#UpgradeMe with Dana Leong
Dana Leong
Education
    021 Love + Addiction Dr. JT Love #UpgradeMe with Dana Leong

    2/06/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    **This Episode is for entertainment purposes only, and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition. **
    💔 Is it love? Or just dopamine with bad lighting?
    This Valentine's Day special hits DIFFERENT. Dr. John Tsuang aka JT Love (addiction psychiatrist / human behavior decoder) joins Dana to break down:
    ✅ Why your "situationship" is a case study
    ✅ The 50/50 gene-environment split on addiction
    ✅ Why rebounds are basically relationship relapses
    ✅ How to NOT marry the first fish you pull out of the MUD
    Hollywood lied. Love does NOT conquer all. But compatibility? That's the real MVP.

    Hide your exes. This one's gonna sting (in the best way).

  • #UpgradeMe with Dana Leong

    020 Yao Ming 姚明 | Legendary Impact | #UpgradeMe with Dana Leong

    1/02/2026 | 14 mins.
    Dana Leong travels to Hangzhou to join NBA legend Yao Ming for his annual charity basketball weekend—and to find out how Yao turned fame into a platform for rural education, youth sports, and real opportunity. From gala stages to courtside commentary and a powerful moment with a young player on a prosthetic leg, this conversation is a masterclass in quiet, compounding impact.​​
    Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UpgradeMePod

    Support #UpgradeMe on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/UpgradeMePod

  • #UpgradeMe with Dana Leong

    Eric Liu: Digital Twin Wizkid Reveals AI Secrets You Must Know Now 019 #UpgradeMe with Dana Leong

    12/05/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
    AI isn’t just a buzzword anymore, it’s quietly wiring itself into every building, airport, and city on the planet. Eric Liu is one of the people actually doing it. As Founder & CEO of TwinMatrix Technologies and a World Economic Forum Tech Pioneer, he builds spatial digital twins that turn real-world spaces into living, intelligent systems.​In this episode, Eric breaks down what digital twins really are, how they helped major infrastructure like airports cut costs and improve safety, and why AI “right now is the worst it will ever be”—because it’s getting better every single day. He also shares how to stay relevant when tech feels like a runaway train, and what skills, mindsets, and habits will matter most in the next 5–10 years.​​Whether you’re a founder, student, city builder, or just AI-curious, this conversation will help you stop feeling behind—and start seeing where your real opportunities are.In this episode:What a “spatial digital twin” is in plain language and why cities and airports are racing to build them​How Eric went from NVIDIA and gaming to smart cities, simulation, and infrastructure​​Why data is the new oil—and how AI turns it into real-time decisions that save money and even lives​How to adapt when AI keeps getting better every dayWhat to focus on if you feel you’re “falling behind” in techIf this episode sparks something in you, comment with your biggest insight, share it with a friend who needs to hear it, and subscribe for more deep dives with world-changing builders.----Welcome back to #UpgradeMe. It’s a podcast about the never ending self improvement journey, ideas and life hacks to help you level up and the people who make it happen! Hosted by Dana Leong, a 2x Grammy Winning Musician, a US Music Ambassador and a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. Support #UpgradeMe:https://www.patreon.com/UpgradeMePod⁠ Join our communities online at:https://www.Instagram.com/UpgradeMePod IGhttps://www.TikTok.com/@UpgradeMePod TIKTOKhttps://www.Facebook.com/UpgradeMePod FBhttps://www.Youtube.com/@UpgradeMePod⁠ YT⁠https://x.com/PodUpgrade⁠ X⁠https://www.Linkedin.com/in/DanaLeong LinkedInSubscribe to Upgrade Me: https://bit.ly/upgradeytsub#UpgradeMe is sponsored by https://www.TEKTONIKmusic.org (Harmony Heals)

  • #UpgradeMe with Dana Leong

    018 Gene Yu: US Special Forces, Real Live Undercover Action Hero

    11/07/2025 | 1h 35 mins.
    Meet Gene Yu — Green Beret, counter-terror rescue lead, and the real-life action hero behind viral headlines in Asia. Nephew to Taiwan’s former president, he led special ops across Iraq, Southeast Asia and personally orchestrated a high-risk hostage rescue in the wilds of the Philippines. What drives a warrior to risk everything for others? Discover the secrets of endurance, resilience and leadership from a man whose life reads like a Hollywood script (and yes, there’s a movie in the making). Listen, comment and subscribe for inspiration on facing adversity, finding your mission and leveling up your own life.From West Point to leading cyber defense, discover how military grit translates into inspiring leadership in business and life.---Welcome back to #UpgradeMe. It’s a podcast about the never ending self improvement journey, ideas and life hacks to help you level up and the people who make it happen! Hosted by Dana Leong, a 2x Grammy Winning Musician, a US Music Ambassador and a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. Support #UpgradeMe:https://www.patreon.com/UpgradeMePod⁠ Join our communities online at:https://www.Instagram.com/UpgradeMePod IGhttps://www.TikTok.com/@UpgradeMePod TIKTOKhttps://www.Facebook.com/UpgradeMePod FBhttps://www.Youtube.com/@UpgradeMePod⁠ YT⁠https://www.x.com/PodUpgrade⁠ X⁠https://www.Linkedin.com/in/DanaLeong LinkedInSubscribe to Upgrade Me: https://bit.ly/upgradeytsub#UpgradeMe is sponsored by https://www.TEKTONIKmusic.org (Harmony Heals)#GeneYu #GreenBeret #WestPoint #RescueMission #Leadership #endurance #upgrademepod #upgradeu #馬英九
  • #UpgradeMe with Dana Leong

    1 Week, 400 World's Most Powerful People + ME!?

    10/03/2025 | 9 mins.
    #UpgradeMePod 017
    Imagine spending a week surrounded by 400 of the world's most powerful leaders, from CEOs and astronauts to Grammy winners & members of royal legacies. This episode takes you inside the World Economic Forum (WEF) Young Global Leaders (YGL) Summit with Dana Leong, filled with stories, lessons, & personal ups and downs that will inspire your own journey. Don’t miss out on what leadership really means and how to upgrade your life.

About #UpgradeMe with Dana Leong

Welcome back to #UpgradeMePod. It's a podcast about the never ending self improvement journey, ideas and life hacks to help you level up and the people who make it happen! Hosted by Dana Leong, a 2x Grammy Winning Musician, a US Musical Ambassador and a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader.
Education

