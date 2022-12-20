Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kevin Stroud
add
The Spoken History of a Global Language More
History
The Spoken History of a Global Language More

Available Episodes

5 of 179
  • Episode 167: The Rhythm of English
    All languages have their own rhythm and cadence, and English is no exception. That rhythm has actually shaped the language over time. It contributed to the structure of English poetry, and during the Elizabethan period, it shaped the way drama … Continue reading →
    4/24/2023
    1:08:11
  • Bonus Episode: Rise and Fall of the Classic Movie Accent
    In this episode from the Patreon archives, we examine the accent used by actors and actresses in very old movies. We look at the origin of that accent and examine why it was adopted by the film industry in the … Continue reading →
    3/31/2023
    41:07
  • Episode 166: The Arte of Warre
    In 1588, the Spanish Armada set sail for England in an attempt to depose Elizabeth I and replace her with a Spanish princess. In this episode, we examine how the English victory secured the status of English within the Church … Continue reading →
    3/7/2023
    1:15:39
  • Episode 165: Glamorous Grammar
    William Bullokar composed the first formal grammar of the English language in 1586. Prior to that point, the concept of grammar had been largely restricted to Latin. Bullokar’s work extended the concept to English, but it did so by employing … Continue reading →
    1/30/2023
    1:01:34
  • Episode 164: Somewhere in the Middle
    Throughout her long reign, Queen Elizabeth I was faced with many difficult decisions, and she often chose a middle path when she could. In this episode, we explore the middle paths taken during her reign, and the consequences of those … Continue reading →
    12/20/2022
    1:18:58

About The History of English Podcast

The Spoken History of a Global Language
