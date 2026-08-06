The History of WWII Podcast - by Ray Harris Jr

Prof. Greg Jackson discusses his new book, Been There, Done That: How Our History Shows What We Can Overcome. Podcast Host and Creator of The History That Doesn't Suck Podcast offers examples from America's past that shows, we have survived other political and literal challenges and can do it again.



Want to go beyond the battlefield with The History of WWII Podcast? Dive deeper into the war with exclusive bonus episodes, expert interviews, and commercial-free listening for just $5/month! Every penny supports the show and keeps the history coming. https://worldwariipodcast.net/members/



Donations are always welcome and help keep the History of WWII Podcast free for all. https://bit.ly/3UuTZxU



Follow The History of WWII Podcast:



RSS – https://feeds.megaphone.fm/history-of-world-war-ii



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/wwii45



Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/rayharrisjr/



TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@wwiiguy



YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@historyofwwiipodcast8712

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices