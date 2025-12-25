Abstract Poetry, now in its Second Season, features When Meaning Refuses to Be Explained, a contemplative exploration of poetry that resists clarity, closure, and easy interpretation.
12/25/2025 | 10 mins.
This episode invites listeners into a space where language is felt rather than solved, and where emotion, rhythm, and silence carry as much weight as literal meaning. By embracing ambiguity and abstraction, the episode challenges the instinct to decode every line, encouraging instead a deeper, more personal engagement with poetic expression. When Meaning Refuses to Be Explained positions poetry not as a puzzle to be answered, but as an experience to be lived—affirming that some truths are best encountered through intuition, reflection, and resonance rather than explanation. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
(Bonus Episode) Book 101 Review, in its fifth season, features Miles Mason, Sr.as my guest.
12/23/2025 | 30 mins.
Miles Mason, Sr. Family lawyer, CPA, Author Miles Mason, Sr. JD, CPA, is a husband, father, and divorce lawyer. He is married to Sharon, and together, they have three grown children. He is the author of four books on divorce, including the "The Forensic Accounting Deskbook," published by the ABA Family Law Section, and the Tennessee Divorce Client’s Handbook, available on Amazon. Active in the community, Miles currently serves on the Orpheum Theatre Group Board of Directors. On the personal side, Miles travels, writes, golfs, reads assassin novels, and walks Winston (Pug) and Islay (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel). To celebrate their Thirtieth wedding anniversary, Miles and Sharon toured Yellowstone National Park and met up with friends in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Empty nesters, they love traveling together whenever their busy schedules open up. The couple spent two weeks touring Scotland celebrating Sharon’s fiftieth birthday. Their oldest daughter graduated from SCAD and is an interior designer. Their son now works in Logistics. Their youngest daughter graduated UT Chattanooga and is a writer. Sharon and Miles often travel to national conferences at which Miles is speaking; these include the meetings of the American Bar Association Family Law Section and the American Institute of CPAs. Miles is a nationally recognized speaker who presents continuing education seminars across the country on divorce trial practice involving complex financial issues, forensic accounting, and business valuation for judges, attorneys, CPAs, and business valuation experts. At national conferences, Miles has co-presented seminars with some of the nation’s leading lawyers and business valuation experts including Randy Kessler, Tom Burrage, Shannon Pratt, Chris Mercer, Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Linda Thomas, and Michael Kaplan. The media frequently asks him to comment on divorce for television news and local and national press including CNN, Forbes, and ABC. Miles is rated 10.0 out of 10.0 by Avvo and recognized by peers as a Tennessee Super Lawyer. Miles is past chair of the Tennessee Bar Association’s Family Law Section and served on the Editorial Board of the Tennessee Bar Journal. He is also a member of the American, Tennessee, and Memphis Bar Associations’ Family Law Sections, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and the Tennessee Society of CPAs. Miles is honored as a Fellow of the Memphis Bar Foundation and listed as a “Family Law Power Player” by Inside Memphis Business magazine. In 2021, Miles was awarded Memphis Business Journal’s “Best of the Bar” by their Editorial Board. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, he served as one of five judges for the Memphis Business Journal’s Best of the Bar Awards. In 2024, Miles was awarded the Justice Joseph W. Henry Award for Outstanding Legal Writing. Miles has also received a “AV Preeminent®” Peer Review Rating. AV Preeminent® is the highest possible Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating designation. This is given only to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards by their peers. Finally, Miles Mason has been named to Best Lawyers in America, a peer review honor. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
(Bonus Episode) Abstract Essay in its Fifth season, features Autumn Williams as my guest.
12/23/2025 | 32 mins.
Autumn Williams Autumn Williams Poetry When the chronic illness I have, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), worsened to the point that I became mostly bedbound, I discovered poetry as a way to transform challenging experiences into universal reflections on time, loss, and hope. My journey from those first poems, to self-publishing a Kirkus-praised, #1 Best Selling poetry collection, "Clouds on the Ground" (released November 7th, 2024), and chapbook "WAVES", demonstrates the power of creative expression to find beauty in life's difficult seasons. I currently live in Texas with my husband and our children. Through my life experiences, I bring authentic conversations about resilience, the artistic process, and finding meaning through creative work. My accessible poetry and personal story resonate with listeners who are facing their own challenges, or are seeking creative outlets during difficult times. My interests include writing and reading poetry, listening to music, and spending time with my family. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
(Bonus)Mental Health 101, in its first season, features Ali Yilmaz as a guest, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness and fostering it.
12/21/2025 | 28 mins.
Mental Health 101, in its first season, features Ali Yilmaz as a guest, offering a thoughtful and compassionate conversation on Mental Health Awareness that underscores the importance of understanding emotional well-being in everyday life. This episode explores how awareness, education, and open dialogue can reduce stigma and empower individuals to recognize mental health as an essential part of overall wellness. Ali Yilmaz shares grounded insights on fostering supportive environments—at home, at work, and within communities—where people feel seen, heard, and encouraged to seek help without fear or judgment. By emphasizing empathy, early awareness, and practical communication, the discussion reframes mental health not as a weakness, but as a shared human responsibility, inviting listeners to cultivate resilience, connection, and healthier conversations for themselves and those around them. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
(Bonus)Mental Health 101, in its first season, features Ali Yilmaz as a guest, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness and fostering it.
12/21/2025 | 27 mins.
Mental Health 101, in its first season, features Ali Yilmaz as a guest, offering a thoughtful and compassionate conversation on Mental Health Awareness that underscores the importance of understanding emotional well-being in everyday life. This episode explores how awareness, education, and open dialogue can reduce stigma and empower individuals to recognize mental health as an essential part of overall wellness. Ali Yilmaz shares grounded insights on fostering supportive environments—at home, at work, and within communities—where people feel seen, heard, and encouraged to seek help without fear or judgment. By emphasizing empathy, early awareness, and practical communication, the discussion reframes mental health not as a weakness, but as a shared human responsibility, inviting listeners to cultivate resilience, connection, and healthier conversations for themselves and those around them. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Abstract Poetry