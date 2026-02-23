For more information on Mental Fitness Training with Chance Potts & John Perry go to OneMoreBenefit.com
Visit HelpFromDad on Instagram for educational videos that one may ask their dad. Website: HELPFROMDAD.NET
Please support Guardian Caps, unbelievable addition to any football program.
guardiansports.com
Welcome to the Never Stop Getting Better Podcast, where we dive deep into personal and professional growth strategies to help you reach your fullest potential. In each episode, host John Perry explores topics ranging from leadership and productivity to mindset and self-improvement, featuring insightful interviews with experts and thought leaders.
If you have any suggestions, questions, or feedback, don't hesitate to email John Perry at [email protected]
. You can also go to the website neverstopgettingbetter.net Cell phone number: 662-582-0804
Join us on this journey of continuous improvement, and let's strive to never stop getting better together!"
Josh Mathews, Pope High School Athletics: https://www.popeathletics.com/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hangin-with-the-ad-podcast/id1500785542
Josh Mathews is the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Pope High School in Marietta, Georgia. Entering his 14th year as an administrator and 25th year in education, Josh oversees 28 varsity sports and leads areas including facilities, safety, booster clubs, and campus operations. Under his leadership, Pope Athletics has captured multiple state championships and twice earned the GADA Regions Bank Director’s Cup as the top overall athletic program in its classification.
Josh is a Certified Master Athletic Administrator (CMAA), serves on the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Board of Directors, and was named Georgia’s Dr. Lucia B. Norwood State Athletic Director of the Year. He also co-hosts the Hangin’ with the AD podcast, providing professional development and leadership insight for athletic administrators nationwide.
Josh and his wife April have been married since 2002 and reside in Marietta, Georgia with their son.