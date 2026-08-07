Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationThe History of English Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The History of English Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The History of English Podcast

Kevin Stroud
EducationHistory
The History of English Podcast
Latest episode

202 episodes

  • The History of English Podcast

    Episode 190: Union, Division and Unusual U

    06/30/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    During the decade of the 1640s, England was divided by Civil War. At the same time, the sound of letter of U was also experiencing its own division, ultimately resulting in two distinct ‘long’ sounds and two distinct ‘short’ sounds. In this episode, we explore those developments and examine how the English Civil War shaped the English language.

    TRANSCRIPT: EPISODE 190
  • The History of English Podcast

    Episode 189: Stressed Out

    04/30/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    As we conclude our look at the 1630s, we explore the events leading to Civil War in England and the expansion of the English colonies along the eastern coast of North America. We also examine the evolution of syllable stress in English and the variation in stress patterns in Modern English.

    TRANSCRIPT: EPISODE 189
  • The History of English Podcast

    Episode 188: Old England and New England

    02/27/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    In this episode, we explore the first large-scale migration of English settlers to North America in the early 1600s. The settlers arrived in the newly established Massachusetts Bay Colony. We explore the events that led to this migration, and we also explore the linguistic connections between New England and East Anglia in eastern England.

    TRANSCRIPT: EPISODE 188
  • The History of English Podcast

    Episode 187: Islands and Sea

    12/31/2025 | 1h 12 mins.
    In this episode, we explore the influence of seafaring on the English language in the early 1600s. We also look at events in the latter half of the 1620s, which included the first permanent English settlements in the Caribbean. This period saw the arrival of Charles I as the new king of England and Scotland, so we also examine his early reign and his repeated conflicts with Parliament.

    TRANSCRIPT: EPISODE 187
  • The History of English Podcast

    Episode 186: A Dutch Treat

    10/31/2025 | 1h 25 mins.
    In this episode, we explore two important developments in North America. First, we examine the legendary story of the Pilgrims’ arrival in New England in 1620 and the establishment of the Plymouth Colony. Secondly, we examine the creation of the Dutch settlement in modern-day New York and New Jersey, and we explore how Dutch influenced early American English. We also examine several important developments in England in the early 1620s.

    TRANSCRIPT: EPISODE 186
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About The History of English Podcast
The Spoken History of a Global Language
Podcast website
EducationHistorySociety & Culture

Listen to The History of English Podcast, Living Your Legacy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The History of English Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 12:52:13 PM
A company fromMADSACK