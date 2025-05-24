Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHistoryNicholas Fuentes
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Nicholas Fuentes
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Nicholas Fuentes

Quiet. Please
HistoryNews
Nicholas Fuentes
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Nick Fuentes
    In this episode, we explore the controversial rise of Nicholas J. Fuentes, a far-right political commentator who emerged from suburban Illinois to become one of America's most polarizing political figures. From his early days as a high school commentator to his involvement in major political events and eventual platform bans, we examine how this young provocateur has influenced modern political discourse and what his trajectory reveals about extremism in the digital age. This comprehensive look at Fuentes's impact on American politics sheds light on the evolving nature of political movements and the challenges they pose to democratic institutions.
    --------  
    18:17

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Nicholas Fuentes

Nick Fuentes is an American far-right commentator and live streamer, known for promoting white supremacist and antisemitic views. He hosts "America First" and has been involved in controversial political events.
Podcast website
HistoryNewsPolitics

Listen to Nicholas Fuentes, American Scandal and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Nicholas Fuentes: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/22/2025 - 12:25:57 AM