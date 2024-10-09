¡Hola Nature! A Spanish Learning Adventure for Kids

Ep. 20 Birdsong Adventures: Learning about Songbirds in Spanish with Kids

Get ready to immerse yourself in the magical melodies of songbirds in the newest episode of ¡Hola Nature! This episode is a celebration of spring and the joyous songs of pájaros cantores. Join me as we explore the enchanting world of birdsong, all while learning fascinating facts in Spanish and visiting with our favorite characters. Don't miss out on this adventure into nature – tune in now and let's learn all about songbirds in Spanish together! Don't forget to grab your FREE Spanish Learning Printables for this episode - sign up to gain access to our podcast freebie library here. Want to learn even more Spanish with me? Check out my nature-based Spanish courses for kids of all ages: https://www.ninosandnature.com/spanish-courses/ Take a peek at my brand new Spanish nature journal for kids that I just self published! It's the perfect companion to all your aventuras al aire libre