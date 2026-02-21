Open app
How to Save It
Whitley Fund for Nature
EducationScience
Latest episode

17 episodes

    Connecting Corridors for Colombia's Brown Spider Monkeys

    01/14/2026 | 12 mins.
    The brown spider monkey and its "orchestral" Magdalena River Valley habitat in Colombia have been the focus of Dr Andrés Link's work for 20+ years. Birds, not monkeys were his original plan, he tells Kate and Edward, but the monkey's graceful movement and complex social behaviour drew him to the species whose forest habitat had become fragmented, cleared for ranching and palm oil. Reconnecting it is crucial for survival and Andrés and his team at the NGO he founded Fundación Proyecto Primates are not only winning support from local landowners, they're helping them to plant trees. It’s a project Andrés says has the potential to be replicated across Colombia, home to almost 10 percent of the world's biodiversity.

    How to Save It highlights ingenious solutions from the world's leading conservationists.

    Find out more and watch Andrés film here https://bit.ly/WFN_Podcast_Link

    For more on reconnecting habitat for tree-dwelling mammals, listen to our episode with Fernanda Abra who is building low-cost canopy bridges in the Amazon
    Java's Singing, Swinging Gibbons

    01/14/2026 | 10 mins.
    It’s a happy accident for the Javan gibbon that Rahayu Oktaviani could not find funding to study orangutans and switched to gibbons for purely practical reasons. She was hooked once she heard “the most beautiful song” of her life in the forest and is working with her team at KIARA, the NGO she founded, to make sure that it doesn’t disappear. Less than 10 percent of forests remain in Java, one of the most densely populated islands on earth. Rahayu, known as Ayu, is part of a new generation of conservationists inspired by Sir David Attenborough as well as primatologists Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey and Birute Galdikas. She tells Kate and Edward that she wants to raise awareness of the Javan gibbon in the same way the legendary women helped chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans to win hearts and minds around the world.


    Find out more and watch Ayu's film https://bit.ly/WFN_Podcast_Oktaviani

    Saving the Tigers of the Plant World in Nepal

    12/31/2025 | 10 mins.
    The healing powers of Nepal's orchids and yew trees have always been prized by local communities but global demand is stripping the forests of its healers. Step in Reshu Bashyal who's not only raising awareness of illegal harvesting of what she calls "the tigers of the plant world" but has a plan to protect these natural resources. Reshu tells Kate and Edward that she grew up understanding that plants are special but they did not appear to be recognized in wildlife conservation. She’s changing that. Reshu and her colleagues at NGO Greenhood Nepal want to empower forest groups, clear invasive species, plant thousands of new yews and rehabilitate fallen orchids. She’s also - crucially - working with government and forest officials to formalise a sustainable harvest and trade.

    Find out more and watch Reshu's film here: https://bit.ly/WFN_Podcast_Bashyal

    Argentina's El Rincón Stream Frog Finds its Biggest Champion

    12/31/2025 | 11 mins.
    Argentina’s Somuncura Plateau in the Patagonian steppe resembles a vast rocky lunar landscape. It’s where a volcanic stream allowed for the evolution of a tiny amphibian, the El Rincón stream frog which has found its biggest champion in Dr Federico Kacoliris.

    "Unlike most people, I was drawn to those often seen as ugly or feared – frogs, snakes, lizards, but also many insects. I like them. I don’t know why..." he tells Kate and Edward. The frog was one of the most endangered amphibians in the world. In this episode, Federico explains to Kate and Edward how his team at his NGO Fundación Somuncura brought the frog back from the brink of extinction through captive breeding and finding solutions for people living in this remote landscape whose livestock were a threat. Federico is now scaling up and creating a nature reserve to share his enthusiasm for the extreme landscape that he loves with tourism on the agenda to see his favourite frog and other fauna....


    Find out more and watch Federico's short film https://bit.ly/WFN_Podcast_Kacoliris

    Walking with World's Smallest Elephants in Malaysian Borneo

    12/17/2025 | 11 mins.
    The Lower Kinabatangan in Malaysian Borneo is a tropical mix of lush forests, mangroves and oxbow lakes and home to the Bornean elephant, the world's smallest as well as roundest and cutest elephant, in the opinion of Dr Farina Othman. She and her team are building a protected corridor in partnership with oil palm plantations for the 250 elephants that remain locally. Ninety percent of their original habitat has been converted to oil palm, now the main source of income for local people who feel the elephant “belongs to the scientists, the NGOs, the government…" and not them, she tells Kate and Edward. Her nonprofit Seratu Aatai is helping build the skills to coexist with elephants and to "walk this journey with them,” Farina explains. Her plan is to put Kinabatangan on the map as a conservation model that can be replicated across other landscapes.


    Find out more and watch Farina's film https://bit.ly/WFN_Podcast_Othman

About How to Save It

Extraordinary people are doing astonishing work to save nature around the world and clocking up big wins for the rarest of species and most fragile ecosystems. Join wildlife broadcaster Kate Humble and Edward Whitley for Season 2 as they explore unexpected solutions from award-winning conservationists saving wildlife species from Javan gibbons to jaguars in Brazil and learn how even a small stream frog in remote Patagonia was able to find its biggest champion.Backed by Sir David Attenborough, and founded by Edward Whitley, the Whitley Fund for Nature is a London-based environmental NGO that accelerates the work of grassroots conservationists.Executive producer: Sarah TreanorIllustrations: Emily FacciniHow to Save It highlights ingenious solutions from the world’s leading conservationists. To learn more about their work and to receive updates, sign up here https://bit.ly/WFN_Podcast_NewsletterSignupFollow us on https://www.instagram.com/whitleyawards/ and https://uk.linkedin.com/company/whitley-fund-for-nature Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
