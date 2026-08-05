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Done & Dunne

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Done & Dunne
Latest episode

650 episodes

  • Done & Dunne

    336. The Swans of Truman Capote | Slim Keith

    08/05/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    In the spotlight today, we focus on Truman Capote’s Golden Swan. Slim Keith, known to Truman as Big Mama, led an extraordinary life, filled with high profile marriages, and even more high profile friendships.

    Continue your investigation with ad-free and bonus episodes
    on ⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠!

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    out to ⁠⁠⁠info@amplitudemediapartners.com⁠⁠⁠.

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  • Done & Dunne

    335. The Swans of Truman Capote | Gloria Guinness

    08/04/2026 | 25 mins.
    Our featured Swan in this episode is Gloria Guinness, the high society lady with a mysterious background and many lucrative marriages.

    Sponsors

    Upgrade your every day! Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/DUNNE. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and UK, too!

    Vinted. See what’s hiding in your closet – you might be surprised how much you can earn with Vinted! Download the Vinted app for free to start listing with no seller fees, and for a limited time, enjoy free shipping in the US.

    Continue your investigation with ad-free and bonus episodes on ⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠!

    To advertise on Done & Dunne, please reach out to ⁠⁠⁠info@amplitudemediapartners.com⁠⁠⁠.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Done & Dunne

    334. The Ex | Dorothy Hart Hearst Paley Hirshon

    08/03/2026 | 14 mins.
    In the last of our Babe Paley spinoffs, this episode takes to Bill’s first wife, Dorothy Hart. What a lady, with a pretty famous first husband before Bill, and associations all through that high society world.

    Sponsors

    Upgrade your every day! Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/DUNNE. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and UK, too!

    Vinted. See what's hiding in your closet - you might be surprised how much you can earn with Vinted! Download the Vinted app for free to start listing with no seller fees, and for a limited time, enjoy free shipping in the US.

    Continue your investigation with ad-free and bonus episodes
    on ⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠!

    To advertise on Done & Dunne, please reach out to ⁠⁠⁠info@amplitudemediapartners.com⁠⁠⁠.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Done & Dunne

    333. Sister Act | The Fabulous Cushing Sisters

    08/01/2026 | 29 mins.
    In this episode, we pull on another of the Babe Paley spiderwebs to meet her sisters, Betsey and Minnie. This trio of a sister act are legendary in their day and are celebrated as The Fabulous Cushing Sisters. Also included, a bit of Mama Kate too! The webs these ladies weave in time are incredible and it always comes back around!

    Sponsors

    Upgrade your every day! Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/DUNNE. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and UK, too!

    Continue your investigation with ad-free and bonus episodes
    on ⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠!

    To advertise on Done & Dunne, please reach out to ⁠⁠⁠info@amplitudemediapartners.com⁠⁠⁠.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Done & Dunne

    332. Trashy Tabloids | Happy Rockefeller, June 1963

    07/31/2026 | 35 mins.
    It is the first of our Spiderwebs of Babe Paley episodes this week! Today, we are taking a journey into the past with reporting from The Saturday Evening Post from June 22, 1963 to spend a little time with Happy Rockefeller. Happy and Nelson Rockefller have just married, and oh my, it is a scandal for the ages. With much commentary about Happy's earlier days, this one does really include everything you like - and the spiderwebs too!

    Continue your investigation with ad-free and bonus episodes
    on ⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠!

    To advertise on Done & Dunne, please reach out to ⁠⁠⁠info@amplitudemediapartners.com⁠⁠⁠.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Done & Dunne
A podcast exploring writer Dominick Dunne's quest for justice amidst his incisive commentary of the high society set. Alicia (Trashy Divorces) leads a far ranging romp through the novels and Vanity Fair columns of one of the 20th century’s most unforgettable literary contributors. Covering courthouses and country clubs, Dunne’s voice was one for the ages, and Done & Dunne ensures that voice can continue to resonate with audiences today.
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