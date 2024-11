Margaret of Anjou part 3

Queen She-wolf: The saga of Margaret of Anjou comes to an end. Welcome back to the third installment in our Margaret of Anjou series. Today we're discussing Margaret's dramatic journey as Queen of England during the War of the Roses, her struggle against mental illness, her relentless fight for her family's throne, and her eventual tragic downfall. The episode features a mix of history, humor, and reflective commentary on how Margaret's legacy has been shaped by the victors' narrative. We reference a few of our previous episodes in this one, and you can find all of our ladies of the Wars of the Roses on this page. Our intro/disclaimer is by The Persistence podcast Time stamps: 02:55 The Civil War and Margaret's Struggles 15:19 Margaret's Exile and Edward IV's Reign 23:47 Margaret's Reluctant Alliance with Warwick 27:19 Warwick's Victory and Henry VI's Restoration 28:33 Edward IV's Return and Margaret's Setback 30:51 Margaret's Final Stand 44:11 Margaret's Return to France and Final Years 45:53 Margaret's Legacy and Historical Impact Some sources: Red Roses by Amy License Rex Factor Podcast Margaret of Anjou: Passionate Mother by Carole Levin