DEBRIEFED With Chris Ramsay

Chris Ramsay
DEBRIEFED with Chris Ramsay is a deep dive in to the mysterious world of UFO's, Psychic abilities, Non-Human Intelligence and so much more from The Area 52 YouT...
  • The "Horrible Truth" about The Alien Deal - DEBRIEFED ep. 20
    Today I'm reading through the famous document submitted to Paranet in 1987 by John Lear about the deal that the US government made with aliens back in 1954. Patreon Exclusive Content: https://www.patreon.com/Area52investigations AREA 52 Shop: https://www.1st.shop/collections/area-52 Join The Area52 Discord: https://discord.gg/x29SrGtdNu Follow me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/area52investigations/ Call us Toll Free: 8-333-AREA52 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/26PjFc2gsF0jE9CiMvNBVt Itunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/debriefed-with-chris-ramsay/id1724258920 Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvQ_EDuk8w67a2UkCS1ptbA/join LINKS: John Lear's Document: https://sacred-texts.com/ufo/coverup.htm Holloman AFB: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UESsdUGTPDY&t=748s Jesse Michels Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzvwBBSmWYA&t=459s George Knapp Lear Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGQkkHuwm6w&t=1521s
    --------  
    1:04:45
  • Mind Reading Children - Feat Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell - DEBRIEFED ep. 19
    This is a conversation between myself and Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell, the neuroscientist and neuropsychiatrist behind the breakout hit podcast "The Telepathy Tapes". We talk about the upcoming documentary, some of the best cases of telepathy, NHI, Telekinesis, Precognition and so much more!Get Her Book Here: https://drdianehennacy.com/books/The Telepathy Tapes: https://thetelepathytapes.com/Patreon Exclusive Content: https://www.patreon.com/Area52investigationsAREA 52 Shop: https://www.1st.shop/collections/area-52Join The Area52 Discord: https://discord.gg/x29SrGtdNuFollow me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/area52investigations/Call us Toll Free: 8-333-AREA52Join this channel to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvQ_EDuk8w67a2UkCS1ptbA/join
    --------  
    1:01:47
  • DMT, Synchronicities and The Yeti Feat. @NelsonDellis - DEBRIEFED ep. 18
    I Tried DMT for the first time with 6x US Memory Champion  @NelsonDellis  . We talk about wild synchronicities, Memory championships and the Yeti. Patreon Exclusive Content: https://www.patreon.com/Area52investigations AREA 52 Shop: https://www.1st.shop/collections/area-52 Join The Area52 Discord: https://discord.gg/x29SrGtdNu Follow me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/area52investigations/ Call us Toll Free: 8-333-AREA52 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/26PjFc2gsF0jE9CiMvNBVt Itunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/debriefed-with-chris-ramsay/id1724258920 Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvQ_EDuk8w67a2UkCS1ptbA/join LINKS: Follow Nelson: https://www.instagram.com/nelzor Nelson's Books: https://www.goodreads.com/author/list/8326797.Nelson_Dellis Memory Course: https://www.everestmemory.com/waitlist
    --------  
    1:34:10
  • The Alien Interview - What is their Purpose? - DEBRIEFED ep. 17
    An alleged whistleblower with secondhand knowledge of the existence of secret UAP and NHI Programs confesses what he knows as he recalls the interviews with these beings. Patreon Exclusive Content: https://www.patreon.com/Area52investigations AREA 52 Shop: https://www.1st.shop/collections/area-52 Join The Area52 Discord: https://discord.gg/x29SrGtdNuFollow me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/area52investigations/Call us Toll Free: 8-333-AREA52 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/26PjFc2gsF0jE9CiMvNBVt Itunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/debriefed-with-chris-ramsay/id1724258920 Join this channel to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvQ_EDuk8w67a2UkCS1ptbA/join LINKS: Original Post: https://www.reddit.com/r/aliens/comments/18cgurv/i_have_secondhand_knowledge/ The Telepathy Tapes: https://thetelepathytapes.com/
    --------  
    57:43
  • Transmedium UAPs, UFO National Archives and Debunking - w/ Chrissy Newton - DEBRIEFED ep. 16
    Chrissy Newton, TV Host, Researcher, Writer & award winning Podcaster at The Debrief joins me in the SCIF to talk about her TV Show on Discovery where she gets to the bottom of a TON of new UFO Encounters. We also talk about The National UFO Archive and the UN's role during Disclosure. Patreon Exclusive Content: https://www.patreon.com/Area52investigations AREA 52 Shop: https://www.1st.shop/collections/area-52 Join The Area52 Discord: https://discord.gg/x29SrGtdNu Chrissy Newton's Website: https://chrissynewton.com/ Follow Chrissy on IG: https://www.instagram.com/beingchrissynewton/ Follow her Podcast: https://thedebrief.org/podcasts/ Follow me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/area52investigations/ Call us Toll Free: 8-333-AREA52 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/26PjFc2gsF0jE9CiMvNBVt Itunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/debriefed-with-chris-ramsay/id1724258920 Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvQ_EDuk8w67a2UkCS1ptbA/join
    --------  
    1:43:12

DEBRIEFED with Chris Ramsay is a deep dive in to the mysterious world of UFO's, Psychic abilities, Non-Human Intelligence and so much more from The Area 52 YouTube channel. Join me as I post weekly podcasts about famous whistleblowers, government leaks and bring on the occasional guest to chat in the SCIF. For more, tune in to Area 52 Investigations on YouTube!
