the history of the Roman Empire, beginning with Aeneas's arrival in Italy and ending with the exile of Romulus Augustulus, last Emperor... More
Available Episodes
5 of 192
The Storm Before The Storm: Chapter 1- The Beasts of Italy
Audio excerpt from The Storm Before the Storm: The Beginning of the End of the Roman Republic by Mike Duncan. Forthcoming Oct. 24, 2017. Pre-order a copy today! Amazon Powells Barnes & Noble Indibound Books-a-Million Or visit us at: revolutionspodcast.com thehistoryofrome.com
7/27/2017
55:41
Revolutions Launch
Available at revolutionspodcast.com, iTunes, or anywhere else fine podcasts can be found.
9/16/2013
0:16
Update- One Year Later
Next show coming soon!
5/30/2013
1:40
179- The End
The history of The History of Rome...Why the Western Empire Fell when it did...Some thoughts on the future...Thank you, goodnight.
5/6/2012
31:19
178- Not With A Bang But A Whimper
In the last few years of the Western Empire a series of Emperors came and went. The cycle finally ended in 476 with the exile of Romulus Augustulus.
A weekly podcast tracing the history of the Roman Empire, beginning with Aeneas's arrival in Italy and ending with the exile of Romulus Augustulus, last Emperor of the Western Roman Empire. Now complete!