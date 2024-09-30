Elizabeth Taylor: From Child Star to Independent Woman - The Early Years
Join Queens Podcast as we explore the early life and career of Elizabeth Taylor. Yes, you may know her as an icon, but do you know how she got there?
Today we're bringing baby Elizabeth from London to Hollywood and all the drama in between. Cheers!
00:00 Introduction and Content Warning by That Wasn't In My Textbook
02:13 Introducing Elizabeth Taylor
2:46 Cocktail
13:35 Elizabeth's Move to Hollywood
18:02 Elizabeth's First Acting Contract
18:42 The Studio System in the 1940s
22:51 Landing the Role in Lassie
25:18 The Breakthrough Role: National Velvet
32:07 The Dark Side of Hollywood
37:01 Confronting MGM's Louis B. Mayer
44:09 A Tumultuous Marriage with Nicky Hilton
55:39 Elizabeth Taylor's Independence and Career Growth
Sources:
Elizabeth Taylor's Birthchart
Elizabeth the First podcast
Elizabeth Taylor discusses childhood abuse
LA Times article about her divorce
About her friendship with Montgomery Clift
Yaa Asantewaa
Yaa Asantewaa: The Brave Queen Mother Who Led a Rebellion
The episode dives into the remarkable life of Yaa Asantewaa, the Queen Mother of the Asante people of modern-day Ghana. Yaa Asantewaa is known for her leadership during the War of the Golden Stool, where she led a resistance against British colonization in the early 1900s. The episode explores the historical context of the Asante Empire, the significance of the Golden Stool, and how Yaa Asantewaa's efforts have made her a symbol of national pride in Ghana. The discussion includes her life, her powerful speeches, and her legacy, providing a comprehensive look at this extraordinary figure in history.
02:57 The Asante Empire and Its Origins
04:48 The Golden Stool and Asante Culture
12:29 Yaa Asantewaa's Early Life
15:37 European Colonization and Conflict
24:58 Big Cl*t Energy: The Rise of the Queen Mother
26:33 Civil War and British Colonization
29:50 The Golden Stool and British Demands
35:04 Yaa Asantewaa's Rebellion
47:54 Legacy and Independence
Some sources:
History Tea Time YouTube
Brittanica
GhanaWeb
Asante Gold in the British Museum
Frida Kahlo with Right Answers Mostly
Welcome back to Queens Podcast. Today Katy and Nathan are joined by our friends from Right Answers Mostly who are going to tell us about the extraordinary life of artist, Frida Kahlo. We're discussing her tumultuous journey through physical and emotional pain, her bold and unapologetic art, and her impactful (and toxic) relationships. From surviving polio and a traumatic bus accident to making groundbreaking self-portraits and becoming a feminist and political icon, this episode uncovers Kahlo's legacy as a powerful woman in history.
You can find Tess & Claire on Instagram, Tiktok and Youtube. Also make sure to check out their Cleopatra episode featuring Katy of Queens podcast!
Margaret of Anjou part 3
Queen She-wolf: The saga of Margaret of Anjou comes to an end.
Welcome back to the third installment in our Margaret of Anjou series. Today we're discussing Margaret's dramatic journey as Queen of England during the War of the Roses, her struggle against mental illness, her relentless fight for her family's throne, and her eventual tragic downfall. The episode features a mix of history, humor, and reflective commentary on how Margaret's legacy has been shaped by the victors' narrative.
We reference a few of our previous episodes in this one, and you can find all of our ladies of the Wars of the Roses on this page.
Our intro/disclaimer is by The Persistence podcast
Time stamps:
02:55 The Civil War and Margaret's Struggles
15:19 Margaret's Exile and Edward IV's Reign
23:47 Margaret's Reluctant Alliance with Warwick
27:19 Warwick's Victory and Henry VI's Restoration
28:33 Edward IV's Return and Margaret's Setback
30:51 Margaret's Final Stand
44:11 Margaret's Return to France and Final Years
45:53 Margaret's Legacy and Historical Impact
Some sources:
Red Roses by Amy License
Rex Factor Podcast
Margaret of Anjou: Passionate Mother by Carole Levin
Margaret of Anjou part 2
Margaret of Anjou part 2: Power, Politics, and the Wars of the Roses.
We are back to continue our journey to get to know Margaret of Anjou. In this episode of the Queens podcast, we delve into the tumultuous life of Maggie OA. We'll explore her role as the Queen of England through a chaotic period marked by the mental illness of her husband, Henry VI, and the political strife of the Wars of the Roses.
If you like this episode but haven't listened to our Margaret Beaufort episodes, we think those two episodes complement each other well.
Intro by Sisters Who Watch
Some sources:
Red Roses by Amy License
Ridiculous History: Loveday: Henry VI's Well-intentioned, Terrible Attempt at Making Peace
Rex Factor: Margaret of Anjou Biography
Medieval Coventry
