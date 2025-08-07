In 2000, Mariah Carey was the world’s biggest pop star. By the end of 2001, she was a national joke. Why? A little movie called Glitter. Lena and Alissa dig into the famous flop, Mariah’s divorce from Tommy Mottola, her comeback, and why we’re so eager to destroy our idols.
This episode was first published on 06/01/2019.
47:01
Lisa Nowak
In 2007, astronaut Lisa Nowak became a national punchline after (maybe) donning adult diapers to facilitate her violent pursuit of a romantic rival. Lena and Alissa discuss ambition, break-ups, and the cruelty of late-night TV jokes as they unpack the “diaper astronaut.”
This episode was first published on 05/25/2019.
47:12
Robin Givens
Actress and model Robin Givens was called “the most hated woman in America” during her 1989 divorce proceedings from Mike Tyson. America called her a home-wrecker and a gold digger—but Robin claimed she was fleeing Mike’s violence and temper.
This episode was first published on 05/18/2019.
41:34
Casey Johnson
Heiress to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, Casey was a 2000s tabloid staple known for her wild partying, badly-behaved pets, and tumultuous relationships, before her untimely death at age 30. Lena & Alissa discuss wealth, fame, and growing up in the public eye.
This episode was first published on 05/11/2019. It has been slightly edited from the original version.
45:02
Re-Introducing The C-Word
After years behind a paywall, Lena Dunham and historian of bad behavior Alissa Bennett are breaking The C-Word out of the vault and into your hearts. With every episode, Lena and Alissa take you on a historical deep dive into the life of a woman society dismissed by calling her mad, sad, or just plain bad: Lindsay Lohan, Judy Garland, Winona Ryder, Mariah Carey, Lil Kim and many more. Join them for a rich, hilarious, and heartbreaking look into exactly what it means when we call a woman “crazy.” The first three episodes drop on July 31st and then weekly after that.
The C-Word was originally published behind a paywall from 2019 - 2022. This is the first time it’s being released to all major podcast platforms.