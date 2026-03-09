A 68-year-old man with a 15-year history of hypertension and dyslipidemia, as well as a 45 pack-year history of cigarette smoking, currently smoking one pack per day, was recently diagnosed with COPD. His FEV1 to FEC ratio is less than 0.7, and his FEV1 is 48% of predicted. He reports two COPD exacerbations in the past year, both treated as an outpatient, and also mentions "I need to pace myself or I get short of breath even if I walk up just a flight of stairs. I can't do any work in the yard anymore." Per current treatment recommendations, which of the following is advised for his COPD maintenance therapy?
A. SABA as needed for shortness of breath
B. Daily use of an ICS LABA
C. As needed use of a LABA for symptoms
D. Scheduled use of an inhaled LABA/LAMA
---
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dazsX-CZk9c&list=PLf0PFEPBXfq592b5zCthlxSNIEM-H-EtD&index=132
Visit fhea.com to learn more!