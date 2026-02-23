Open app
Never Stop Getting Better

John Perry
EducationSociety & Culture
Never Stop Getting Better
Latest episode

287 episodes

  • Never Stop Getting Better

    Episode 284: Monday Mojo: When the Why Is Big Enough

    2/23/2026 | 9 mins.
    For more information on Mental Fitness Training with Chance Potts & John Perry go to OneMoreBenefit.com

    Visit HelpFromDad on Instagram for educational videos that one may ask their dad. Website: HELPFROMDAD.NET

    Please support Guardian Caps, unbelievable addition to any football program.
    guardiansports.com

    Welcome to the Never Stop Getting Better Podcast, where we dive deep into personal and professional growth strategies to help you reach your fullest potential. In each episode, host John Perry explores topics ranging from leadership and productivity to mindset and self-improvement, featuring insightful interviews with experts and thought leaders.

    If you have any suggestions, questions, or feedback, don't hesitate to email John Perry at [email protected]. You can also go to the website neverstopgettingbetter.net Cell phone number: 662-582-0804

    Join us on this journey of continuous improvement, and let's strive to never stop getting better together!"
  • Never Stop Getting Better

    Episode 283: Sustaining Success: Systems, Standards, and Service with Josh Mathews

    2/19/2026 | 54 mins.
    For more information on Mental Fitness Training with Chance Potts & John Perry go to OneMoreBenefit.com

    Visit HelpFromDad on Instagram for educational videos that one may ask their dad. Website: HELPFROMDAD.NET

    Please support Guardian Caps, unbelievable addition to any football program.
    guardiansports.com

    Welcome to the Never Stop Getting Better Podcast, where we dive deep into personal and professional growth strategies to help you reach your fullest potential. In each episode, host John Perry explores topics ranging from leadership and productivity to mindset and self-improvement, featuring insightful interviews with experts and thought leaders.

    If you have any suggestions, questions, or feedback, don't hesitate to email John Perry at [email protected]. You can also go to the website neverstopgettingbetter.net Cell phone number: 662-582-0804

    Join us on this journey of continuous improvement, and let's strive to never stop getting better together!"

    Josh Mathews, Pope High School Athletics: https://www.popeathletics.com/
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hangin-with-the-ad-podcast/id1500785542
    Josh Mathews is the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Pope High School in Marietta, Georgia. Entering his 14th year as an administrator and 25th year in education, Josh oversees 28 varsity sports and leads areas including facilities, safety, booster clubs, and campus operations. Under his leadership, Pope Athletics has captured multiple state championships and twice earned the GADA Regions Bank Director’s Cup as the top overall athletic program in its classification.

    Josh is a Certified Master Athletic Administrator (CMAA), serves on the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Board of Directors, and was named Georgia’s Dr. Lucia B. Norwood State Athletic Director of the Year. He also co-hosts the Hangin’ with the AD podcast, providing professional development and leadership insight for athletic administrators nationwide.

    Josh and his wife April have been married since 2002 and reside in Marietta, Georgia with their son.
  • Never Stop Getting Better

    Episode 282: Monday Mojo: Why Eagles Don’t Fight Crows

    2/16/2026 | 5 mins.
    For more information on Mental Fitness Training with Chance Potts & John Perry go to OneMoreBenefit.com

    Visit HelpFromDad on Instagram for educational videos that one may ask their dad. Website: HELPFROMDAD.NET

    Please support Guardian Caps, unbelievable addition to any football program.
    guardiansports.com

    Welcome to the Never Stop Getting Better Podcast, where we dive deep into personal and professional growth strategies to help you reach your fullest potential. In each episode, host John Perry explores topics ranging from leadership and productivity to mindset and self-improvement, featuring insightful interviews with experts and thought leaders.

    If you have any suggestions, questions, or feedback, don't hesitate to email John Perry at [email protected]. You can also go to the website neverstopgettingbetter.net Cell phone number: 662-582-0804

    Story brought to us by:
    Michael Meador Email: [email protected]
    Cell: 479-965-3310

    Story brought to us by:
    Michael Meador Email: [email protected]
    Cell: 479-965-3310
  • Never Stop Getting Better

    Episode 281: Faith, Fortitude, and the Price of Excellence with Navy SEAL Tommy Richardson

    2/12/2026 | 52 mins.
    For more information on Mental Fitness Training with Chance Potts & John Perry go to OneMoreBenefit.com

    Visit HelpFromDad on Instagram for educational videos that one may ask their dad. Website: HELPFROMDAD.NET

    Please support Guardian Caps, unbelievable addition to any football program.
    guardiansports.com

    Welcome to the Never Stop Getting Better Podcast, where we dive deep into personal and professional growth strategies to help you reach your fullest potential. In each episode, host John Perry explores topics ranging from leadership and productivity to mindset and self-improvement, featuring insightful interviews with experts and thought leaders.

    If you have any suggestions, questions, or feedback, don't hesitate to email John Perry at [email protected]. You can also go to the website neverstopgettingbetter.net Cell phone number: 662-582-0804

    Join us on this journey of continuous improvement, and let's strive to never stop getting better together!"

    Tommy Richardson, Website: https://www.divinesavagery.com/
    Email: [email protected]
    Tommy Richardson is a retired Navy SEAL and former U.S. Marine with 27 years of military service, including 17+ years serving in elite SEAL units. A Westside Barbell athlete and national powerlifting record holder, Tommy brings a rare blend of battlefield-tested leadership, physical discipline, and faith-driven purpose. As the founder of Divine Savagery, he helps leaders, teams, and organizations translate adversity into resilience and breakthrough performance under pressure. His journey—from childhood adversity and suicidal ideation to elite military service—makes his message raw, authentic, and deeply impactful.
  • Never Stop Getting Better

    Episode 280: Monday Mojo: Four Leaders. One Belief. Penguins Can Fly

    2/09/2026 | 28 mins.
    For more information on Mental Fitness Training with Chance Potts & John Perry go to OneMoreBenefit.com

    Visit HelpFromDad on Instagram for educational videos that one may ask their dad. Website: HELPFROMDAD.NET

    Please support Guardian Caps, unbelievable addition to any football program.
    guardiansports.com

    Welcome to the Never Stop Getting Better Podcast, where we dive deep into personal and professional growth strategies to help you reach your fullest potential. In each episode, host John Perry explores topics ranging from leadership and productivity to mindset and self-improvement, featuring insightful interviews with experts and thought leaders.

    If you have any suggestions, questions, or feedback, don't hesitate to email John Perry at [email protected]. You can also go to the website neverstopgettingbetter.net Cell phone number: 662-582-0804

    Story brought to us by:
    Chance Potts Email: [email protected]
    onemorebenefit.com Cell: 417-299-1120

    Story brought to us by:
    Chance Potts Email: [email protected]
    onemorebenefit.com Cell: 417-299-1120

About Never Stop Getting Better

Podcast by John Perry
EducationSociety & Culture

