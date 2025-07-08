A minute by minute critical analysis of the emotions I felt following a false accusation of not flushing a toilet after defecation Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:15:44
Haunt me with the Ghost of a Tree
A 15th century saint who would dream about christ penetrating her heart. A 380 million year old extinction event where the plants couldn't decompose when they died
1:06:48
Frankie Boyle
I chat with the legendary author and comedian Frankie Boyle in his hometown of Glasgow
1:31:27
Nazi Yoghurt Folklore
A hot take about the healing soil on a priests grave and probiotic yoghurt in an 11th century vision poem
1:31:51
This weeks podcast will be a day late
my sincerest apologies