Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHistoryThe C-Word
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The C-Word
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The C-Word

Lena Dunham & Alissa Bennett
HistorySociety & Culture
The C-Word
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Mariah Carey
    In 2000, Mariah Carey was the world’s biggest pop star. By the end of 2001, she was a national joke. Why? A little movie called Glitter. Lena and Alissa dig into the famous flop, Mariah’s divorce from Tommy Mottola, her comeback, and why we’re so eager to destroy our idols. This episode was first published on 06/01/2019. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    47:01
  • Lisa Nowak
    In 2007, astronaut Lisa Nowak became a national punchline after (maybe) donning adult diapers to facilitate her violent pursuit of a romantic rival. Lena and Alissa discuss ambition, break-ups, and the cruelty of late-night TV jokes as they unpack the “diaper astronaut.” This episode was first published on 05/25/2019. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    47:12
  • Robin Givens
    Actress and model Robin Givens was called “the most hated woman in America” during her 1989 divorce proceedings from Mike Tyson. America called her a home-wrecker and a gold digger—but Robin claimed she was fleeing Mike’s violence and temper. This episode was first published on 05/18/2019. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    41:34
  • Casey Johnson
    Heiress to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, Casey was a 2000s tabloid staple known for her wild partying, badly-behaved pets, and tumultuous relationships, before her untimely death at age 30. Lena & Alissa discuss wealth, fame, and growing up in the public eye. This episode was first published on 05/11/2019. It has been slightly edited from the original version. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    45:02
  • Re-Introducing The C-Word
    After years behind a paywall, Lena Dunham and historian of bad behavior Alissa Bennett are breaking The C-Word out of the vault and into your hearts. With every episode, Lena and Alissa take you on a historical deep dive into the life of a woman society dismissed by calling her mad, sad, or just plain bad: Lindsay Lohan, Judy Garland, Winona Ryder, Mariah Carey, Lil Kim and many more. Join them for a rich, hilarious, and heartbreaking look into exactly what it means when we call a woman “crazy.” The first three episodes drop on July 31st and then weekly after that. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:00

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About The C-Word

With every episode, Lena Dunham and Alissa Bennett take you on a historical deep dive into the life of a woman society dismissed by calling her mad, sad, or just plain bad: Lindsay Lohan, Judy Garland, Winona Ryder, Mariah Carey, Lil Kim and many more. Join them for a rich, hilarious, and heartbreaking look into exactly what it means when we call a woman “crazy.” The C-Word was originally published behind a paywall from 2019 - 2022. This is the first time it’s being released to all major podcast platforms.
Podcast website
HistorySociety & Culture

Listen to The C-Word, The Rest Is History and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/11/2025 - 9:09:21 AM