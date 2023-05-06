A podcast exploring writer Dominick Dunne's quest for justice amidst his incisive commentary of the high society set. Alicia (Trashy Divorces) leads a far rangi... More
114. Capote's Coterie | The Starlet Swan: Marilyn Monroe
Investigators, it a Not Dunne Yet reprise this week from Patreon, with Truman's recall of one particular day - April 28, 1955 from Music for Chameleons.
This spring day finds Truman with Marilyn Monroe, at and after the funeral services of Constance Collier, stage and film actress and drama coach.
Many sticky spiderwebs are included in this bonus for you, but please note: Take caution around young listeners. In this one, we are eavesdropping into an adult conversion and it is a bit saucier than your typical Done and Dunne episode.
6/12/2023
46:29
113. Capote's Coterie | The Everything, Everywhere, All At Once Swan: Pamela Digby Churchill Hayward Harriman
In this episode, we investigate the life and times of Pamela Churchill Hayward Harriman, courtesan of the 20th century, and so much more.
6/5/2023
1:07:45
112. Capote's Coterie | The Essential Swans: Doris Lilly
In this episode, we investigate the life and times of Doris Lilly, columnist, writer, legendary society girl, and self-proclaimed inspiration for Holly Golightly in Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
5/29/2023
36:27
111. Truman Capote and Dominick Dunne in 1975 and a Key West Twist
In this episode, we pull one last episode out of the Not Dunne Yet Patreon vault to investigate Truman Capote and Dominick Dunne’s relationship a little further in our timeline, taking us to 1975 and their Hollywood interaction after the release of Answered Prayers. Also included, a side quest into Truman’s time in Key West, Florida, intersecting with Dodson Rader, connecting to David Wolkowsky and Jimmy Buffett too.
5/22/2023
39:21
110. A Nick in Time: 1947 | Anaïs Nin and Gore Vidal
In this Not Dunne Yet bonus episode, we explore a moment in time for Dominick Dunne, and a trip he makes in 1947, connecting him with Anaïs Nin through Gore Vidal. In 1977, Anaïs Nin comes back into the story to complete a full circle moment with Dominick's son, Griffin Dunne.
