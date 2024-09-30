Powered by RND
Tune in to hear Katy and Nathan pair cocktails with amazing women of history. Cheers!
HistoryComedy

Available Episodes

  • Elizabeth Taylor part 1
    Elizabeth Taylor: From Child Star to Independent Woman - The Early Years Join Queens Podcast as we explore the early life and career of Elizabeth Taylor. Yes, you may know her as an icon, but do you know how she got there? Today we're bringing baby Elizabeth from London to Hollywood and all the drama in between. Cheers! 00:00 Introduction and Content Warning by That Wasn't In My Textbook 02:13 Introducing Elizabeth Taylor 2:46 Cocktail 13:35 Elizabeth's Move to Hollywood 18:02 Elizabeth's First Acting Contract 18:42 The Studio System in the 1940s 22:51 Landing the Role in Lassie 25:18 The Breakthrough Role: National Velvet 32:07 The Dark Side of Hollywood 37:01 Confronting MGM's Louis B. Mayer 44:09 A Tumultuous Marriage with Nicky Hilton 55:39 Elizabeth Taylor's Independence and Career Growth Sources: Elizabeth Taylor's Birthchart Elizabeth the First podcast Elizabeth Taylor discusses childhood abuse LA Times article about her divorce About her friendship with Montgomery Clift Queens podcast is part of Airwave Media podcast network. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to advertise on our podcast.Want more Queens? Head to our Patreon, check out our merch store and follow us on Instagram! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:05:18
  • Yaa Asantewaa
    Yaa Asantewaa: The Brave Queen Mother Who Led a Rebellion The episode dives into the remarkable life of Yaa Asantewaa, the Queen Mother of the Asante people of modern-day Ghana. Yaa Asantewaa is known for her leadership during the War of the Golden Stool, where she led a resistance against British colonization in the early 1900s. The episode explores the historical context of the Asante Empire, the significance of the Golden Stool, and how Yaa Asantewaa's efforts have made her a symbol of national pride in Ghana. The discussion includes her life, her powerful speeches, and her legacy, providing a comprehensive look at this extraordinary figure in history. 02:57 The Asante Empire and Its Origins 04:48 The Golden Stool and Asante Culture 12:29 Yaa Asantewaa's Early Life 15:37 European Colonization and Conflict 24:58 Big Cl*t Energy: The Rise of the Queen Mother 26:33 Civil War and British Colonization 29:50 The Golden Stool and British Demands 35:04 Yaa Asantewaa's Rebellion 47:54 Legacy and Independence Some sources: History Tea Time YouTube Brittanica GhanaWeb Asante Gold in the British Museum Queens podcast is part of Airwave Media podcast network. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to advertise on our podcast.Want more Queens? Head to our Patreon, check out our merch store and follow us on Instagram! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    54:32
  • Frida Kahlo with Right Answers Mostly
    Welcome back to Queens Podcast. Today Katy and Nathan are joined by our friends from Right Answers Mostly who are going to tell us about the extraordinary life of artist, Frida Kahlo. We're discussing her tumultuous journey through physical and emotional pain, her bold and unapologetic art, and her impactful (and toxic) relationships. From surviving polio and a traumatic bus accident to making groundbreaking self-portraits and becoming a feminist and political icon, this episode uncovers Kahlo's legacy as a powerful woman in history. You can find Tess & Claire on Instagram, Tiktok and Youtube. Also make sure to check out their Cleopatra episode featuring Katy of Queens podcast! Queens podcast is part of Airwave Media podcast network. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to advertise on our podcast.Want more Queens? Head to our Patreon, check out our merch store and follow us on Instagram! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:04:45
  • Margaret of Anjou part 3
    Queen She-wolf: The saga of Margaret of Anjou comes to an end. Welcome back to the third installment in our Margaret of Anjou series. Today we're discussing Margaret's dramatic journey as Queen of England during the War of the Roses, her struggle against mental illness, her relentless fight for her family's throne, and her eventual tragic downfall. The episode features a mix of history, humor, and reflective commentary on how Margaret's legacy has been shaped by the victors' narrative. We reference a few of our previous episodes in this one, and you can find all of our ladies of the Wars of the Roses on this page. Our intro/disclaimer is by The Persistence podcast Time stamps: 02:55 The Civil War and Margaret's Struggles 15:19 Margaret's Exile and Edward IV's Reign 23:47 Margaret's Reluctant Alliance with Warwick 27:19 Warwick's Victory and Henry VI's Restoration 28:33 Edward IV's Return and Margaret's Setback 30:51 Margaret's Final Stand 44:11 Margaret's Return to France and Final Years 45:53 Margaret's Legacy and Historical Impact Some sources: Red Roses by Amy License Rex Factor Podcast Margaret of Anjou: Passionate Mother by Carole Levin  This episode is sponsored by Factor. Head to factormeals.com/queenspod50 And use code queenspod50 to get 50% off your first box plus 20% off your next month. Queens podcast is part of Airwave Media podcast network. Please get in touch with [email protected] if you would like to advertise on our podcast. Want more Queens? Head to our Patreon, check out our merch store and follow us on Instagram! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    56:40
  • Margaret of Anjou part 2
    Margaret of Anjou part 2: Power, Politics, and the Wars of the Roses. We are back to continue our journey to get to know Margaret of Anjou. In this episode of the Queens podcast, we delve into the tumultuous life of Maggie OA. We'll explore her role as the Queen of England through a chaotic period marked by the mental illness of her husband, Henry VI, and the political strife of the Wars of the Roses. If you like this episode but haven't listened to our Margaret Beaufort episodes, we think those two episodes complement each other well. Intro by Sisters Who Watch Some sources: Red Roses by Amy License Ridiculous History: Loveday: Henry VI's Well-intentioned, Terrible Attempt at Making Peace Rex Factor: Margaret of Anjou Biography Medieval Coventry This episode is sponsored by Factor. Head to factormeals.com/queenspod50 And use code queenspod50 to get 50% off your first box plus 20% off your next month. Queens podcast is part of Airwave Media podcast network. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to advertise on our podcast. Want more Queens? Head to our Patreon, check out our merch store and follow us on Instagram! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    50:03

