Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
650 episodes
- In the spotlight today, we focus on Truman Capote’s Golden Swan. Slim Keith, known to Truman as Big Mama, led an extraordinary life, filled with high profile marriages, and even more high profile friendships.
Continue your investigation with ad-free and bonus episodes
on Patreon!
To advertise on Done & Dunne, please reach
out to info@amplitudemediapartners.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Our featured Swan in this episode is Gloria Guinness, the high society lady with a mysterious background and many lucrative marriages.
Sponsors
Upgrade your every day! Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/DUNNE. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and UK, too!
Vinted. See what’s hiding in your closet – you might be surprised how much you can earn with Vinted! Download the Vinted app for free to start listing with no seller fees, and for a limited time, enjoy free shipping in the US.
Continue your investigation with ad-free and bonus episodes on Patreon!
To advertise on Done & Dunne, please reach out to info@amplitudemediapartners.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In the last of our Babe Paley spinoffs, this episode takes to Bill’s first wife, Dorothy Hart. What a lady, with a pretty famous first husband before Bill, and associations all through that high society world.
Sponsors
Upgrade your every day! Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/DUNNE. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and UK, too!
Vinted. See what's hiding in your closet - you might be surprised how much you can earn with Vinted! Download the Vinted app for free to start listing with no seller fees, and for a limited time, enjoy free shipping in the US.
Continue your investigation with ad-free and bonus episodes
on Patreon!
To advertise on Done & Dunne, please reach out to info@amplitudemediapartners.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In this episode, we pull on another of the Babe Paley spiderwebs to meet her sisters, Betsey and Minnie. This trio of a sister act are legendary in their day and are celebrated as The Fabulous Cushing Sisters. Also included, a bit of Mama Kate too! The webs these ladies weave in time are incredible and it always comes back around!
Sponsors
Upgrade your every day! Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/DUNNE. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and UK, too!
Continue your investigation with ad-free and bonus episodes
on Patreon!
To advertise on Done & Dunne, please reach out to info@amplitudemediapartners.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- It is the first of our Spiderwebs of Babe Paley episodes this week! Today, we are taking a journey into the past with reporting from The Saturday Evening Post from June 22, 1963 to spend a little time with Happy Rockefeller. Happy and Nelson Rockefller have just married, and oh my, it is a scandal for the ages. With much commentary about Happy's earlier days, this one does really include everything you like - and the spiderwebs too!
Continue your investigation with ad-free and bonus episodes
on Patreon!
To advertise on Done & Dunne, please reach out to info@amplitudemediapartners.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More History podcasts
- After Dark: Myths, Misdeeds & the ParanormalHistory, Society & Culture, True Crime
- ThroughlineDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Dan Snow's History HitHistory
- Dan Carlin's Hardcore HistoryHistory
- History That Doesn't SuckEducation, History, Society & Culture
- American ScandalDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- The Rest Is HistoryHistory
- American History TellersEducation for Kids, History, Kids & Family, Society & Culture
- The Team HouseDocumentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
Trending History podcasts
- Breaking HistoryHistory
- This Guy SuckedHistory, Society & Culture
- The C-WordHistory, Society & Culture
- The Wild West ExtravaganzaEducation, History
- This Day (An America 250 History Show)History
- Historic Royal Palaces PodcastHistory
- Real Survival StoriesDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, Sports, Wilderness
- Destination TerrorHistory, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- Southern GothicDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Trashy RoyalsHistory
- LegacyHistory, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- The History of the AmericansHistory
- A Twist of HistoryHistory
- History Tea TimeHistory
- Megalithic MarvelsHistory
- The History of WWII PodcastEducation, History, Society & Culture
- Cold War Conversations - "vivid & compelling" The NY TimesDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Echoes of HistoryHistory, Leisure, Society & Culture, Video Games
- Useless Information PodcastComedy, History, Society & Culture
- Not Just the TudorsHistory
- History of the Second World WarDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Heaven BentChristianity, History, Religion & Spirituality, True Crime
- the memory palaceHistory
- The Art of CrimeArts, History
About Done & Dunne
A podcast exploring writer Dominick Dunne's quest for justice amidst his incisive commentary of the high society set. Alicia (Trashy Divorces) leads a far ranging romp through the novels and Vanity Fair columns of one of the 20th century’s most unforgettable literary contributors. Covering courthouses and country clubs, Dunne’s voice was one for the ages, and Done & Dunne ensures that voice can continue to resonate with audiences today.Podcast website
Listen to Done & Dunne, World War II with Tom Hanks and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Done & Dunne
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Done & Dunne: Podcasts in Family