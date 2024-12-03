Earth is about to catch up to Jupiter, the solar system’s largest planet. We’ll pass between Jupiter and the Sun on Saturday. As a result, Jupiter is putting on its best performance of the year. It’s in view shortly after sunset and stays in view all night. Jupiter is brightest for the year as well.
Jupiter is the fifth planet out from the Sun – about five times farther from the Sun than Earth is. At that distance, it takes almost 12 years for the planet to complete a single turn around the Sun.
Since Earth is much closer to the Sun, it zips past Jupiter every 13 months. Jupiter lines up opposite the Sun during those passages – a point called “opposition.” That’s when the two planets are closest. This week, Jupiter will be just 380 million miles away.
The combination of that proximity and the good viewing angle means that Jupiter is brightest at opposition. It’s almost always the third-brightest object in the night sky – only the Moon and the planet Venus regularly outshine it. But it’s especially bright right now – it looks like a brilliant star, shining all night long.
Look for Jupiter low in the east-northeast at nightfall. It’s between the horns of Taurus. The bull’s bright orange eye, the star Aldebaran, glows to the upper right of Jupiter. The planet climbs high across the sky during the night, and is in the west at dawn, with Aldebaran below it.
We’ll have more about Jupiter during the week.
Script by Damond Benningfield
2:14
Antarctic Feedback
Stars can act like they don’t want company. Radiation and “winds” of charged particles – especially from young, heavy stars – can clear away the gas and dust around them. That can prevent the birth of more stars. On the other hand, that process can squeeze the gas and dust, creating new stars.
The process is known as feedback. And it’s the subject of a mission that’s set to launch this month from Antarctica – aboard a giant balloon. ASTHROS is scheduled to reach altitudes of almost 25 miles, and stay aloft for three to four weeks.
NASA launches a dozen or more scientific balloon missions every year. Missions this summer, launched from Sweden, studied the Sun, cosmic rays, and black holes.
Antarctica is an especially good site for balloons. The air is cold and dry, which is good for observing the universe. And high-altitude winds circle around the south pole, allowing a payload to land fairly close to the launch site.
The telescope aboard ASTHROS features a main mirror that’s eight feet across. It’s coated with nickel and gold, allowing it to gather forms of infrared light that are impossible to see from the ground. Its instruments will split the light into its individual wavelengths. That will reveal the composition of gas and dust between the stars, and how that material is moving. From that, astronomers will create 3D maps of regions where new stars are being born – helped or hindered by stellar feedback.
Script by Damond Benningfield
2:14
Cosmic Bruiser
Ann Hodges was taking a nap on her sofa when she did something that other people just sing about: She caught a falling star. Or to be more accurate, a falling star caught her. It left a big bruise on her hip and turned her into a media celebrity – 70 years ago today.
The “falling star” was an eight-and-a-half-pound meteorite – a cosmic rock that had been orbiting the Sun. It was part of a larger rock that plunged into the atmosphere on November 30th, 1954, creating a streak of light that was visible across three states.
The rock exploded while it was still high in the air. One fragment took aim at a house near the Comet Drive-In Theater in Sylacauga, Alabama. It blasted through the roof, bounced off the floor and a radio, and smacked into Hodges. The story made national headlines, and Life magazine published a picture of Hodges and her bruise.
Reports of meteorites hitting buildings or cars aren’t that rare. Neither are stories of meteorites landing near people. But it is rare for a meteorite to actually hit a person. There are accounts of meteorites killing people in some old records in China and elsewhere, but scientists haven’t confirmed those reports. The Alabama impact was easy to document because scientists could see the bruise, the meteorite, and the hole in the roof.
Today, the meteorite is on display in the Alabama Museum of Natural History – a “falling star” that caught a sleeping person.
Script by Damond Benningfield
2:14
Tachyons
Tachyons are a bit, well – tacky. These hypothetical particles would travel faster than light. They’ve never been detected, but scientists keep on studying them. The particles have implications for everything from the age of the universe to time travel.
Tachyons were proposed many decades ago. They were named from a Greek word that means “quick” or “swift.” Many studies have dismissed them entirely. One objection is that faster-than-light particles could go back in time – a violation of the laws of physics.
Other studies treat tachyons as something you can think about mathematically, but not in reality. But still others say the particles could be real. One recent study, for example, says tachyons must have been involved in the creation of matter in the early universe.
Another study says tachyons could make up “dark matter” – matter that produces no detectable energy, but exerts a gravitational pull on the visible matter around it. Decades of searches for dark matter have come up empty. The study also says that tachyon dark matter would eliminate the need for dark energy, which is causing the universe to accelerate faster as it ages. And that would change the age of the universe – to about eight billion years, not 13.8 billion, as generally accepted.
More studies are needed to determine whether any of these ideas are correct – allowing these “tacky” particles to stick around at least a while longer.
Script by Damond Benningfield
2:14
Vanishing Bubbles
We’re a long way from developing warp drive – a way to travel faster than light. But scientists have an idea of what the end of a warp trip might sound like – a short, high-frequency “chirp” in the form of gravitational waves.
The laws of gravity say that warp drive isn’t impossible. A ship could enfold itself in a “bubble” of spacetime. The drive would “squeeze” the spacetime ahead of the ship, and expand the spacetime behind it. As seen by an outside observer, that would allow the ship to move faster than light. There are all kinds of problems to solve, but perhaps future generations can make it so.
Researchers in Europe recently checked out some of the physics of warp bubbles. As they wrote in their paper, they wanted to “explore strange new spacetimes – to boldly simulate what no one has seen before.” So they created computer models to probe the signals a starship might create when it either “engaged” or dropped out of warp.
They found that a collapsing warp bubble could produce a quick burst of gravitational waves – “ripples” in spacetime. They’d be at a frequency that current detectors couldn’t hear – but future detectors might. In fact, the waves might be detectable from millions of light-years away – far enough to encompass our entire galaxy and several others – the signal of a faster-than-light trip through the cosmos.
More about faster-than-light travel tomorrow.
Script by Damond Benningfield