The Promise of Psychedelics: Science-Based Hope for Better Mental Health by Dr. Peter Silverstone
1/10/2026 | 7 mins.
Psychedelics hold much promise as a treatment for mental health disorders, thanks to what is known about how the brain and the mind experience and react to psychedelics. Sometimes, psychedelics mimic psychiatric disorders, and sometimes they can help us treat psychiatric disorders. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
(Bonus Episode) Write Team Anthologies Book 1 Future's Lens: Science Fiction Anthology by the WriteTeam
1/05/2026 | 45 mins.
Available on Amazon worldwide. Five storytellers from Inexhaustible Media’s Twitch-based Writeteam converge on science fiction with stories from cyberpunk adventure to aliens & space opera.Deke by danger zones rife with nefarious companies, multiverse threats and unexpected adventures in space colonies. A man with a singular focus must keep his mind busy before he acts on impulses that could expose his secret. A woman discovers reality twisted, when searching for her friend and finding the father she didn’t know she was missing. A Captain of the space fleet defends her crew from disorienting multiverse destruction. A single mom risks jeopardizing the security of her family to save two young lives in an engineered colony. A war hero from the wrong side of victory ducks through cyberpunk discotheques in 2079’s London, with an assassin on his techo-tail. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Abstract Essay in its Fifth season, features Douglas William Ell as my guest.
1/01/2026 | 29 mins.
Doug Ell Science AND Faith Author Douglas Ell, a former atheist, says “I’ve spent more than 30 years reconciling science and God, because I needed scientific evidence to believe in God.” In our time, the pursuit of scientific and philosophical knowledge has largely been the domain of narrowly focused professionals and academics. Ell’s work represents a return to the more open-minded, broad thinking of the Renaissance and Scientific Revolution, when intelligent people of diverse backgrounds exchanged information not to further professional careers, but as part of a collective effort to advance science and reason. Douglas Ell grew up in Connecticut, and graduated early from MIT, where he double majored in math and physics. He then obtained a masters in theoretical mathematics from the University of Maryland. After graduating from law school, magna cum laude, he became a prominent attorney. Ell drafted the first 401(k) plan in professional sports and has represented a number of nationally recognized corporations, unions and pension plans. He has litigated nationally with great success and persuaded Congress to make important changes in employee benefits laws. As a lawyer Ell learned how to sift through competing arguments and the importance of carefully considering different points of view, skills which he has now used to untangle the confused and often emotional relationship between science and religion. His legal training and work, combined with his academic science background and a lifetime of independent study, has given him a uniquely grounded approach to science, religion, and philosophy. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Science 101 in its third season, featuring Mark Christensen talking about The Power of Curiosity: How Science Explains Our World.
12/30/2025 | 32 mins.
Science 101, in its third season, features Mark Christensen in an insightful episode titled The Power of Curiosity: How Science Explains Our World. This conversation explores curiosity as the driving force behind scientific discovery, innovation, and human progress, showing how asking the right questions leads to deeper understanding of the natural world. Mark Christensen breaks down complex scientific ideas into accessible insights, demonstrating how observation, experimentation, and critical thinking shape everything from everyday phenomena to groundbreaking breakthroughs. The Power of Curiosity invites listeners to see science not as a collection of facts, but as an ongoing journey of inquiry—one that empowers us to better understand, navigate, and appreciate the world around us. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
USA Today bestselling hybrid/indie author of over 20 horror, science fiction and fantasy novels
12/27/2025 | 29 mins.
Chris Philbrook is the creator and author of Adrian’s Undead Diary, The Reemergence, Colony Lost, the fantasy world of Elmoryn and the upcoming horror series The Darkness of DIggory Finch. Chris has several years of experience working in game development and editing as well as writing fiction for several major game design companies. He has a business degree as well as a psychology degree. Chris has authored twelve novels in the horror/post-apocalyptic series Adrian’s Undead Diary, as well as five urban fantasy novels in The Reemergence series and three dark fantasy novels in The Kinless Trilogy. His first science fiction novel; Colony Lost has received stellar reviews.. He has also edited two anthologies, and has had numerous short stories and novellas published in the horror world. He writes young adult science fiction under the pen name W.J. Orion, and has two books released in The Dry Earth series. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Science 101