AI isn't just a buzzword anymore, it's quietly wiring itself into every building, airport, and city on the planet. Eric Liu is one of the people actually doing it. As Founder & CEO of TwinMatrix Technologies and a World Economic Forum Tech Pioneer, he builds spatial digital twins that turn real-world spaces into living, intelligent systems.​In this episode, Eric breaks down what digital twins really are, how they helped major infrastructure like airports cut costs and improve safety, and why AI "right now is the worst it will ever be"—because it's getting better every single day. He also shares how to stay relevant when tech feels like a runaway train, and what skills, mindsets, and habits will matter most in the next 5–10 years.​​Whether you're a founder, student, city builder, or just AI-curious, this conversation will help you stop feeling behind—and start seeing where your real opportunities are.In this episode:What a "spatial digital twin" is in plain language and why cities and airports are racing to build them​How Eric went from NVIDIA and gaming to smart cities, simulation, and infrastructure​​Why data is the new oil—and how AI turns it into real-time decisions that save money and even lives​How to adapt when AI keeps getting better every dayWhat to focus on if you feel you're "falling behind" in techIf this episode sparks something in you, comment with your biggest insight, share it with a friend who needs to hear it, and subscribe for more deep dives with world-changing builders.



