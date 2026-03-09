Open app
NP Certification Q&A
Fitzgerald Health Education Associates
    Infective Endocarditis Prophylaxis

    03/09/2026 | 10 mins.
    A patient presents stating, "I've been told I need to take a medicine before I have a deep dental cleaning." Which of the following patients requires antimicrobial prophylaxis prior to this dental visit?
    A. A 28-year-old female taking combined oral contraceptives with a history of the murmur of mitral valve prolapse
    B. An 18 year old with a physiologic murmur and a history of ACL repair
    C. A 64 year old male with hypertension, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, and an A1c of 9.5%
    D. A 72-year-old woman with a prosthetic aortic valve
    ---
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJV7mYbaubo&list=PLf0PFEPBXfq592b5zCthlxSNIEM-H-EtD&index=133
    Visit fhea.com to learn more!
    Initial Choice of Pharmacologic Therapy in COPD

    03/02/2026 | 16 mins.
    A 68-year-old man with a 15-year history of hypertension and dyslipidemia, as well as a 45 pack-year history of cigarette smoking, currently smoking one pack per day, was recently diagnosed with COPD. His FEV1 to FEC ratio is less than 0.7, and his FEV1 is 48% of predicted. He reports two COPD exacerbations in the past year, both treated as an outpatient, and also mentions "I need to pace myself or I get short of breath even if I walk up just a flight of stairs. I can't do any work in the yard anymore." Per current treatment recommendations, which of the following is advised for his COPD maintenance therapy?
    A. SABA as needed for shortness of breath
    B. Daily use of an ICS LABA
    C. As needed use of a LABA for symptoms
    D. Scheduled use of an inhaled LABA/LAMA
    ---
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dazsX-CZk9c&list=PLf0PFEPBXfq592b5zCthlxSNIEM-H-EtD&index=132
    Visit fhea.com to learn more!
    Treatment of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

    02/23/2026 | 11 mins.
    A 45 year old woman who works as a professional baker, with a specialty in birthday and wedding cakes, is diagnosed today with carpal tunnel syndrome. Her history of present illness include a four month history of numbness and tingling of the thumb, index and middle finger of her dominant hand. Physical exam reveals normal grip strength and decreased sensation along the median nerve distribution. Thenar atrophy is absent. 
    Which of the following is the most appropriate next step?
    A. referral for carpal tunnel surgical decompression
    B. arranging for carpal tunnel corticosteroid injection
    C. advice on the use of neutral position wrist splinting
    D. obtain a TSH and an A1C
    ---
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoPq8PhUVw0&list=PLf0PFEPBXfq592b5zCthlxSNIEM-H-EtD&index=131
    Visit fhea.com to learn more!
    Physical Exam in Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

    02/16/2026 | 14 mins.
    A 45-year-old woman who works as a professional baker with a specialty in birthday and wedding cakes presents with a six-month history of progressive numbness and tingling in the thumb, index, and middle fingers of her right hand. She noticed that her symptoms are worse at night and are accompanied by hand weakness and reports being right hand dominant. She denies any injury to the area and states "This is getting in the way of my work. I'm having a much harder time holding the tools that I need to use to decorate a cake." Her concurrent health history includes a five-year history of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia, obesity with a BMI of 38. Her current meds include Metformin and an SGLT2I, and ARB with a thiazide diuretic and a statin. 
    When considering the diagnosis of carpal tunnel syndrome, which of the following would be one of the earliest physical exam findings?
    A. Pain reproduced with forced wrist flexion held for 60 seconds
    B. Diminished radial pulse
    C. thenar atrophy
    D. tingling of the fingers when tapping on the median nerve
    ---
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=367DAsZ2M9M&list=PLf0PFEPBXfq592b5zCthlxSNIEM-H-EtD&index=130
    Visit fhea.com to learn more!
    Intervention in Lactation Associated Mastitis

    02/09/2026 | 17 mins.
    A 28-year-old woman who is breastfeeding her healthy six-week-old term infant presents with a four-day history of generalized body aches, intermittent fever to 101.2 degrees Fahrenheit, and localized pain on the upper aspect of her left breast. She states that she's been attempting to nurse her infant as tolerated and pumps the affected breast when unable to nurse. Physical exam is consistent with lactation-associated mastitis. 
    Which of the following is the most appropriate next steps? 
    A. advise continued expressing of milk on the affected breast through pumping or nursing as tolerated
    B. initiate antimicrobial therapy with oral cephalexin for five to seven days.
    C. advise discontinuing breastfeeding on the left breast and apply ice packs to the affected area.
    D. initiate antimicrobial therapy with oral ciprofloxacin for 10 days. 
    ---
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY54q9yJeJw&list=PLf0PFEPBXfq592b5zCthlxSNIEM-H-EtD&index=129

    Visit fhea.com to learn more!

About NP Certification Q&A

Welcome to NP Certification Q&A presented by Fitzgerald Health Education Associates. This podcast is for NP students studying to pass their NP certification exam. Getting to the correct test answers means breaking down the exam questions themselves. Expert Fitzgerald faculty clinicians share their knowledge and experience to help you dissect the anatomy of a test question so you can better understand how to arrive at the correct test answer. So, if you’re ready, let’s jump right in.
