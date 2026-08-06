The History of WWII Podcast - by Ray Harris Jr

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650 episodes
- The Japanese come again during the late evening of September 13th. And this time Kawaguchi will make sure his attack is along the entire Marine line.
Want to go beyond the battlefield with The History of WWII Podcast? Dive deeper into the war with exclusive bonus episodes, expert interviews, and commercial-free listening for just $5/month! Every penny supports the show and keeps the history coming. https://worldwariipodcast.net/members/
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- Gen. Kawaguchi comes at the Marine perimeter, over confident by half. His men advance, which is when it all starts to go wrong. But he’ll return soon.
Want to go beyond the battlefield with The History of WWII Podcast? Dive deeper into the war with exclusive bonus episodes, expert interviews, and commercial-free listening for just $5/month! Every penny supports the show and keeps the history coming. https://worldwariipodcast.net/members/
Donations are always welcome and help keep the History of WWII Podcast free for all. https://bit.ly/3UuTZxU
Follow The History of WWII Podcast:
RSS – https://feeds.megaphone.fm/history-of-world-war-ii
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/wwii45
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/rayharrisjr/
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@wwiiguy
YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@historyofwwiipodcast8712
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- Late August/Early September 1942 is all about the Japanese sending more troops to Guadalcanal and the Americans trying to stop them. All for the next big battle.
Want to go beyond the battlefield with The History of WWII Podcast? Dive deeper into the war with exclusive bonus episodes, expert interviews, and commercial-free listening for just $5/month! Every penny supports the show and keeps the history coming. https://worldwariipodcast.net/members/
Donations are always welcome and help keep the History of WWII Podcast free for all. https://bit.ly/3UuTZxU
Follow The History of WWII Podcast:
RSS – https://feeds.megaphone.fm/history-of-world-war-ii
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/wwii45
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/rayharrisjr/
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@wwiiguy
YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@historyofwwiipodcast8712
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- Prof. Greg Jackson discusses his new book, Been There, Done That: How Our History Shows What We Can Overcome. Podcast Host and Creator of The History That Doesn't Suck Podcast offers examples from America's past that shows, we have survived other political and literal challenges and can do it again.
Want to go beyond the battlefield with The History of WWII Podcast? Dive deeper into the war with exclusive bonus episodes, expert interviews, and commercial-free listening for just $5/month! Every penny supports the show and keeps the history coming. https://worldwariipodcast.net/members/
Donations are always welcome and help keep the History of WWII Podcast free for all. https://bit.ly/3UuTZxU
Follow The History of WWII Podcast:
RSS – https://feeds.megaphone.fm/history-of-world-war-ii
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/wwii45
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/rayharrisjr/
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@wwiiguy
YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@historyofwwiipodcast8712
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- Government That Doesn't Suck is a Rewind Studios original podcast from the creators of History That Doesn't Suck, hosted by Professors Lindsey Cormack and Greg Jackson. Each episode digs into the surprising story of an American institution — from the origins of the internet, to the National Park Service, to the GI Bill, and so much more. You'll hear the stories behind them, plus a conversation with an expert who knows it inside and out.New episodes release every other Monday. Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or subscribe on YouTube for full video episodes. https://pod.link/1896938110
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The History of WWII Podcast
A biweekly history podcast covering the last great war. Join Ray Harris Jr as he explores World War Two in intimate detail. The History of WWII Podcast is produced and narrated by Ray Harris Jr. Ray has a degree in history from James Madison University. I’ve been obsessed with the events and people from WWII since I first learned of them. I’ve been waiting years for someone to do a podcast on WWII and couldn’t wait any longer.Podcast website
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