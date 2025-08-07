Re-Introducing The C-Word

After years behind a paywall, Lena Dunham and historian of bad behavior Alissa Bennett are breaking The C-Word out of the vault and into your hearts. With every episode, Lena and Alissa take you on a historical deep dive into the life of a woman society dismissed by calling her mad, sad, or just plain bad: Lindsay Lohan, Judy Garland, Winona Ryder, Mariah Carey, Lil Kim and many more. Join them for a rich, hilarious, and heartbreaking look into exactly what it means when we call a woman "crazy." The first three episodes drop on July 31st and then weekly after that.