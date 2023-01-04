The History of WWII Podcast - by Ray Harris Jr

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A biweekly podcast covering the last great war. Join Ray Harris Jr as he explores World War Two in intimate detail.
A biweekly podcast covering the last great war. Join Ray Harris Jr as he explores World War Two in intimate detail. More

  • Episode 414-In the Lap of the Gods
    As August 13th turns into the 14th, more ships of Pedestal are lost. Some fought bravely during their last moments, other's not. But Adm. Syfret's orders are that all ships are to try. And Commander Gibbs of the destroyer HMS Pathfinder and his crew enter into the history books as the ablest crew ever to sail a ship. Still, when the sun rises on August 14th, there are fewer ships to protect and fewer to protect them.
    5/1/2023
    35:18
  • Episode 413-I Was Always Grateful to Mussolini
    The ships of Pedestal have entered The Narrows. Waiting for them are Italian E-boats that rule the night. But Keith Park, Malta's Air Arm commander, has an ace up his sleeve. Well, at least a great poker face. Meanwhile Kesselring and the Italians argue from sun rise, past sun set on whether Adm. Da Zara's attack fleet should have air cover. What's the worst the planes on Malta could do to them?
    4/24/2023
    33:22
  • Episode 412-Courage and Cowardice
    Churchill visits Stalin for the first time, only to give him bad news. There will be no Second Front in 1942. Then, back to Pedestal as the merchant ships have been scattered. The destroyers will try to round them up, but some captains don't want to finish the trip. And the tanker Ohio is still limping towards Malta, but now she's on her own.
    4/16/2023
    28:14
  • Episode 411-The Deadly Game of Dodge Bomb
    As Pedestal nears the Narrows, more escorts and merchant ships are lost to Axis planes and submarines. The convoy had been laid on heavily, to make up for any anticipated losses, but the losses about to take place would strain the very reason for London even trying.
    4/10/2023
    32:06
  • Episode 410-Four Torpedoes Can Make All the Difference
    As Force Z leaves Force X and Pedestal to their fate, Italian subs and torpedo boats line up in the narrow Sicilian Narrows to finish off the merchantmen. Adm. Burrough is confident that he can get through, until a lone but lucky Italian sub launches 4 torpedoes that changes the odds.
    4/1/2023
    27:16

A biweekly podcast covering the last great war. Join Ray Harris Jr as he explores World War Two in intimate detail.
