¡Hola Nature! A Spanish Learning Adventure for Kids

Ep.22 Saddle up for Spanish: Exploring Horses with Kids en español
Get ready to gallop into the fascinating world of horses in the latest episode of ¡Hola Nature! This time, we're learning all about horses en español. Come along as we delve into the enchanting lives of horses, learn their Spanish names, and enjoy some fun moments with our silly characters. Don't miss this equestrian adventure – tune in now and uncover the wonders of horses in Spanish!
Ep.21 Floral Fiesta: Exploring Spring Flowers in Spanish with Kids
Let's dive into the world of spring flowers together in the newest episode of ¡Hola Nature! This time, we're celebrating the beauty of spring blossoms in all their colorful glory. Join me as we explore the magic of the season, learn the Spanish names of these blooms, and share some giggles with our favorite characters. Don't miss out on this floral fiesta – tune in now and let's embark learn all about the wonders of spring flowers in Spanish!
Ep. 20 Birdsong Adventures: Learning about Songbirds in Spanish with Kids
Get ready to immerse yourself in the magical melodies of songbirds in the newest episode of ¡Hola Nature! This episode is a celebration of spring and the joyous songs of pájaros cantores. Join me as we explore the enchanting world of birdsong, all while learning fascinating facts in Spanish and visiting with our favorite characters. Don't miss out on this adventure into nature – tune in now and let's learn all about songbirds in Spanish together!
Ep. 19 Eclipses Explained: A Spanish Adventure for Kids
Get ready for an adventure into the cosmos! In my latest episode, we're diving deep into the fascinating world of eclipses in Spanish. Join me on this educational journey as we unravel the mysteries and marvels of these celestial events. Whether you're a budding astronomer or simply curious about the wonders of our universe, join me now to uncover the mysteries of eclipses while enjoying an engaging Spanish-learning experience for the whole family.
Ep. 18 Egg-citing Adventures: Learn about Oviparous Animals in Spanish
Who knew egg laying animals could be so exciting? Let's crack into the wonderful world of oviparous animals in Spanish with kids on this episode. With a special visit from our forest fairies, and a silly egg-hunting adventure with my pesky hamsters Nacho and Pip, this episode is sure to be a nature-filled adventure en español. Join us as we learn all about oviparous animals in Spanish!
About ¡Hola Nature! A Spanish Learning Adventure for Kids
¡Hola Nature! is a nature-based Spanish learning podcast for kids. Let's explore the fascinating world of Spanish and the great outdoors through fun stories and poems, interesting nature facts, and silly characters. Our goal? To inspire a love for Spanish, nature and conservation in young listeners. This Spanish podcast for kids is perfect for bilingual families and beginners alike! Jump on in and let's say hola to nature together.
