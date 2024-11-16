Order The Memory Palace book now, dear listener. On Bookshop.org, on Amazon.com, on Barnes & Noble, or directly from Random House.The Memory Palace is a proud member of Radiotopia from PRX. Radiotopia is a collective of independently owned and operated podcasts that’s a part of PRX, a not-for-profit public media company. If you’d like to directly support this show, you can make a donation at Radiotopia.fm/donate. I have recently launched a newsletter. You can subscribe to it at thememorypalacepodcast.substack.com. Music
Two versions of Good Morning Melody by Lullatone.
Peter Maxwell Davies plays his own composition, Farewell to Stromness.
Dominique Dumont plays Gone for a Wander
15:23
Episode 150: Late One Night
19:21
Episode 222: Ferminia Sarras
Riverside by Ann Annie
Walking to Town by Lullatone
Alice Lake by North Americans
Gone for a Wander by Domenique Dumont
NotesThe definitive source on Ferminia Sarras (as far as definitive can be in her case) A Mine of Her Own: Women Prospectors in the American West, 1850-1950 by Sally Zanjani.
13:48
Episode 221: Ken Allen
Pure (Ride the World) by (the extraordinary) Brendan Eder Ensemble
Violette... from Philippe Sarde's score to Violette et Francois
Merry-go-Round and People on Sunday by Domenique Dumont
Dane by Nils Frahm
Two different versions of Debussy's Passepied, the piano one is performed by Seong-Jin Cho, the synth one by Isao Tomita
Love from Matthew Herbert
Memorial Park from Bernard Herrmann's score to Obsession.
Phantom Signals by Tvarvargen
NotesThere's plenty written about Ken Allen, but I particularly appreciated Jason Hribal's book Fear of the Animal Planet: The Hidden History of Animal Resistance.
22:53
Episode 220: The Zipper
Swiming by Explosions in the Sky
Walking Song by Kevin Volans and the Netherlands Wind Ensemble
I Walk on Guilded Splinters by Johnny Jenkins
Seduction by the Balanescu Quartet
Lunette by Les Baxter and Dr. Samuel J. Hoffman
Running Around by Buddy Ross
September by Giles Lamb
NotesThis episode was pieced together from a ton of little fragments but I wanted to steer folks to a couple of resources in particular: this excellent article from a few years back in the Toronto Star by Katie Daubs, and this documentary from filmmaker, Amy Nicholson, that primarily uses the Zipper as a way to talk about changes at Coney Island but has some great details from Harold Chance and his sons.